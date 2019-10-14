The best hanger

Are you hung up about the state of your closet? Don't be. Having the right hangers not only keeps you organized, but they also maintain the integrity of your clothing. You'll need to consider the garment types, materials, and sizes to choose the right ones, which usually means buying more than one style of hanger. Choose from traditional plastic hangers to keep things simple or consider elegant wooden hangers to class up your favorite space -- just to name a few options.

Outfit your closet with some brand-new hangers, and choose the right ones for your wardrobe with our buying guide. We're including our favorite hanger, the Zober Premium-Quality Space-Saving Velvet Hangers, 50-Pack, which has a unique design that prevents dents and wrinkles in delicate clothing.

Considerations when choosing hangers

Traditional types

Standard

Standard hangers can be made of plastic, wood, or wire. They're as versatile as they come and tend to be the most budget-friendly when purchased in bulk.

Clips

These hangers feature two clips on the hanger arm to hold pants, jeans, and skirts longways. If you're clever, you'll find there's more than one way to hang pants and jeans to boost visibility.

Kid

Kid hangers are just like traditional hangers, only smaller to fit kid clothing. These are most commonly found in plastic. Many are now BPA-free with no sharp edges to be as kid-friendly as possible.

Space-savvy types

Suit hangers

Suit hangers save space by holding both pieces. The jacket fits on the top with the pants hanging down from the arm. The shoulders of the hanger are curved to preserve the shape of the jacket without causing dents. Pants are either hung over the arm of the hanger, or if the suit hanger has clips, they are clipped and hung by the ankles.

Open-ended styles

These hangers are ideal for storing pants or jeans because you can simply slide them off the hanger. They're durable to withstand the pulling action of removing a pair of pants from the hanger, and they are often coated with nonslip materials.

Tiered

These hangers consist of a vertical bar with a series of horizontal dowels that resembles a staircase. They're ideal to store a collection of pants and take up mere inches in your closet.

Materials

Wood

Wood hangers are incredibly durable and attractive, and they won't bend or snap when removing clothing. However, if you purchase them in a wood other than cedar, they might attract mold and mildew that will ruin garments.

Plastic

Plastic hangers are inexpensive and lightweight, and they come in a variety of colors. But they often can be flimsy and break easily, and clothing is notorious for falling off them.

Wire

Wire hangers are great for arts and crafts projects after you're done using them to hang clothes. However, they warp easily, cause dents in clothing, and will snag knitted or delicate garments. We recommend considering other options to avoid damage to your clothing.

Features

Padding

Padded hangers are ideal to hold delicate pieces like lingerie, silk robes, and lace garments. They are either stuffed to provide cushioning to the shoulders and straps of garments or are coated with velvet to prevent garments from slipping off the hanger.

Notches and hooks

These are ideal if you're hanging tank tops or strappy dresses. These unique features hold onto the straps, which slide off hangers if you're browsing your closet or if they are accidentally bumped. Some variations include nonslip ribbing, which have silicone grips in various locations.

Price

Hangers cost between $10 and $50 per set, depending on their construction materials. You can purchase about 30 to 50 plastic hangers for the same price as a dozen high-quality wooden pant hangers. For the most part, metal and wood hangers will cost more per set and include fewer hangers due to the increased quality over plastic hangers.

FAQ

Q. What's the best hanger style to hang scarves?

A. Velvet-covered hangers are ideal because all edges are smooth and won't snag fabric. The covering also prevents them from slipping off the hanger. There are also scarf hangers, which have individual slots to hold scarves.

Q. How should I hang my jeans?

A. Be sure the jeans are hung in a way that reduces wrinkles. Fold them on seams to limit unnecessary lines when they're hung. When folding jeans over a hanger arm, smooth them out to avoid the dreaded horizontal crease at the knees.

Hangers we recommend

Best of the best: Zober's Premium-Quality Space-Saving Velvet Hangers, 50-Pack

Our take: No-slip velvet covering means no more clothes lost or wrinkled at the bottom of closets.

What we like: Design features cater to all kinds of clothing with strap notches, swivel hooks, and wide frames.

What we dislike: Not ideal to hold outerwear or team uniforms.

Best bang for your buck: Hangorize's Best Standard Everyday White Plastic Hangers, 60-Pack

Our take: Basic hangers in a mega-value pack ideal to cover a family's hanger needs or the individual with an extensive wardrobe.

What we like: Double-sided hooks perfect for strappy garments. Easy pull-off design loved by teenagers. More durable than other plastic models.

What we dislike: Not ideal for winter clothing or coats.

Choice 3: J.S. Hanger's Solid Cherry Wooden Pants/Skirt Hangers, 10-Pack

Our take: A high-quality wooden-hanger set that's an essential for those who need wrinkle-free pants and skirts every time.

What we like: Gentle crease-free design in a cherry wood finish with swivel hooks. Classy enough to use in open wardrobes and garment racks.

What we dislike: High quality comes with a big ticket price, and they're not ideal for big and tall clothing.

