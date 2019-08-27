The best handheld video game console

Whether your gaming interests run to modern 3D games bristling with high-definition graphics or retro 1970s and 1980s classics, such as Centipede and Pac-Man, you know that you want to keep your games close to you, so you can access them whenever you want. This is where a handheld video game console is handy.

This guide will point out some of the factors you'll need to think about -- from platforms and available titles to controls and pricing -- before purchasing a console. Our choice for best handheld video console, the Nintendo Switch, was chosen for its versatility and large catalog of games.

Considerations when choosing handheld video game consoles

Platforms

Whether it's Nintendo, Atari, or SEGA, some handheld video game consoles work with a specific gaming platform or platforms, while others are more standalone, offering knockoff or generic games. If you choose the former, be sure it works with the version of the platform (ex. Nintendo SNES vs. NES) that you are interested in.

Physical design

Some of these are not much larger than a smartphone, while others resemble miniature classic arcade cabinets. If the console takes actual physical cartridges, know upfront how bulky it will be to play with the cartridge installed.

Number of players

Consider if you only play a console alone or if you will want to play with a friend. Some link together, so several players can play at a time.

Features

Number of games

It's important to think of how many games are available to play. These start out at about 40 games and can reach more than a thousand. Consider if they are built-in games or if you will need cartridges. Also, think if you will need to buy the games or if they are included with the console.

Display

Discover how large the LCD display is. This will be less of an issue with older low-resolution games, but it could be limiting if trying to play more modern titles on too-compact of a screen.

Controls

Be sure that any controls are easy to use and ergonomic. Joysticks should work smoothly, and buttons should not stick. If you are playing classic games, be sure the controls map out similar to controllers that you are used to.

Power source

The majority of these contain a battery that is charged through an AC adaptor or USB cord. Know how long a console takes to charge, how long a charge will last, and whether all necessary cords ship with the console.

Handheld video game console prices

Some of these start out as low as $20, while others can cost between $250 and $300. Retro consoles will tend to be cheaper, while the upper price range is limited to newer consoles featuring modern games and advanced contemporary features.

FAQ

Q. Can I connect my console up to a TV?

A. This will vary, but the majority of consoles will offer some way to easily connect it to a monitor or TV, so you can use it more as a regular gaming system. Be sure the necessary cord(s) ship with it to do this or you will need to include that in your overall cost.

Q. How portable are these?

A. Some are extremely portable, with a decent enough size, weight, and battery life that you can slip them into your pocket and take them with you. Others are heavier, bulkier, and don't hold a large charge, leaving them less travel-friendly.

Handheld video game consoles we recommend

Best of the best: Nintendo Switch

Our take: The Nintendo Switch offers both home and mobile gaming and a huge selection of games.

What we like: Offers more than a thousand game titles, with a large number of popular current games. Use it as a mobile device, or dock it to your TV for home gaming. Features parental controls. Multiplayer gaming.

What we dislike: Both the console and the games are on the expensive side.

Best bang for the buck: Nintendo 3DS KL Super New Edition

Our take: Enjoy the best in contemporary gaming with this 3D console that can play all Nintendo DS games.

What we like: For use with all Nintendo DS games. Ships with Super Mario Kart. Amiibo support. Fast and powerful hardware. Enhanced features include 3D play, multiplayer support, and 3D photos.

What we dislike: Relatively heavy. AC adapter is sold separately.

Choice 3: Atari Flashback Portable Game Player

Our take: A great option for those who grew up in the 1970s and '80s, but contemporary kids may be less enthusiastic.

What we like: Includes 70 classic Atari games, such as Pac-Man and Galaxian. Can hook it up to a TV or monitor. Console is expandable via an SD card slot and ROMS.

What we dislike: Features a 2.8-inch screen. No way to hook your own paddles into it, which can affect play with some games.

Rich Gray is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.