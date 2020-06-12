The best handheld gimbal

It doesn't matter how steady your hands are, as soon as you start filming walk-throughs or action you've got problems with shakes and vibrations. A handheld gimbal solves the problem, turning juddering amateur recordings into silky smooth pro productions.

Our review looks at the features you need to consider and focuses on a few favorites, such as our top pick, the MOZA Air 3. It works with DSLR and mirrorless cameras, and is designed to help you transform your results from home-movie standard to that of a full-on cinematographer.

Understanding what gimbals do

A handheld gimbal uses motors and sensors to provide camera stability and can compensate for all kinds of irregular motion, so your videos have the smooth flow you see on TV or at the movies. They differ from stabilizers, which are just a counterbalance that relies heavily on the abilities of the camera operator. This makes handheld gimbals the more expensive option, but they are easier to use, offer a greater feature set and, considering what you pay for phones or cameras, are still a comparatively modest investment.

Considerations when choosing handheld gimbals

Fit and portability

Handheld gimbals are quite device-specific. One that supports a DSLR camera cannot also be used for your smartphone, so that's your first decision. A Canon or Nikon camera is a much heavier device than an iPhone, for example, so the equipment is quite different in size and structure. That's going to have an impact on portability. While twin handles add considerable bulk, if you have a gimbal, camera and lens combination weighing around 10 pounds, they give a lot more control -- and allow you to film for longer without your arm falling off!

Automatic vs. manual

While often you'll want to leave the gimbal to work automatically, frequently you'll want to control its behavior. This can be done using buttons, sliders or a control wheel. Although choice is very much about personal preference, some are more intuitive than others.

App functionality

Apps provide a range of wireless functionality. With handheld gimbals designed for cameras (both DSLR and action cams) these will control movement, but have limited impact on the actual recording. On smartphone gimbals you get a much wider feature set, so you can operate things like zoom, focus, tracking, time lapse and slow motion -- without needing to touch the screen. Live streaming is another possibility. It's important to consider the compatibility of the app. Though most work with both iOS and Android, the feature set may differ between operating systems, even on the same device.

Battery life

Motors are battery powered, so run-time is an important consideration. However, 10 hours is by no means unusual, so most will provide a full day's filming. Some models have a USB port so they can actually provide a charge for the smartphone.

Price

The cheapest handheld gimbals are those made for smartphone use, starting at around $80, and rarely costing more than $130. You'll find action-cam models in this bracket too. There's quite a jump to handheld gimbals for DSLR cameras. You'll pay at least $250, and it's not difficult to spend $400 or $500. Professional kits can top $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I use a gimbal instead of a tripod?

A. They both add stability to videos, but they aren't quite the same. Gimbals are great on the move, tripods are for stationary shots. Fortunately a number of good gimbals incorporate tripod-style feet, so you have the best of both worlds.

Q. Is a gimbal difficult to use?

A. Getting started is straightforward, and they are not difficult to learn, but like any new piece of equipment, it will take a little while to perfect your technique and take full advantage of the gimbal's creative capabilities.

Handheld gimbals we recommend

Best of the best: MOZA's Air 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

Our take: High-quality model maximizes the potential of your DSLR or mirrorless camera.

What we like: Outstanding capabilities with seven-pound payload, automated setup, dual handle ideal for low-angle work, and multiple control options. Can be operated remotely via smartphone app. Twelve-hour battery.

What we dislike: Occasional motor problems. May need rebalancing after lens changes.

Best bang for your buck: DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Smartphone Gimbal

Our take: Budget model from the company that makes high-end Mavic drones.

What we like: Compact and light enough to carry all day. Features include live streaming and automatic panorama stitching. Up to 15-hour battery life. Great price.

What we dislike: Poor instructions. Some have battery issues.

Choice 3: Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Gimbal & Tripod

Our take: Low-cost yet full-featured model noted for smooth tracking and transitions.

What we like: Easy-to-use control panel largely negates the need to touch the screen. Real-time cinematic effects. Good battery performance (with charge indicator). Can charge your phone, too.

What we dislike: Great for iPhone (except XS), but Android implementation is poor.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.