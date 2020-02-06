The best hand puppet set

Playing make-believe with hand puppets is one of the healthiest playtime activities for bonding with your child. Not only do puppets provide a chance for your child to engage in storytelling in an active environment, but they can also be a therapeutic tool for helping children deal with complicated emotions. Hand puppets are made from soft materials that are touch-friendly and easy to manipulate.

If you're ready to get a new hand puppet set, then read below. We've created this useful buying guide just for you, and even included reviews of some favorites at the end. Our pick for best of the best, BETTERLINE's Animal Hand Puppets, is a great, fluffy option for your little storyteller.

Considerations when choosing hand puppet sets

Purpose

Hand puppets can be used for a number of different purposes. While the most obvious of these is child's play, there are a number of other uses for these "handy" little toys. They're great for working on a child's early-learning comprehension by using them for storytelling. Furthermore, they can be a great way to develop a child's imagination and creativity by allowing them to make up the story as they play. Finally, hand puppet sets have become very useful in a therapeutic setting, allowing children to discuss difficult topics in a safe and welcoming space.

Recommended ages

You can find hand puppets available for almost any age group. Consider whether you want to use your hand puppets with babies and toddlers or older children. Most hand puppet sets specify on their packaging or online description what the appropriate age group is for that puppet set. After all, some sets might be too grown-up or frightening for babies and toddlers.

Puppet style

When shopping for a new hand puppet set, you will likely need to choose between sock-style puppets, finger puppets, mitt puppets, or bath puppets. While sock-style puppets are the traditional style known to many, finger puppets fit on the fingertip, and are popular with toddlers, due to their ease of use. Mitt puppets have become more popular as of late, and are designed as a mitt or glove, making them easy for little hands to control. Bath puppets are great for playing in the tub and telling stories at the same time, due to their waterproof design.

Material

Hand puppets are usually made from soft fabrics, such as polyester, velour, plush, and cotton. Cotton yarn is usually used to create the illusion of hair or fur. Polyester and cotton fill are most often used as stuffing for the head and limbs of most hand puppets. It's usually packed densely so that the puppet can remain upright.

Themes

Most hand puppet sets come in some sort of cohesive theme. The most common of these themes is animals. Other popular themes are cartoon characters, different professions, and movie and television characters. These licensed entertainment characters are usually more expensive than generic animal puppets.

Features

Machine washable

Many hand puppets are machine washable. Be sure to check the tag or manufacturer's specifications before machine washing any hand puppets. If your hand puppets are not machine washable, you can wash them with a nontoxic detergent by hand in cold water, and hang them to dry.

Price

Most hand puppet sets cost between $10 and $50. $10 hand puppet sets have two to five puppets and may include finger puppets or full-size hand puppets. If you spend $25, you can find sets with better quality and softer fabrics. For $50, you can get premium puppets that are acceptable for school performances. These puppets are more detailed and expressive than less-expensive styles.

FAQ

Q. How should I wash my hand puppets?

A. As mentioned above, you should check the manufacturer's suggestions on how to wash. Generally, though, you can spot clean most puppets with nontoxic detergent. You should probably air dry most hand puppets to avoid shrinking.

Q. Will a set of hand puppets be frightening for my child?

A. They shouldn't be. However, be sure to get age-appropriate hand puppets to use with your child. You can find hand puppets for almost any type of character, so you don't want to get one that might be too mature for your little one.

Hand puppet sets we recommend

Best of the best: BETTERLINE's Animal Hand Puppets

Our take: Extra stuffing leads to extra fun with these adorable puppets.

What we like: Works well for little hands. Comes in a few different animal-character combinations. Good quality fabric and solid construction.

What we dislike: Some of the puppets have non-moving mouths.

Best bang for your buck: Melissa & Doug's Zoo Friends Hand Puppets

Our take: Well-made puppets at a surprisingly reasonable price.

What we like: Four animal puppets included. Huggable head style. Gender-neutral.

What we dislike: Mouths are small on these puppets.

Choice 3: Kicko's Animal Puppets

Our take: Your kids will never get bored with these 12 fun hand puppets.

What we like: Soft fabric. A number of different animals in each set. Cute, friendly faces on each puppet.

What we dislike: Not large enough for adult hands.

