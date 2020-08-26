Our hands sustain a lot of abuse with daily exposure to UV rays and pollutants, frequent hand washing with harsh soaps, and regular use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer. These factors contribute to chapped, tender skin that can only be soothed and repaired by hand lotions for extra dry skin.

Popular ingredients in these formulas include vitamins, oils, ceramides, or collagen. They deliver deep hydration to nourish and soothe skin, making it smoother and softer. Certain hand lotions for extra dry skin offer additional benefits, such as restoring skin's moisture barrier, exfoliating, or reducing inflammation.

To help you find the best hand lotion for extra dry skin, we've put together this buying guide. We're covering different formulas and varieties, plus we're sharing a few recommendations. Our top choice, Cetaphil's Intensive Healing Lotion with Ceramides, is dermatologist recommended and remains a popular choice among individuals with sensitive skin.

Considerations when choosing hand lotions for extra dry skin

Body lotion vs. hand lotion

Lotions for extra dry skin fall into three categories: for body, for hands, or for hands and body. The main difference among these formulas boils down to consistency. Hands-only formulas are thin and quick to absorb, whereas body formulas are thick and take their time to seep into skin. The consistency of body and hand formulas falls somewhere in the middle.

Specialty formulas

Those with sensitive skin find more success with specially formulated hand lotions for extra dry skin. These formulas are fragrance-free or are made without harsh chemicals or synthetic ingredients that are known irritants. Long-lasting formulas are helpful because they benefit skin anywhere from 24 to 48 hours.

Popular ingredients

Amino acids: Amino acids are known for antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making them the right ingredient to reduce redness and tenderness. They also minimize free radical damage and carry moisture directly into the skin.

Ceramides: Ceramides help build skin's natural moisture barrier, which in turn boosts moisture retention. A well-built barrier -- the result of continued use of hand lotion for extra dry skin -- is also effective at blocking out harmful pollutants.

Collagen: Collagen is best known for restoring elasticity to skin, and in turn, giving it a supple, youthful appearance. It slows the rate of moisture loss, giving skin plenty of time to hold onto its existing moisture between applications.

Vitamin C: While there are a number of vitamins seen in hand lotions for extra dry skin, vitamin C remains the most popular. It's an effective exfoliator that gently sloughs away the outermost layers of dead skin to achieve softer, smoother skin.

Alpha hydroxy acids: Alpha hydroxy acids, or AHAs, bypass the outermost layers of dead skin to hydrate newer, fresher cells beneath them. AHAs aid in removing dead skin as well, which improves skin's condition and texture.

Dimethicone: Dimethicone is a silicone-based polymer that serves as a barrier to protect and condition skin. As an emollient, it softens and seals in hydration, improves flexibility, and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Oil: Oils are effective at boosting moisture retention by simply sealing it into skin. Certain formulas use naturally derived oils like lavender, chamomile, or eucalyptus to soothe skin. They're also responsible for giving some formulas light, pleasant aromas.

Price

Hand lotions for extra dry skin that contain a few premium ingredients cost $6 to $12. Those with complex formulas that offer soothing and hydration for up to 48 hours cost closer to $16. Specialty formulas that tout a broad range of benefits with several high-end ingredients can run as much as $25 to $30.

FAQ

Q. What does it mean if a hand lotion for extra dry skin says, "dermatologist recommended"?

A. While this labeling certainly adds a degree of credibility to the formula, it's not really regulated or official in any capacity. More than anything, it means the manufacturer has consulted with dermatologists for formula testing and the lotion performed well based on their assessment.

Q. What's the difference between regular formulas and extra dry formulas of hand lotion?

A. Regular formulas of hand lotions often contain alcohol, which is stripping to skin and can burn during application. Extra dry formulas are usually free of alcohol and are infused with intensive ingredients that soothe skin like shea butter or oatmeal.

Hand lotions for extra dry skin we recommend

Best of the best: Cetaphil's Intensive Healing Lotion with Ceramides

Our take: Dermatologist-recommended lotion that delivers therapeutic benefits without irritating sensitive skin.

What we like: Hydration lasts for 24 hours. Ceramides heal and soothe dry, cracked skin. Easy to spread onto skin.

What we dislike: Has a somewhat sticky, greasy finish, but it's not a dealbreaker by any means.

Best bang for your buck: Jergens' Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer

Our take: Affordable all-ages formula from a trusted brand that nourishes skin for up to 48 hours.

What we like: Thick, luxurious consistency with a pleasant, mild scent. Absorbs quickly without a residue.

What we dislike: Occasional issues with the bottle and pump mechanism.

Choice 3: Eucerin's Intensive Repair Lotion

Our take: This AHA-enriched formula is popular among individuals who wash or sanitize hands often.

What we like: Free from parabens, dyes, and fragrances. Formula restores skin by moisturizing, exfoliating, and conditioning.

What we dislike: Remains sticky, even if it's rubbed into skin thoroughly.

