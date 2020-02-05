The best hand-controlled drone

Drones have exploded in popularity in the past five years. You might think that you have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to get into the "drone game." However, not only are the most high-tech drones becoming more affordable every month, but small hand-controlled beginner drones have made this hobby affordable for just about anyone. Hand-controlled drones are great introductory models for kids and other beginners. They feature sensors that allow the user to control the drone simply by guiding the drone with their hands.

If you're ready for a new hand-controlled drone, then keep reading our buying guide. We've included detailed advice and a few reviews at the end to help you make your choice easier. Our pick for best of the best, the YUNFUN Hand-Controlled Drone, is so fun and simple to use, you'll lose track of time every time you fly it.

Considerations when choosing hand-controlled drones

Are hand-controlled drones toys?

Hand-controlled drones are toys. However, some more expensive models are closer in performance to standard remote-controlled drones. The good thing about this category of drones is that they range from extreme beginner models to those for experienced flyers.

Construction and appearance

A good hand-controlled drone should be made from durable, nontoxic plastic. It should bend when necessary, such as during an unexpected impact. Not only should it be rugged, but it should look cool as well. Most hand-controlled drones are designed with a futuristic style.

Size

Hand-controlled drones are generally small in comparison to standard remote-controlled models. However, size varies between different hand-controlled drones. The larger a model is, the more likely it is to be easy to control outdoors in a light to moderate wind.

Is it easy to fly?

Most hand-controlled drones utilize basic hand motions to manipulate the movement of the drone. However, every hand-controlled drone is different. Be sure that you've read and understand the directions fully before attempting to fly your drone.

Battery life

All drones are somewhat limited by their battery life. Hand-controlled drones are no exception. They are usually recharged via USB and have flight times of anywhere between 4 and 15 minutes. Recharging takes between 30 and 60 minutes.

Range

While range is not an issue for most hand-controlled drones, some ship with an additional remote control for a more traditional drone experience. These drones may have a range of around 20 feet, though you should check the product specs for the exact range.

Controls

Hand-controlled drones use between one and three of the following control methods:

Hand controls: This method allows you to use your hands to make the drone go up and down or side to side with the use of infrared sensors in the machine.

Take off/land remotes: Some drones incorporate this type of remote to allow your drone to take off and land with the push of a button.

Remote control: A few hand-controlled drones also include a full-range remote control. These are similar to full-size drone remotes, though they are not as advanced and have a shorter range.

Features

Switches

Most switches on hand-controlled drones are basic on/off switches. Some, however, may have switches that give you a choice between up to three different speeds for your drone.

LED lights

Most hand-controlled drones include some sort of LED lights. They're usually intended to let you know when the drone is charging or when the battery is low. A few hand-controlled drones also incorporate "running lights," which allow you to use the drone in low light or darkness.

Extras

Some hand-controlled drones offer extra bonus features such as a USB charging cable, extra batteries, a small screwdriver, or even a spare rotor.

Price

Most hand-controlled drones cost between $10 and $40. Hand-controlled drones starting around $10 are generally small children's toys with limited durability and flight time. For $25, you can get a slightly larger drone that may have a longer battery life. If you spend around $40, you should expect to get a heavy-duty hand-controlled drone that includes a full-range remote control and perhaps other extras.

FAQ

Q. How do I launch a hand-controlled drone?

A. You can launch your drone in one of two ways. The first is by simply tossing the drone into the air, allowing it to start flying immediately. The second way is by using a takeoff/land button or switch if your drone uses that type of control.

Q. Can I use a hand-controlled drone both indoors and outdoors?

A. That depends on your specific drone. Generally, smaller lightweight drones are susceptible to being pushed around by even light winds, making them more suitable for indoor use. Larger drones are more likely to be usable in an outdoor environment.

Hand-controlled drones we recommend

Best of the best: YUNFUN's Hand-Controlled Drone

Our take: One of the most versatile hand-controlled drones on the market.

What we like: Short recharge time. Long flight time. LED lights. One-button takeoff and landing.

What we dislike: Open rotor design is not ideal for smaller children to operate.

Best bang for your buck: Goolsky's RC Quadcopter with Gesture Control

Our take: A simple-to-use and affordable drone that can take a licking.

What we like: Straightforward setup. Durable. Mouse-like hand controller is easy to work.

What we dislike: Not as responsive as some other drones.

Choice 3: Powerbeast's Self-Flying Drone

Our take: A good option for younger "pilots" who want a drone to use indoors.

What we like: Easy USB charging. Sensors work well. Includes a protective shield.

What we dislike: Some users find this model flimsy and not good for outdoor use.

