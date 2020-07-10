The best hammocks for summer

Whether you're soaking up the sun in your own backyard or venturing out to your favorite campsite this summer, a hammock is a great way to relax outdoors.

There are hammocks that are ideal for many different contexts, so choosing the right one means knowing what you want to use it for.

Depending on the model you pick, you can hang it up on your porch, set it up in a stand on your patio, or string it up between trees at a campsite.

We've put together a list of some of our favorite hammocks for your yard, porch, or campsite to help you find the perfect spot to relax this summer.

Dorinda Double Classic Hammock with Stand: $162.74 at Wayfair

This colorfully striped outdoor hammock is made of a durable cotton that maximizes both comfort and durability. The material is tightly woven to create a cozy cocoon effect when you're lying in it -- and it's designed for two people, so you can nap or stargaze with a partner.

Best Choice Products 2-Person Indoor/Outdoor Brazilian Double Hammock: $166.99 at Amazon

This gathered-end style hammock is designed to center your weight to provide a snug enclosed feel. It even comes with a sturdy stand and a handy carrying bag for taking it on the go. Best of all, the tightly woven cotton blend material is weather-resistant, so it can hold up in any summer thunderstorm.

Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Hammock: $69.95 at Backcountry

Headed out on a car camping trip this summer? This super-soft but highly-durable hammock can accommodate one or two people, and it offers plenty of breathability to keep you cool and comfortable. It includes carabiners and a travel sack to make packing and set-up a breeze.

Mistana Hawkins Cotton Rope Chair Hammock: $68.99 at Wayfair

If you're not into traditional hammocks, this chair hammock is the perfect alternative for the warm weather. Made of 100 percent cotton-woven rope, it has a low-slung seat that creates a cozy little cradle. The hammock is weather-resistant, but it's also suitable for indoor use if you need a comfy spot to read in your sunroom.

Honesh Outdoor Leisure Double Cotton Hammock: $22.99 at Amazon

This durable, lightweight hammock is plenty versatile. You can hang it on your porch or in your yard, but it also comes with a carrying and storage bag, making it perfect for travel. The cotton material is mildew-resistant and machine-washable, which makes it super easy to keep clean.

Exped Scout Combi UL Hammock: $349 at Backcountry

Want to try hammock sleeping on your next camping trip but aren't quite ready to give up the tent? This hammock offers tent-like protection with breathable, no-see mesh that keeps out all the mosquitoes and other pests that can keep you up at night. It also comes with a waterproof tarp to protect against light rain and other moisture.

Wise Owl Outfitters Single Camping Hammock: $27.95+ at Amazon

If you're looking for a truly durable camping hammock, this option is made from heavy-duty parachute nylon. It's soft enough to provide a comfy sleeping experience and weighs just 16 ounces to make for easier carry. It's available in several fun color combinations and comes with the tree straps and carabiners needed for hanging.

Hammock Sky Brazilian Double Hammock: $62.97 at Amazon

Want a hammock that's suitable for all the entire family? This tightly-woven, soft cotton hammock can handle kids and pets thanks to its safe, solid fabric bed and durable construction. You can use it inside and out, too. Best of all, it holds up to 475 pounds, so you can snuggle up with kids and pets.

Freeport Park Raegan Single Cotton Camping Hammock: $44.99 at Wayfair

This versatile cotton hammock is suitable for the backyard, porch, campsite, or a hike through the woods -- you can even use it indoors if you want. It's also highly breathable, so you can stay cool even on the hottest summer days. The hammock can safely hold up to 250 pounds and is available in five different colors.

Ryno Tuff Camping Hammock: $29.99 at Amazon

This sturdy hammock can fit two people but only weighs two pounds to make for easier packing. It's made from high-quality parachute nylon that's reinforced for extra durability. It also comes with a travel bag with plenty of pockets, so it can hold other small items you might bring camping. You get the tree straps and carabiners you need to hang it, too.

