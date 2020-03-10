The best hammer drill

A hammer drill has a place in every tool kit. It offers all the benefits of a standard drill/driver, but with extra torque to drive large spade bits through wood and an impact action for punching masonry bits through brick and concrete.

We've been looking at both classics and the latest models to help you decide which is best. Our favorite, the Dewalt 20V Max XR, has great power, excellent versatility, and a class-leading feature set, perfect for both DIY enthusiasts and professionals. To learn more, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing hammer drills

Corded vs. cordless

Although good cordless models now produce just as much power as their corded rivals, there are still the issues of convenience and cost. Corded models are invariably less expensive than comparable cordless, but you need to find somewhere to plug them in -- and extension cables can be a nuisance. On the other hand, batteries need regular recharging. If you use cordless tools for work, that means having at least one spare -- and if you want one charging while you're working, you still need somewhere to plug that charger in.

Performance and control

Corded hammer drills run from 5 amps to 7 amps, and we'd look to get the bigger motor -- there's seldom any real savings in buying the smaller one, and you're just settling for less power. Cordless hammer drills are invariably 18 volt or 20 volt, which is effectively the same thing. 20V is the startup voltage, but only lasts for a second or so,18V is the output while running. The other big consideration with battery power is the amp hours (Ah), which should be thought of as like the fuel. An 18V 5.0Ah battery runs way longer than an 18V 2.0Ah model. Although there's a difference in price, we recommend getting the maximum you can afford.

Torque, rpm and bpm (beats per minute) figures are a little meaningless on their own but are useful when comparing one hammer drill with another. What's equally important is flexibility. Most have variable speed based on trigger pressure -- but better models offer two or three speed ranges, making it easier to use the right rate for different materials and bit sizes.

The torque generated when using large bits has an impact on handling. In essence, the hammer drill wants to try to twist itself out of your grip. A firm hold is important but it's made easier, and less tiring, with the addition of a side handle. These are usually removable, or can at least be repositioned, so they don't get in the way when you're doing less demanding work.

Work lights are a useful addition, as is a depth gauge, though the latter is not as common as we'd like. Remember, if you're buying a 'bare' tool, you'll need a compatible charger and battery. Check carefully, as old nickel cadmium (NiCad) models will not work with today's lithium ion (Li-Ion) models.

Price

There are often deals to be had on corded models, so you can get a good, cheap hammer drill for around $40 -- all that many DIY users will ever need. You'll pay more for cordless, of course, with prices of bare tools between $70 and $100. If you don't already own a compatible battery and charger, they can add another $80 or so to the total.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between brush and brushless motors?

A. Brush motors are an older design. They're cheaper, and although brushes need to be changed eventually, they can last years. Brushless motors are virtually maintenance free and make much more efficient use of battery power. However, they are more expensive, so usually found on high-end cordless tools.

Q. Would an SDS drill be better than a hammer drill?

A. It really depends on the kind of work you do. An SDS is like a hammer drill on steroids. Very powerful, but also bigger and heavier. In fact they are often used for light demolition work. They are great for some jobs, but you can't really turn the power down. For example, you wouldn't want to drill holes for a bookshelf with an SDS -- you might go through the wall!

Hammer drills we recommend

Best of the best: DeWalt's 20V Max XR Hammer Drill

Our take: Tough, high-performance tool for the busy contractor or tradesperson.

What we like: Well-balanced, with side handle included for secure grip. Powerful and energy-efficient three-speed brushless motor. Durable all-metal gearing and chuck. Work light has spotlight mode.

What we dislike: Occasional breakdowns. Battery and charger add significant cost.

Best bang for your buck: Makita's 18V LXT Cordless Hammer Drill

Our take: Compact and lightweight model for keen DIYer or pro.

What we like: Brushless motor maximizes run time. Two speed ranges. Designed for use in damp and dusty environments. Useful LED work lights. Fast-charging batteries (though not included).

What we dislike: No battery or charger. Can get stuck in hammer mode.

Choice 3: Skil's 7.0 amp 1/2" Hammer Drill

Our take: Old-school corded model has plenty of power for very little money.

What we like: Consistent performance anywhere you can plug in. Great for household maintenance and DIY. Side handle for improved grip. Fitted with useful depth gauge. Cheaper than renting one.

What we dislike: A few have had issues with motor burnout.

