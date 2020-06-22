The best Hamilton Beach coffee maker

It is one of the most popular countertop appliances, and indeed essential to many, providing fuel and flavor all hours of the day and night. Whether you're looking to start the morning or wind down after dinner, a coffee maker that fits your household's needs and personal preferences is vital.

Hamilton Beach is among the trusted names in kitchen appliances in general and coffee machines specifically, creating innovative and personalized options to fit your lifestyle. Our favorite, the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew, is for those who want the flexibility of a single K-cup serving or a full pot, but there are many selections from which to choose as our handy shopping guide will illustrate.

Considerations when choosing Hamilton Beach coffee makers

Capacity

How much coffee can be brewed at a single time is arguably the most important factor when shopping. Some options cater to households that drink quite a bit with a 10- or 12-cup capacity. For those who may only want one cup at a time, particularly anyone who lives alone or with a partner, a smaller, less expensive single-serve coffee maker might be ideal.

Ground coffee vs. pods

Those who don't often have time to sit and savor a cup of coffee may prefer pods. These are single-serve coffee capsules that brew quickly -- they're quite popular at offices. However, they don't quite reach the high quality of freshly ground and brewed beans. Beans require work, while pods are convenient, but beans are generally cheaper and have a higher quality potential than pods, which also create more waste.

Coffee dispenser

Hamilton Beach coffee makers may feature an external glass pot into which the coffee is brewed or an internal compartment that dispenses the coffee. Consider whether you want coffee brewed externally or internally. The latter will keep brewed coffee fresh longer, but will likely come with a higher price tag. Some single-serve machines will simply brew directly into your cup.

Accessories

Consider the cost and investment associated with other accessories. Ground coffee is best enjoyed with a burr grinder as opposed to a blade option, while both fresh beans and grounds need to be stored properly in a canister and used within a certain time period. Moreover, make sure you have a travel mug or cup that will fit in the machine if you have one with a dispenser.

Features

FlexBrew

Hamilton Beach's FlexBrew is a premium option on some models that saves you having to decide between enjoying ground coffee or pods. That's because it allows for both. This is ideal for busier, larger households where people may not have a regular schedule and maintain divergent coffee preferences.

Thermal carafe

As mentioned, an internal coffee compartment will preserve coffee longer than an external glass pot, but you have the option of buying a coffee maker with an external thermal carafe. This is designed to maintain heat and freshness longer and will be comparable to keeping coffee internally. Depending on your machine, you may be able to buy a compatible carafe separately.

Price

SIngle-serve machines will cost around $40, while larger-capacity options run upward of $80. If you want the largest machine with the most flexibility, you'll likely pay over $100.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean a coffee maker?

A. You should regularly wash and rinse your external pot or carafe if you have one to keep coffee tasting fresh. Internally, Hamilton Beach coffee makers are relatively easy to clean. Some pieces may go in the dishwasher while certain models have a self-cleaning function. Refer to the user manual for precise washing guidelines.

Q. Do Hamilton Beach coffee makers have specific brew settings?

A. Some machines will allow you to toggle the strength, using less water to make the coffee more potent. Certain models are also programmable, so that you can schedule a brew, which may be handy for early mornings. Lastly, you may also be able to set for how long the machine will keep the coffee hot.

Hamilton Beach coffee makers we recommend

Best of the best: Hamilton Beach FlexBrew

Our take: Versatile, programmable machine that utilizes both ground coffee and pods.

What we like: Coffee maker featuring FlexBrew; external glass pot holds up to 12 cups. Toggle coffee strength and set a timer to schedule a brew.

What we dislike: Cannot brew both options at the same time. Pricey machine.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Our take: Large-capacity coffee maker with convenient internal storage.

What we like: Programmable machine that brews up to 12 cups at a time. Dispenses directly; no pot or carafe needed. Great value. Compact size.

What we dislike: Can't be used with pods or pots.

Choice 3: Hamilton Beach Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Our take: Single-serve ground coffee maker for a quick and easy cup.

What we like: Sleekly designed, smaller-size coffee machine made for convenience. Brew a small or large cup at regular or bold strength. Long-lasting and easy to clean.

What we dislike: Pricey for small output; may overflow if not careful.

