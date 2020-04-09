The best Hamilton Beach blender

Blenders get a fair amount of use, which is why nearly every kitchen has one. If you'd like one with a wide variety of programs and features, Hamilton Beach has you covered.

Small kitchen appliances are highly personal choices, and Hamilton Beach is well aware of this. That's why they manufacture so many types of blenders, ranging from compact smoothie ones to powerful commercial-grade models. If you're looking for something in between, there are many capable Hamilton Beach blenders for everyday use.

Ready to get started? Take a look at our buying guide, which includes our top choice, the Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Shield 1,500-Watt Blender. This versatile model features a shatterproof BPA-free jar and is dishwasher-safe.

Considerations when choosing Hamilton Beach blenders

Types of Hamilton Beach blenders

Conventional blenders: These everyday blenders are designed to handle the basics of blending and pureeing. This includes blending smoothies, soups, or baby food. While they're highly capable, only select premium models in this category are capable of crushing ice and frozen ingredients.

Personal blenders: For the fitness guru or busy professional, a personal blender is essential, and it might even be purchased in addition to a conventional blender. These single-serving wonders create your favorite shakes and smoothies in a jiffy. You can hit the road with the jar as well, as they double as travel mugs or tumblers.

Commercial blenders: Blenders in this category are typically used in commercial settings, like restaurants and bars. These are powerful enough to blend frozen ingredients into smooth or textured cocktails. They come with an impressive assortment of features and programs, which is why they also come with premium price tags.

Features

Power

Hamilton Beach blenders have a broad range of power, between 175 and 1,800 watts. The higher the motor wattage, the more powerful they are, but this also means they're louder during operation.

Personal blenders have between 175 and 300 watts, while conventional blenders are anywhere between 500 and 1,400 watts. Given their higher level of performance and capabilities, it comes as no surprise that commercial Hamilton Beach blenders are between 1,500 and 1,800 watts.

Functions

There's more to blenders than, well, blending. Depending on the Hamilton Beach blender you choose, you can find some or all of the following options: puree, mix, ice crush, chop, or liquefy. Select premium models have expanded functions and may come with chopping attachments to double as food processors.

Capacity

Hamilton Beach personal blenders have modest capacities for single servings and are between 14 and 20 ounces. Conventional models typically range between 40 and 52 ounces. Most of Hamilton Beach's commercial-grade blenders boast capacities between 32 and 64 ounces.

Speeds

Hamilton Beach blenders are designed between two and 10 speeds. Personal blenders come in at the bottom of this bracket, whereas conventional and commercial models usually have no less than four speeds.

Plastic vs. glass jars

If you're looking for a lightweight and easy-to-handle model, choose a Hamilton Beach blender with a plastic jar. While they're well-liked for their shatterproof quality, they have a tendency to hold onto stains and odors.

If you'd like an easy-to-clean option, invest in one of Hamilton Beach's glass jar blenders. They're more fragile than plastic jars, but if you take care of them, they can last for years.

Price

Hamilton Beach's personal blenders are budget-friendly and come in at $30 or less. Conventional models cost anywhere from $30 to $250, which mostly depends on how advanced their functions and settings are. Hamilton Beach's commercial-grade blenders are the most expensive and can cost between $300 and $1,000.

FAQ

Q. My Hamilton Beach blender comes with Wave-Action technology. What is it?

A. This patented technology is designed to make the blending process more efficient. By pulling ingredients into the blades, your mixture essentially mixes itself. You can blend ingredients in a single session and don't need to open the jar to stir the contents.

Q. Can I mix spices and coffee beans in my Hamilton Beach blender?

A. It depends on which one you have and whether you're willing to deep-clean it after grinding. While many conventional and commercial models can certainly handle the task, it's best to use spice or coffee grinders, as residue can be incredibly challenging to remove from blender jars, even after deep cleaning with harsh chemicals.

Hamilton Beach blenders we recommend

Best of the best: Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Shield 1500-Watt Blender

Our take: Premium model featuring a powerful motor equipped to handle heavy use.

What we like: Quick to blend. Easy-to-clean design. Chops up ice effortlessly.

What we dislike: Still a bit louder than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Multi-Function Blender

Our take: Well-rounded model with an assortment of features that home cooks appreciate.

What we like: 40-ounce pitcher allows for full visibility. Sturdy base and extra-long power cord.

What we dislike: Not ideal if you want to make frozen drinks.

Choice 3: Hamilton Beach The Fury Blender

Our take: Commercial blender with a hefty price tag, but incredibly capable and worth the money.

What we like: Smooth blending and easy-pour jar. Timer with auto shut-off. Popular among bartenders.

What we dislike: Expensive given how powerful it is.

