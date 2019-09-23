The best hamburger patty press

A hamburger patty press, like a spatula, is one of those kitchen items you just can't live without. Sure, you can use your hands to press burgers, but it'll be a mess of flat or lopsided patties that a bag of buns can't camouflage. Choosing the best metal or plastic burger patty press is simple: it needs to be easy to use, easy to clean, and durable.

In the following guide, we'll help you decide what press will enhance your burger-making skills and share our favorite products, such as the sturdy cast-aluminum Burger Express Hamburger Press with Patty Ejector by Weston, which can be adjusted to create thin or thick burgers.

Considerations when choosing hamburger patty presses

Size

Presses come as single, double, or triple dish -- and sometimes more. Decide if you want to use your press for small or larger batches for parties or for freezing. In addition, presses come in various diameters, spanning between average patty sizes of four to more than five inches in diameter.

Tops

Presses come with either a basic built-in molded handle or a spring plunger that you use to press down the meat. It's a matter of preference. A molded handle requires more effort but may give you more of a sense of control when pressing the burger, but a spring plunger is easier on the hands.

Features

Tools

Presses may come with a slider tool or stuffing tool, each allowing you to experiment with different recipes and sizes of burgers. A slider tool is a mold with a few smaller built-in molds, which allow you to form smaller patties of two to three inches in diameter. A stuffing tool aids in making creative stuffed burgers. The tool makes a large indent (or dimple) in the middle of the patty in which you can stuff ingredients. Then you finish it off by adding a top "patty" and pressing that over the stuffing. A stuffing tool is typically part of a press that has a deeper tray to allow you to make less-messy creations.

Paper packs

You certainly don't need paper packs, but they will help you make burgers that don't stick to the inside of the press. You'll find hamburger patty presses that include either packs of wax or parchment paper. Refills may or may not be available, but you can always make your own when you run out.

Price

Patty presses are typically priced right. You'll score a basic single metal or plastic press if you spend between $8 and $15. In the $15 to $30 range, presses have more features, such as plungers or packs of pre-cut wax or parchment papers to help slide the meat out of the press. At the upper part of this price range, you'll find double and triple presses, plus silicone gadgets. If you prefer a professional press machine found in restaurants, you can snag one at a higher price, starting at $130 to more than $400.

FAQ

Q. What's a dimple in a burger patty?

A. A dimple is formed on a raw burger patty before cooking. When making a regular burger in a press, be sure the burger is plump but not too thick or too thin. Remove the meat, and place on your cooking surface (grill or pan). Push your thumb into the middle of the burger patty to create a dimple. The dimple is a technique used to keep the burger from puffing up while it cooks.

Q. What's the best type of beef to use for a hamburger?

A. Use ground beef that's labeled 80/20. That 20% of fat will make a juicy flavorful burger. Season the meat generously with salt and pepper. Though it may sound counterintuitive, avoid adding too much liquid to your burger meat, or it will fall apart in the press and on the cooking surface.

Hamburger patty presses we recommend

Best of the best: Weston's Burger Express Hamburger Press with Patty Ejector

Our take: A good-quality sturdy cast aluminum press that makes patties of consistent uniform thicknesses.

What we like: Can be adjusted to create patties of various thicknesses. The gadget feels hefty and stable. The spring plunger pops back, and makes patty ejection simple. It comes apart easily for cleaning.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to thoroughly clean, and it's not dishwasher-safe.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's Three-in-One Stuffed Burger Press

Our take: A durable plastic burger press from a trusted brand that helps you make less-messy stuffed burgers.

What we like: Easy to take apart for thorough cleaning, and dishwasher-safe. Creates perfect stuffed burgers when used with plastic wrap or waxed paper to make the process easier, also makes large unstuffed burgers.

What we dislike: Top parts of the presser need to interlock in a better way.

Choice 3: Grillaholics' Stuffed Burger Press

Our take: It's difficult to beat a durable, easy-to-use plastic press with a lifetime guarantee.

What we like: This dishwasher-safe press has a bottom plate that lifts up and pops out, so you can easily release the patty without making a mess.

What we dislike: Makes overly large burgers for some, and the meat can be difficult to remove from the press.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.