The best hair-thickening shampoo

There are some things very few people can control, and one of them is hair type. Some people have naturally curly or wavy hair, while others have perfectly straight hair. Some hair is baby fine or thin in texture, while other hair can be coarse or thick. Hair can be dry, balanced, or oily. Fortunately, there are hair-care products available that can change the nature of hair just long enough to hold a popular hairstyle or add body and shine.

A hair-thickening shampoo is designed to add proteins and other volumizers to thin, fine, or aging hair. Each strand becomes thicker, allowing a hairstylist to use other tricks of the trade to create fullness. This effect can last for a few days, or it can be maintained indefinitely with regular shampooing and conditioning sessions. Many brands of hair shampoo promote themselves as hair thickeners, but not every product is actually formulated to provide more body and fullness. It pays to do some comparison shopping and experimentation.

If you are interested in a hair-thickening shampoo that will add body to dry or limp hair, read our helpful consumer guide. We have compared dozens of hair-thickening shampoos on the market today, and have compiled a short list of promising contenders. At the top of that list is the Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo, a salon-quality product that provides UV protection and works well with color-treated hair without adding too much weight.

Considerations when choosing hair-thickening shampoos

General effectiveness

The list of ingredients and potency levels can vary significantly from brand to brand. Most entry-level thickening shampoos add volume by infusing moisture into each hair shaft, providing a temporary plumping effect. The extra volume may only last a few hours or a day. Midrange brands found on drugstore and salon shelves often have higher-quality ingredients that will seal in the moisture for a longer period of time. Only the most expensive brands can contain active ingredients that can stimulate follicle regrowth.

Ingredient list

Most hair-thickening shampoos include ingredients chosen specifically for their moisturizing or plumping abilities. This emphasis on thickening can make some brands difficult to rinse away completely and can leave hair feeling sticky or oily if not combined with a conditioner or other products. Some contain controversial ingredients such as parabens and sulfates, which can damage or dry hair over time. Higher-end hair-thickening-shampoo manufacturers often promote their products as "paraben-free" or "sulfate-free." Some may contain chemicals that promote hair growth and follicle stimulation, in the vein of minoxidil or Rogaine.

Hair types

Many hair-thickening shampoos are formulated for specific types of hair, because color-treated hair and naturally fine hair have different repair needs. Hair that is color-treated frequently, for example, requires shampoo that won't strip away the dye as it adds body and shine. Color safeness should be mentioned in the product's packaging.

Users with fine hair often have a problem with static electricity, creating frizziness and fly-away strands. An effective hair-thickening shampoo should not cause dryness, but it should also be free of moisturizing oils that can make hair feel sticky and heavy.

Dry hair often benefits from shampoos that include natural moisturizers such as coconut oil or hyaluronic acid. Products designed specifically for dry hair types may not emphasize their thickening formulation, so users should look for descriptions such as "nourishing" or "moisturizing" on the packaging.

As hair matures, it can become more brittle and thin. Older users should consider hair-thickening shampoos containing natural fortifiers such as biotin, omegas and zinc.

Price

Selecting a hair-thickening shampoo based on price point is not always a good idea. It's more about matching the formulation to the hair's needs. Inexpensive store-brand shampoos with some thickening properties can cost as little as $4 to $8 a bottle, but results are variable. Midrange salon-quality products tend to be free of controversial ingredients and tend to rinse away without excessive residue. They often retail in the $10 to $25 range in beauty supply stores. The highest-end hair-thickening shampoos with active ingredients for hair regrowth can cost as much as $100 in bulk and can take time to reach maximum effectiveness.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a regular conditioner with a hair-thickening shampoo?

A. Many hair-thickening shampoos have a matching conditioner that enhances the plumping effect. This is probably the best route to take, but you can use another brand of quality conditioner that won't add more volume or weight.

Q. I have very long but thin hair. Will a hair-thickening shampoo provide noticeable results?

A. Hair-thickening shampoos are designed to penetrate individual hair strands and plump them up to increase volume. Users with longer hair may not notice dramatic improvements, but other techniques such as back combing could improve the effect.

Hair-thickening shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

Our take: This is a salon-quality product designed specifically to add body to limp/fine hair without weighing it down.

What we like: Formulated with UV protection. Concentrated product, minimal amount required. Works well on many types of hair, including color-treated or processed. Lightweight hold.

What we dislike: Fragrance may be too strong for some users. Some scalp irritation reported.

Best bang for your buck: Living Proof Fullness + Volume Mini Transformation Kit

Our take: This comprehensive hair-thickening set addresses every aspect of the process, from shampooing to conditioning to daily maintenance.

What we like: Kit includes, shampoo, conditioner, thickening cream and dry shampoo. Strong floral fragrance. Sampler-size kit is economical for first-time users.

What we dislike: Package size is smaller than expected. Not ideal for very fine hair.

Choice 3: amika 3D Volume and Thickening Shampoo

Our take: Formulated for professional salons, this thickening shampoo will deliver great results even after one application. We recommend purchasing the companion conditioner as well.

What we like: Protein-heavy and organic-ingredient list. Pleasant fragrance. Hair can be towel-dried, no blowout required. Adds a noticeable shine.

What we dislike: Not as effective without companion conditioner. Very expensive price point.

