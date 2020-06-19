The best hair roller

If you're tired of dealing with damaged hair from a curling iron but still want beautiful, bouncy curls, hair rollers can help you achieve your desired look with far less heat damage.

Hair rollers come in heated and non-heated options that vary in length, diameter, materials, and durability. Whether you're looking for vintage ringlets or beachy waves, we can help you find the right product for your hair type and style goals. We also share our top recommendations at the end of this guide, including our number one pick, the effective, tried-and-true BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Roller Hairsetter, which produces gorgeous, bouncy curls.

Considerations when choosing hair rollers

Types of rollers

Flexible rods and ribbons: Rods and ribbons are made of durable foam with a bendable wire core that allows you to secure them without extra pins or clips. They're great for both short and long hair and can create tighter ringlets (with many narrow rods) or loose waves (with a few bigger rods), no heat required.

Heated rollers: Heated rollers usually come with a warming case and create even, symmetrical curls. This type of roller usually isn't as effective for very thick or long hair, and some may have exposed areas that present a burn hazard to fingers.

Heat-free rollers: If you'd like to wear your rollers at night while you sleep, textured heat-free foam or plastic rollers can give you curls without heat as long as you wear them for several hours. These rollers usually require pins or clips to keep them in place.

Length

Traditional heated and non-heated rollers are between 2 and 3 inches in length. If you have thicker, longer hair, these traditional rollers can be difficult to use for tighter curls. Longer curling rods provide a good option for tighter curls and ringlets with either long or short hair.

Diameter

A hair roller's diameter helps determine whether the curl is loose or tight. Most hair rollers vary in diameter from 1 to 3 inches. Many sets include a variety of sizes. Depending on your preferences and style goals, you may wish to purchase multiple sets of your preferred size. Jumbo rollers that are 4 inches or more in diameter usually produce gentle waves or added volume rather than curls.

Features

Materials and durability

Heat-style rollers: Most heat-style rollers are made of heat-resistant plastic that won't melt but is vulnerable to cracking over time. More expensive options are often made of more durable titanium or ceramic. It stays hot longer and distributes heat more evenly but can burn fingers if you accidentally touch an exposed heated section.

Heat-free rollers: Value heat-free rollers are made of inexpensive plastic (these rollers aren't heat-resistant) or foam. Foam is most comfortable to sleep in but deteriorates and tears easily. More expensive heat-free rod-type rollers are made of denser, higher-quality foam with a wire core that bends and flexes to create your style without tearing.

Price

You can find inexpensive twist and foam rollers for less than $10, while mid-range options run from $10 to $40 and include heated sets and more durable heat-free options. Expensive hair rollers priced $40 or more are premium titanium or ceramic heated sets.

FAQ

Q. How wet or dry should my hair be when using rollers?

A. Hair will take a very long time to dry if you insert rollers while it's too wet. It's best to use heat-free rollers with hair that's mostly dry. If you're using hair rollers after showering, blow dry or air dry hair until it's 90% dry before adding rollers. If you're starting with dry hair, use a water bottle to mist hair until it's just damp. When using heated rollers, hair should be dry.

Q. What kind of hair rollers are best for bangs?

A. Unless you're trying to create a style with ringlets all over, you may want to use one set of smaller rollers for most of your hair and a larger roller for your bangs to add volume without creating tight curls.

Hair rollers we recommend

Best of the best: BaBylissPRO's Nano Titanium Roller Hairsetter

Our take: An effective, reliable choice for creating beautiful, bouncy curls.

What we like: Trusted brand name. 20 rollers in a variety of sizes. Safer than using a curling iron. Handy storage case with slots for each roller.

What we dislike: Not as effective for customers with thick hair.

Best bang for your buck: Conair's Soft, Bouncy Curls Foam Rollers

Our take: Value option that works on wet or dry hair and comes with lots of curlers.

What we like: Foam is comfortable to sleep in. Great for crafting vintage hairstyles. Multiple sizes create many different looks.

What we dislike: It's difficult to snap rollers shut if hair is long or thick.

Choice 3: Tifara Beauty's 42-Pack 7-Inch Flexible Curling Rods

Our take: Innovative, heat-free curling rods that are versatile and lightweight.

What we like: Excellent value for 42 rods. Multiple size options. Flexible enough to create many different styles. Won't damage hair with heat.

What we dislike: Less comfortable for sleeping than other options.

