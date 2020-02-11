The best hair removal cream for women

Women's options for hair removal these days seem endless: shaving, waxing, threading -- the list goes on. One of the most convenient and inexpensive methods is often overlooked: hair removal creams. These depilatory creams are formulated with chemicals that dissolve the protein bonds of hair, so that you can easily wipe away unwanted hair after leaving the cream on for just a few minutes.

You'll want to choose a hair removal cream that's specifically formulated to the area of the body you intended to use it on and that suits the needs of your skin type. Read this shopping guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end, to learn more. Our top pick is Avon's Skin So Soft, which is made for sensitive skin and smells good, too.

How does hair removal cream work?

When hair removal creams are applied to the intended area, a chemical reaction takes place as the formula's active ingredients break down the keratin proteins in your hair's follicle beneath the skin's surface. After the recommended time (between three and 10 minutes), the user wipes away the cream along with the hair. Unlike shaving and waxing, this process doesn't break the surface layer of the skin, and you can enjoy smooth skin for five to seven days.

Considerations when choosing hair removal creams for women

Types of creams

It's important to select a depilatory cream specialized for the area of the body on which you intend to use it to avoid irritation and chemical burns.

Facial creams are formulated for the delicate skin of your face. They can be used on the mustache area, jawline, and neck. While some people use facial depilatory creams around their eyebrow area, it's important to do so with the utmost care, so you don't take off more than you'd like. These creams often come in smaller tubes, since not much product is needed to get the job done.

Bikini creams are also formulated for thinner, more sensitive skin but boast the effectiveness of a body cream for the thicker hair that grows down there. Bikini creams often contain skin-soothing ingredients to calm irritation that can result from pubic hair removal. They typically come in small bottles.

Body creams are designed for larger surface areas (like the legs, backs, and arms) and are also safe to use in the underarm area. They contain harsher chemicals than facial and bikini formulas, so resist the urge to use them for those purposes. Body depilatory creams typically come in larger bottles, some with pump dispensers, because more product is needed for these body parts.

Features

Skin-soothing ingredients

Because these formulas contain chemicals (like sodium hydroxide and sodium thioglycolate) that can be tough on the skin, many creams also contain calming, natural ingredients to soothe irritation, such as redness and itching. Look for vitamin E, aloe vera, cocoa butter, shea butter, and argan oil. These pleasant-smelling, skin-soothing ingredients also mask the characteristic chemical smell of many of these creams.

Application tools

Although these creams can be applied with your bare hands, some users prefer applicators to do the messy work or for a more even application. Look for kits that include small spatulas, mock razors, plastic wedges, or exfoliating mitts or gloves.

Aftercare products

Some product lines come with aftercare creams, lotions, or oils that soothe skin after the depilatory process with the same skin-soothing ingredients listed above. Some lines offer before-care lotions to prep the skin for the chemical application. These products are either sold separately or in comprehensive hair removal kits.

Price

Expect to pay between $5 and $90 for a women's hair removal cream. You can find a midrange, effective product between $10 and $30.

FAQ

Q. Are hair removal creams safe to use?

A. Yes, as long as you use them for the recommended time and don't leave them on the skin any longer. While a mild tingling sensation is to be expected, if you experience burning, you should immediately wash off the cream. Never use on sunburned or broken skin. You may also want to perform a small spot test before your first full application.

Q. Can hair removal creams cause skin discoloration?

A. No, as they don't contain bleaching agents. However, you should avoid using the cream on acne, moles, or scars as it may cause additional scarring. Hair removal creams can also make your skin more prone to burning for a day or two after use, so avoid the sun and tanning beds immediately after.

Hair removal creams for women we recommend

Best of the best: Avon's Fresh and Smooth Hair Removal Cream Sensitive Skin

Our take: A pleasant-smelling body hair removal cream formulated for sensitive skin.

What we like: Fast-acting formula works in two and a half minutes. Cherry blossom scent. Features aloe vera and meadowfoam oil to calm irritation.

What we dislike: Although a sensitive-skin formula, should not be used on the face.

Best bang for your buck: Nair's Cocoa Butter Hair Remover Lotion

Our take: The gold standard for body hair removal cream at an affordable price.

What we like: From a trusted name brand. Cocoa butter leaves skin calm and soft -- also smells yummy. Features vitamin E. Good value. Works in three minutes.

What we dislike: The cocoa butter scent isn't for everyone. Only for use on the body.

Choice 3: Surgi-Cream's Facial Hair Remover Cream

Our take: A soothing facial hair remover cream with accessories for easy application.

What we like: Comes with mock razor. Specialized for chin, lip, and cheek hair removal. Mild scent. Contains aloe vera.

What we dislike: Some users experienced burning or peeling after use.

