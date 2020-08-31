The best hair removal cream for men of 2020

While the idea of removing chest or back hair through waxing or electrolysis can be the stuff of nightmares for many men, the truth is that a razor and shaving cream isn't the solution for everything. Sometimes the best route for wholesale hair removal is a product women have been using for a long time: hair removal cream.

Traditional shaving methods may work well for facial hair, and some male athletes routinely use a razor to remove leg hair but removing larger and thicker patches of body hair requires some heavier firepower. Hair removal creams, also known as depilatories, reach deep into the hair and remove it chemically.

Some hair removal creams are stronger than others, which is why experts recommend experimenting with different brands and formulations to avoid any unpleasant side effects of the treatment. Hair removal creams are powerful by design.

We have taken a fresh look at our shortlist of contenders, based on trends in the industry and new formulations. Our returning top pick is a familiar brand with a take-no-prisoners approach to hair removal, while a newcomer promises fast action with a gentler formulation.

Best hair removal creams for men of 2020

1. Nair Men Hair Removal Body Cream: Our top pick retains its spot because of its superior hair-dissolving ability and its attention to skin protection and nourishment.

2. Nad's for Men Hair Removal Cream: This economically priced depilatory is great for short-term hair removal needs. We like its fast action and soothing additives.

3. Toullgo's Men's Hair Removal Cream: A newcomer to the list, this fast-acting depilatory uses plant-based ingredients that are not as harsh on skin as chemical-based brands.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What to consider before buying a hair removal cream for men

Many men are conditioned to believe the only "manly" way to remove excess body hair is with a razor, shaving cream and nerves of steel. In reality, the same hair removal cream women use on their legs, bikini areas and faces works just as effectively on men. Male body hair itself may be thicker and coarser, but the active ingredients in hair removal creams work exactly the same way.

Hair removal creams essentially dissolve hair chemically, often down to the root. This is a much different approach than shaving, which only trims off the hair follicle at or slightly below the surface. As a result, the effects of hair removal cream can last upwards of 7 to 10 days before another treatment becomes necessary. Some formulas, however, only provide the same level of hair removal as a standard razor, meaning stubble can appear within a day or so.

Because these chemicals are strong by design, skin conditioning and protection are major considerations. Some hair removal creams include skin-soothing vitamins and supplements to help reduce damage. Others add emollients and anesthetics to keep the skin moisturized and pain-free. There are also neutralizing products that are slathered on skin after the hair removal cream has been rinsed away. Users with sensitive skin or known skin conditions should look for hair removal creams formulated for those issues.

One major difference between male and female hair removal regiments is location, location, location. Men tend to seek removal of thicker chest and back hairs, which can be notoriously difficult to reach. Better-quality hair removal kits should include a protective hand glove for manual application, or a long-handled applicator to reach remote locations in a controlled way.

The retail price of a hair removal cream generally starts at $5 for an economy-store- or off-brand, with higher-end kits with applicators costing as much as $28 at health and beauty supply stores.

FAQ

Q. I just used hair removal cream on my chest and back. Is it safe for me to get some sun by the pool?

A. Hair removal creams can make the skin very sensitive after use. You will probably want to wait at least a day before exposing your chest and back to direct sunlight. If you must work outside, we recommend applying a strong sunscreen first.

Q. Is using a hair removal cream on my face and neck better than traditional blade shaving?

A. Using a chemical depilatory to remove facial hair is a much different process than shaving, but "better" is a matter of personal opinion. Some men find that a hair removal cream reduces the chances of developing infected hair follicles, often called shaving bumps.

In-depth reviews for best hair removal creams for men

Best of the best: Nair Men Hair Removal Body Cream

What we like: Powerful ingredients work well on thicker, coarse body hair. Results last for days. Pump dispenser controls portions. Includes skin-soothing emollients and vitamins.

What we dislike: Can cause chemical burns on sensitive skin. Some complaints about the chemical odor.

Best bang for your buck: Nad's for Men Hair Removal Cream

What we like: Affordable price point. Works on all areas of the body. Results in as little as four minutes. Protects against sun damage. Can be used in the shower.

What we dislike: Results only last a short time. Not as effective on thicker hair.

Choice 3: Toullgo's Men's Hair Removal Cream

What we like: Plant-based ingredients, gentle on skin. Results as fast as five minutes. Includes scraping tool for coarse hair removal. Works on all areas of the male body.

What we dislike: Some pre-trimming may be necessary. Results can be patchy.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.