The best hair regrowth conditioner

If your hair isn't as thick as it used to be, you may be experiencing hair loss. Hair loss can be hereditary, especially for men, or it can be related to poor health or scalp conditions. Besides getting to the root (so to speak) of your hair loss, there's a lot you can do every time you shower.

Hair regrowth conditioners thicken your mane and, in some cases, stimulate new hair growth. They also work like traditional conditioners to moisturize hair. Our buying guide has all the details on what ingredients to look for in these products and, at the end, includes reviews of our top picks, like ArtNaturals' Argan Oil Hair Rejuvenation Conditioner, a unique sulfate-free, all-natural formula that stimulates hair growth.

Considerations when choosing hair regrowth conditioners

How hair regrowth conditioners work

While these hair regrowth conditioners don't work as well as medicated regrowth products, they tend to feature more natural ingredients and are a good place to start if you're experiencing mild hair thinning or loss. Hair regrowth conditioners work in a variety of ways:

Nourish scalp: Unhealthy scalp conditions like fungal infections can slow hair growth or even prevent it. Formulas fortified with vitamins keep the scalp healthy (and even pH balanced) to prevent these problems from developing and provide an optimal biome for hair growth.

Unblock and stimulate hair follicles: Each hair on your head grows out of a follicle, and if follicles are blocked or constricted, hairs can't emerge. Some hair regrowth conditioners contain ingredients to stimulate and unblock follicles as well as promote blood flow to encourage hair growth.

Block DHT: If you're a man experiencing hereditary hair loss, many hair regrowth products contain ingredients that block the hormone DHT, which is responsible for male-pattern baldness. These blockers slow the shrinkage of hair follicles on the top of your head.

Strengthen and protect existing hairs: All regrowth conditioners have ingredients to moisturize hair just like a conventional conditioner, and many also contain nutrients that strengthen the hair's infrastructure so it's less prone to breakage, resulting in thicker hair.

Ingredients

Vitamins: A deficiency in B vitamins has been linked to hair loss, which is why you see many formulas fortified with vitamins like B2, B6, and B12. Vitamin E is highly nourishing for the hair, and as an antioxidant it may promote hair growth by reducing oxidative damage to hair follicles and stimulating capillary growth.

Biotin: Also, a B vitamin, biotin (also called B7) has the ability to bolster your hair's natural protein, keratin. Not only does this strengthen hair, it makes it appear thicker and more lustrous.

Keratin: Proteins like keratin are added to many regrowth formulas because your hair can use an extra dose if you're experiencing hair loss or thinning. Not only does this natural protein strengthen hair, preventing breakage, it's widely popular to smooth locks and add shine.

Caffeine: When applied topically to the scalp, good old caffeine stimulates hair follicles and increases blood flow, promoting new hair growth. Be sure to apply conditioners with caffeine to your scalp for it to do its job.

DHT blockers: Botanical DHT blockers like saw palmetto prevent the hormone DHT from negatively affecting hair follicles. Select a product featuring DHT blockers if you're noticing early signs of male-pattern baldness.

Plant oils: Many regrowth conditioners feature plant oils to moisturize hair naturally, without leaving your hair greasy. Popular oils are argan, coconut, castor, olive, avocado, and almond. These oils are great for dry or damaged hair and may have regrowth benefits as well.

Price

Expect to pay between $12 and $30 for an eight- to 16-ounce bottle of hair regrowth conditioner. Formulas featuring organic or more advanced ingredients like DHT blockers start at $20.

FAQ

Q. I'm currently using a hair regrowth treatment for my hair loss. Can I also use a hair regrowth conditioner?

A. Whether you're using an OTC hair regrowth treatment or a prescribed one, you can absolutely use a hair regrowth conditioner as part of your hair care routine. These conditioners don't contain any medications so they don't interfere with the treatment.

Q. Can hair regrowth conditioners grow hair on my bald spots?

A. Possibly, if you select a conditioner with ingredients to block DHT and stimulate hair follicles. If your hair loss is major, you may need to seek medical treatment to restore growth.

Hair regrowth conditioners we recommend

Best of the best: ArtNaturals' Argan Oil Hair Rejuvenation Conditioner

Our take: A sulfate-free, all-natural formula featuring highly nourishing argan oil.

What we like: Contains DHT blockers. Sulfate- and paraben-free. Blends argan oil with other botanical extracts and oils to stimulate hair growth. Adds volume and shine.

What we dislike: Some users report that it left their hair flat.

Best bang for your buck: Shiny Leaf's Cold Pressed Castor Oil Conditioner

Our take: A conditioner rich with castor oil, a popular natural ingredient for hair regrowth.

What we like: Trendy in clean beauty, castor oil has a reputation for stimulating hair growth. Deeply moisturizing. Chemical-free formula and safe for daily use.

What we dislike: May leave hair sticky.

Choice 3: Pronexa's Hairgenics Hair Loss Therapy Conditioner

Our take: A comprehensive formula packed with ingredients known to encourage hair growth.

What we like: Includes biotin, collagen, keratin, proteins, saw palmetto extract, vitamins, and more. Very effective when paired with Pronexa's regrowth shampoo.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

