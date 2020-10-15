The best hair perm kit of 2020

A hair perm kit makes it easy to transform straight hair into soft, natural waves or even tight curls.

A perm is a hair styling treatment that adds body and texture to even the straightest hair and it can last for months. A perm kit comes with all the chemicals you need to curl your hair, and some also include other accessories you need like paper end wraps and perm rods.

To keep you up to date on the latest product offerings, we've taken a fresh look at hair perm kit product trends and highlighted two new kits on our list as well as a longtime favorite for your consideration.

Best hair perm kits of 2020

1. Zotos Design Freedom Regular Alkaline Perm for Normal Hair: A popular kit among professional stylists for its ability to gently deliver salon-quality curls and waves. This is a newcomer to our list, though we've featured other kits from the brand before.

2. Ogilvie Salon Styles The Original Home Perm for Normal Hair with Extra Body: An effective option for anyone with healthy hair who wants waves or curls and a conditioning treatment. This is another new entry on our short list, but we've been fans of Ogilvie for years.

3. Ogilvie Salon Styles Precisely Right Perm for Color-Treated, Thin, or Delicate Hair: The perfect gentle perm kit for colored or damaged hair that still creates long-lasting curls. We've included this kit on our list before because of the lovely, soft curls it can create.

What you need to know before buying a hair perm kit

A perm gives hair its curly or wavy texture using a perm-waving lotion, which contains chemicals that change the hair's internal structure. When you wrap your hair around perm rods, waves or curls are formed that are much longer lasting than those you'd get with a curling iron or rollers. A perm hair kit also includes a neutralizer solution to apply once your hair has been processed for the proper amount of time to prevent any damage.

When it comes to perm waving solutions, some formulas are alkaline, while others are acidic. An alkaline perm typically features a pH of 9 to 9.6 and works best if your hair is healthy but coarse and hard to curl. An acidic perm usually has a pH of 4.5 to 7 and is gentler on the hair, making it best for dry, damaged, or color-treated tresses.

While all hair perm kits contain perm-waving lotion and other treatment products, not all models contain the accessories you need to perm your hair. Most kits include paper end wraps, though you may need to purchase extra if you have extremely thick or long hair. Some kits may come with perm rods, too, but since you need different sized rods depending on how loose or tight you want the curls, you may want to buy them separately to achieve the look you prefer.

A good hair perm kit should include clear, easy-to-read instructions that provide a step-by-step guide to the perming process. Many kits also come with protective gloves, a drip guard to wrap around the hairline to prevent the perm solution from dripping, and conditioners to leave your curls soft and healthy.

No matter their cost, perm kits are much more affordable than going to the salon to get your hair done. Most kits cost between $8 and $20, though you pay more for a high-quality formula from a salon brand. You usually have to buy additional supplies, like perm rods, so the overall price is typically higher.

FAQ

Q. Does a perm work on all hair types?

A. Perms work on nearly all hair types and textures. Hair that's thicker and has some natural wave is usually the easiest to perm. If you have straight or fine hair, it can take a little more work to get the look just right.

Q. How long does a perm last?

A. Most perms last between three and six months. Your hair type can affect its lifespan, and you have to care for your hair properly to keep the waves and curls intact.

In-depth reviews for best hair perm kits

Best of the best: Zotos Design Freedom Regular Alkaline Perm for Normal Hair

What we like: Features an alkaline perming solution that isn't too harsh. Creates long-lasting curls and waves that look natural. Suitable for most hair types and textures.

What we dislike: Doesn't always curl thick hair well.

Best bang for your buck: Ogilvie Salon Styles The Original Home Perm for Normal Hair with Extra Body

What we like: A popular formula from a respected salon brand. Offers long-lasting waves, curls, and body. Includes a conditioner for pre-perm and another for use after perming.

What we dislike: A harsher perm, so it isn't the best option for fragile or damaged hair.

Choice 3: Ogilvie Salon Styles Precisely Right Perm for Color-Treated, Thin, or Delicate Hair

What we like: A perm kit designed for use on color-treated hair. Produces soft and bouncy curls. Doesn't create any frizz.

What we dislike: Has a somewhat strong chemical smell, but it usually fades quickly.

