Best hair masks and deep conditioners

While you're stuck at home, it's a great time to focus on getting your hair as healthy as possible -- maybe the shiniest and strongest it's been in years.

You have time to let masks and deep conditioners to really soak in, and those who typically use color or bleach can give their hair a break.

Softening and hydrating hair treatments don't require any real expertise to apply; if you can shampoo and condition your hair, you can successfully use a hair mask.

We've put together a list of some of our favorite hair masks and deep conditioners -- and some DIY ideas -- to help you get healthy, shiny hair.

What are hair masks and deep conditioners?

A good hair mask or deep conditioner hydrates the hair, leaving it softer, shinier, and stronger. It can cut down on frizz, prevent breakage, protect your hair from environmental damage, and improve the condition of your scalp, too.

You need to choose the right mask if you want to see real results. Fortunately, there's a deep conditioner or mask out there for every hair type or concern. You can even mix up a homemade mask with items you have in your pantry or fridge if you want to try a deep conditioning treatment without investing too much.

For dry hair

Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Mask: $45 at Sephora

Dry hair loves this intensive hair mask because of its Seasilk complex, which features a combo of marine botanicals that help lock in moisture. It can add serious shine and softness to even the driest hair, and it also protects against free radical damage.

Ouidad Ultra Nourishing Intense Hydrating Mask: $32 at Dermstore

This mask's rich combination of natural oils helps bring moisture back to parched hair. It also helps boost shine and elasticity and even detangles knots to limit breakage when you're brushing through it.

For color-treated hair

Pureology Travel Size Colour Fanatic Instant Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask: $7 at Ulta

Keep your color-treated hair looking great with this Camelina oil-infused hair mask. Not only does it moisturize and strengthen your hair, but its AntiFade Complex keeps your color vibrant, too.

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner: $28 at Sephora

This salon-quality reparative conditioning treatment that helps strengthen color-treated hair of any texture. It can also add shine and repair hair, leaving it more manageable and looking brighter.

For curly hair

Christophe Robin: $37 at Sephora

A perfect option for curly hair, this lightweight mask helps hydrate the hair without weighing down your curls. It contains aloe vera to moisturize and strengthen, as well as flaxseed oil to create bouncier curls.

Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Deep Conditioning Curl Masque: $8.99 at Ulta

This deep conditioning mask effectively hydrates curls of any type thanks to its blend of avocado, buriti, and marula oils. It doesn't contain any sulfates, parabens, or phthalates, either, which can help limit damage.

For coarse hair

Obliphica Seaberry Mask Thick to Coarse: $32.30 at Kohl's (was $38)

Thick, coarse hair will love this creamy, moisturizing mask because its highly concentrated ingredients deeply nourish the hair follicles. It also helps bolster strength and cut down on breakage, leaving you with soft, smooth hair.

For damaged hair

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask: $36 at Dermstore

Weak, brittle hair needs a little extra love, so this deep conditioner that combines argan, avocado, and sweet almond oils with biotin, keratin, and rosehip oil can do the trick. It helps fortify damaged hair from the inside out to smooth frizz, reduce split ends, and make your locks more manageable. It boosts shine in a big way, too.

OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Penetrating Oil: $8.99 at Ulta

You don't have to break the bank for a hair mask that treats damaged hair. This formula contains a rich blend of coconut oil and vanilla extract to effectively drench your hair in moisture. Not only does it repair your hair, but it leaves you with soft, silky hair with plenty of shine.

For oily hair

Kerastase Specifique Scalp Renewing Mask: $62 at Sephora

Fine or oily hair doesn't always do well with hair masks, but this option features a unique gel-cream formula that won't weigh down the hair. It helps soothe scalp discomfort, too, and provides protection against free radicals. It even bolsters hair protein.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Mask with Lemon: $49 at Dermstore

This amazing mask can cleanse, strengthen, and protect your hair in one easy-to-use formula. It can soothe scalp irritation to control dandruff, and the lemon helps lock in hair color to keep your locks looking vibrant, too.

DIY masks to make with stuff you have on hand

Don't want to buy a hair mask? The good news is you probably have the ingredients you need to whip up a DIY version already sitting in your fridge or pantry.

Make an effective basic mask for dry or damaged hair with one tablespoon of raw honey and one tablespoon of organic coconut oil. Heat the mixture on low in a saucepan until it's fully blended, and then cool the mixture before applying to your hair. For the best results, let it sit for approximately 30 to 40 minutes before you shampoo and condition as usual.

To deep condition fine hair, whip a couple of egg whites together with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil until thoroughly combined. Massage the mixture onto damp hair, and let it sit for about 20 minutes. Rinse it away with cool water, and shampoo your hair as you normally do.

Be careful of leaving masks in for too long, as this can result in greasy, limp-looking hair. If this does happen, you may need to shampoo a couple of times until you've gotten all of the conditioner out of your hair.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.