The best hair loss treatment for women

Hair loss isn't a condition that only afflicts men. Women, too, can experience hair loss for a number of different reasons. Whether patchy spots plague you or it's overall hair loss you'd like to slow down, there are effective treatments. Treatments range from shampoos and conditioners to foams and oils. The type you need depends on the nature of your hair loss and the unique nature of your hair and scalp. Rogaine Women's Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment is one of the most effective ways to regrow hair. It's easy to use and produces noticeable results in 12 weeks. Take a look at our buying guide to find what you can expect out of a hair loss treatment.

Considerations when choosing hair loss treatments for women

Type of treatment

Liquid, foam, oil: These treatments are massaged directly into the scalp to revive shrunken hair follicles. You may be a goopy mess when you're done, but they're one of the most effective ways to stimulate growth.

Shampoo: Shampoos aren't quite as effective as liquids, foams, and oils because they don't stay in contact with the scalp for long. They can, however, strengthen the hair shaft and prevent damage to the remaining hair. Some can also create a fuller look and feel.

Mask: Masks wash into and out of the hair like shampoo, except they're left in for five to 10 minutes. They're more effective than shampoo but not as effective as liquids, foams, and oils.

Type of hair loss

There are many reasons someone may lose their hair. Hormone changes, stress, and medical conditions like alopecia areata or cancer treatments can all be at the heart of hair loss issues. It can be beneficial to narrow down the cause of your hair loss because it can tell you if it's a permanent problem, in which case you need to continue treatments indefinitely, or a temporary issue that needs to be treated until the issue resolves itself.

Features

Active ingredients

Minoxidil: Minoxidil is the only FDA-approved treatment for female pattern baldness. It's massaged directly into the scalp and stimulates shrunken hair follicles. However, it's only effective as long as it's used. If you want to maintain hair regrowth, you have to keep using it indefinitely.

Green tea: Green tea acts as a DHT blocker (DHT can trigger hair loss). It's also an anti-inflammatory, which can add to the health of the scalp and, consequently, the hair.

Redensyl: Redensyl activates hair follicles.

DHT blockers, antimicrobials, strengtheners: There are many ingredients that contain various DHT blockers, antimicrobials, and strengtheners to reduce hair loss and improve overall hair health. Antimicrobials are a good choice if an itchy scalp accompanies hair loss, while strengtheners can prevent breakage.

Frequency of use

Treatment frequency may be as often as twice a day or as infrequent as every two or three weeks. In general, the higher the frequency, the faster you see results.

Scent

Ingredients used for hair loss prevention and treatment may not smell great. In fact, some people find them offensive or irritating to the eyes and nose. On the other hand, heavy scents may further irritate the scalp and hair shaft. Natural ingredients like green tea, tea tree oil, and argan oil provide a light cover-up for smelly ingredients and don't irritate the senses.

Hair loss treatments for women prices

Hair loss treatments for women cost between $10 and $100. Masks are the most affordable option, with minoxidil treatments rounding out the top of the pack. Take into account how often you need to use the treatment -- fewer treatments mean the product lasts longer, while daily treatments run out faster.

FAQ

Q. Do I only have to use hair loss treatments for a certain amount of time?

A. That depends. If the cause of your hair loss is temporary, such as stress or illness, you may only need to use hair loss treatments until the issue resolves itself. However, for conditions of a permanent nature, you may need to continue treatment indefinitely to sustain regrowth.

Q. How long will it take for my hair to grow back?

A. It's hard to predict how long it will take for noticeable results. It depends on the cause of the hair loss, the frequency of treatments, and how your body responds to the active ingredients. Daily products may show results in as little as six weeks, while others may take three to six months. For the best results, follow the directions of your chosen treatment for the minimum recommended time.

Hair loss treatments for women we recommend

Best of the best: Rogaine Women's Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment

Our take: FDA-approved and simple to use, Rogaine has cornered the market on both women's and men's hair regrowth treatments.

What we like: This daily treatment isn't hard to use and produces results in 12 weeks. The scent is pleasant without being overpowering.

What we dislike: Twelve weeks can seem like a long time for results.

Best bang for your buck: PURA D'OR Hair-Thinning Therapy Intense Moisturizing Mask

Our take: This intense treatment formula strengthens and hydrates for full, shiny hair.

What we like: If your hair loss comes with dry, damaged hair, this is a great, inexpensive option. Deep moisturizing leaves hair shiny while awakening the hair follicles. We love that you see a difference after one use.

What we dislike: It can be too harsh for sensitive skin.

Choice 3: ArtNaturals Argan Oil Regrowth Shampoo

Our take: Natural argan oil improves the health of your scalp and hair without harsh chemicals.

What we like: It's easy to use and cleanses while strengthening the hair. This formula also adds volume, so the hair you have looks fuller.

What we dislike: It's not intended for color-treated hair, and it can take extra rinsing to get it all out.

