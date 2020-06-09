The best hair gel for kids

To keep up with kids' active lifestyles, you've probably resorted to buying kid-friendly hair products -- but have you added kids' hair gel to your collection?

Unlike adult gel which can be harsh on young locks, hair gel for kids is specially formulated to keep hair in place without feeling unpleasant. Many varieties are now made with plant-derived, nontoxic ingredients like tea tree oil or fruit extracts. There are also dual-purpose hair gels that function as lice repellents or provide dandruff control or UV protection.

Give our buying guide a read to explore varieties of hair gel for kids. We're sharing a few recommendations, as well as our favorite, Little Roseberry Hair Gel for Kids. This ultra-gentle formula is made with 100% natural ingredients, including witch hazel and aloe vera juice.

Considerations when choosing hair gels for kids

Formula

Hair gel for kids and adults can be separated into two categories: those formulated with alcohol and those without. While alcohol-based formulas offer superior hold -- especially when it comes to parts or curls -- they can dry out hair and be somewhat difficult to remove.

Formulas without alcohol rely on natural ingredients like beeswax to hold styles and tame flyaways. While they deliver moderate hold, very few of these varieties can come close to the long-wear hold of alcohol-based formulas.

Consistency

Hair gel consistencies range from watery to fairly viscous. Depending on the texture of your child's hair, you may find that certain consistencies work better than others. Soft or thin hair is better suited to liquidy formulas, as thicker ones can weigh hair down. Those with thick, curly, or wavy hair do better with thicker formulas, as they're more effective at coating and controlling strands.

Hold level

The higher the hold level of the gel, the harder it makes the hair, and too much of it can leave hair a crispy helmet. For the most part, it's recommended to buy the hold level your child's activity requires. Firm-hold gel is often recommended to keep hair in place for sports, whereas medium-firm or light-hold gel is better for everyday use, as it offers a more natural texture.

Features

Special varieties of hair gel for kids

Lice repellent: Schools and sports teams do their best to keep lice breakouts at bay. If you'd like an extra layer of protection, you can invest in lice repellent hair gel. These unique formulas can deter lice infestations, but keep in mind that many of them may come with harsher ingredients. Scent can vary considerably with these, ranging from pleasant to somewhat clinical.

Vegan: Many hair care companies now offer vegan hair gels for kids and advertise their natural ingredients in plain English. Not only are these formulas free of animal byproducts, they aren't tested on animals, either. Some manufacturers even list their sustainable and ethical sourcing information on their websites.

Sensitive skin: Kids with sensitive skin can now use specially-formulated gels for sensitive scalps. These are free from harsh ingredients and chemicals such as parabens, SLS, phthalates, and artificial dyes or fragrances. Many adults with sensitive scalps use these kid-friendly formulas as well.

Price

Budget-friendly kids' hair gels cost between $3 and $7. If you prefer an all-natural variety, you may spend closer to $10. Some dual-purpose hair gels and organic formulas can cost up to $15 per bottle.

FAQ

Q. Should I apply hair gel to wet or dry hair?

A. It depends on the look and the level of hold you require. Wet hair only dilutes the gel, though damp hair has the right amount of moisture to hold onto it. This also helps to achieve a slick or wet look. Applying gel to dry hair helps set flyaways, control frizz, and hold curls, though it may leave hair with a matte finish.

Q. How much hair gel should I use on my kid's hair?

A. For the most part, a quarter-sized amount of gel is enough to shape and set shorter hair. Thicker hair and certain hairstyles require a bit more reinforcement, so apply gel in quarter-sized increments to achieve the right hold without applying too much gel.

Hair gels for kids we recommend

Best of the best: Little Roseberry's Hair Gel for Kids

Our take: All-natural formula offers a light hold that won't irritate sensitive scalps.

What we like: Free of sulfates and harsh chemicals. Vegan formula with soothing aloe vera.

What we dislike: Hold is light, so reapplication may be necessary.

Best bang for your buck: Suave Kids' Star Wars Tropical Storm Styling Gel

Our take: Budget-conscious formula with a popular Star Wars theme.

What we like: Fruity scent in a no-alcohol formula, so it won't dry out hair. Dispenses easily from the tube.

What we dislike: Contains several artificial ingredients.

Choice 3: Fairy Tales' Rosemary Repel Styling Gel

Our take: Popular styling gel with a light scent that also works to keep lice at bay.

What we like: Plant-derived ingredients list includes moisturizing tea tree oil. Medium hold is just enough.

What we dislike: Some mixed reviews on gel consistency.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.