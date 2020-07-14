The best hair clipper of 2020

While having a professional barber or hairstylist ply his or her trade is one of life's little pleasures, the ability to manage your family's hair during a stay-at-home situation is also a good option to have.

With so many people seeking out ways to trim their family's hair at home, we thought it would be a good idea to revisit our short list of the best hair clippers on the market. It's hard to beat a classic, so our original Best of the Best pick is still the top contender, but we have added a couple new models we believe offer versatility and value for at-home hairstylists.

Best hair clippers of 2020

Here is our short list of favorite hair clippers. More in-depth information on each product can be found at the end of this article.

1. Oster's Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper

This classic professional-grade hair clipper retains its top spot because of its power, precision and durability.

2. Hatteker's Hair Clippers for Men Cordless Hair Trimmer

We added this hair trimmer kit from Hatteker because it includes a very comprehensive set of accessories, and it's one of the best cordless models on the market.

3. Andis' 01557 Professional Master Adjustable Blade Hair Clipper

The Andis hair clipper is new to our short list, but not new to professionals who love its magnetic motor that generates an astonishing 14,000 cutting strokes per minute.

What you need to know before buying a hair clipper

Maintaining a distinctive hairstyle, or at least keeping hair length under control, can call for some specialized grooming equipment and a little experience. Some hair clipper kits include all of the accessories that make home haircuts much easier, but others rely on the user's skills to achieve the right look.

A good hair clipper should provide reliable service for years, as long as it is properly maintained between uses. Some users may want to consider a cordless model for easier handling, while others might seek out the steady power of a corded model.

Hair clippers generally use one of three motor designs: Rotary, magnetic or pivot. A rotary motor features adjustable blade speed, not just blade depth. Professionals like rotary models because they can power through thicker hair and also trim thinner hair without damage. Rotary hair clippers are also less likely to overheat during long sessions.

Most hair clippers sold for the home market use a magnetic motor, which requires less maintenance than a rotary model. The cutting blades do a good job with normal to fine hair, but can sometimes struggle with thicker hair. Magnetic motors also have a tendency to overheat because of the higher blade speeds.

Users with thicker hair, or those who prefer to trim wet hair, should consider a hair clipper with a pivot motor. Much like a reciprocating saw, the cutting blades on a pivot model move in opposite directions, often at lower speed than a magnetic model, but with more power per stroke.

The most basic hair clippers for home use can cost as little as $10 to $30, but for more professional results, expect to pay $70 to $150 for a kit with all the accessories and high-quality cutting blades.

FAQ

Q. Why does my barber ask me what number guard or comb I prefer?

A. Standard hair clipper sets generally include eight numbered guide combs the barber can attach to the blade. Other sets may have an adjustable dial for the same purpose. The number of each comb determines how much hair is removed per pass. It's a good number to remember before a visit.

Q. I want to cut my own hair at home. Is there a certain style of hair clipper I should consider first?

A. The design of the blade head should be a major consideration. It should swivel and pivot, because you will need more flexibility to reach remote locations safely. Many professional-grade clippers used by barbers only trim hair in one direction.

In-depth recommendations for best hair clippers

Best of the best: Oster's Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper

What we like: Powerful electric motor with a nine-foot power cord. Ideal for shorter hairstyles, fades and military trims. Professional-grade performance.

What we dislike: Housing is oversized, not ideal for users with smaller hands.

Best bang for your buck: Hatteker's Hair Clippers for Men Cordless Hair Trimmer

What we like: Set includes seven guide combs for multiple hair lengths. Adjustable dial also controls depth of cut. Very appealing price point for an at-home model.

What we dislike: Battery loses charge sooner than expected. Can get bogged down in thicker hair.

Choice 3: Andis' 01557 Professional Master Adjustable Blade Hair Clipper

What we like: Blade is completely adjustable, no need for combs or guards. Delivers up to 14,000 cutting strokes per minute. Power switch is intuitively positioned.

What we dislike: Requires maintenance after every session. On the expensive side.

