Best hair care products for humid months

If you're dealing with a mess of frizzy, untamable hair due to summer humidity, there are a lot of things that you can do to prevent it from getting to that point.

It can take some trial and error to find the right combination of products and anti-frizz techniques to master summer humidity, but sometimes it's as simple as swapping your shampoo and conditioner for sulfate-free alternatives.

For others, it can be a little more complicated -- but it's all about finding high-quality products meant for your hair type.

Here's a list of products and techniques with a stellar track record of banishing frizz and humidity-induced waves.

Virtue Smooth Shampoo: $38 at Dermstore

Shampoos with sulfates can leave your hair dry and prone to frizz. Using a sulfate-free shampoo should leave your hair feeling more moisturized and better able to handle humidity. Virtue's Smooth Shampoo tops our list because it's made specifically to tame frizz and is formulated without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic colors, or dyes. Pair with Virtue's Smoothing Conditioner for best results.

Love Beauty and Planet Hemp Seed Oil + Nana Leaf Soothe & Nourish Sulfate Free Shampoo: $8.99 at Ulta

Sulfate-free shampoo doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Love Beauty and Planet has created a line of vegan, sulfate-free hair care products that we love. This shampoo is one of our favorites because it's made to nourish your scalp and cleanse hair, which helps improve the overall health of your locks. Love Beauty and Planet makes a soothe and nourish conditioner as well.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Peppermint Oil Cooking Jell Conditioner: $36 at Dermstore

Maintaining a healthy scalp can pay dividends in shiny, smooth hair. If you use a lot of products, like dry shampoo, or you're prone to dandruff or an itchy scalp, it may make sense to prioritize your scalp before tackling damage and frizz. We'd suggest using a conditioner like this one that absorbs the dirt, oil, sebum, and product that builds up around your roots.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massage: $16 at Sephora

This massage tool is designed to promote circulation on your scalp and can be used dry or with an in-shower treatment like the Briogeo Scalp Revival Conditioner above. Briogeo suggests avoiding large circular motions to prevent knots and tangles when using this scalp massager.

Love Beauty and Planet Hemp Seed Oil & Nana Leaf Soothe & Nourish Scalp Serum: $8.99 at Ulta

If you find that summer humidity leaves your scalp feeling itchy or prickly, you can also use a leave-in scalp serum, like this one from Love Beauty and Planet. Users say the serum gets rid of itchiness and flakes without making their roots feel oily.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask: $36 at Dermstore

Doing a weekly deep conditioning mask is a great way to repair damaged, dry strands and maintain healthy hair. Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! mask is formulated with keratin to protect against split ends plus biotin, aloe, and rosehip oil to reduce frizz and make hair more manageable. Users say this product makes their hair smoother and shinier.

DevaCurl Styling Cream Touchable Curl Definer: $28 at Ulta

If you have curls, this styling cream can be a life-saver during humid months because it tames frizz without turning your curls into crunchy ringlets. We recommend rubbing a quarter-sized dollop of the styling cream into your palms and then pulling your wet/damp hair through your palms to spread the cream evenly throughout your hair. After this step, make sure to scrunch or plop your hair, whichever you prefer.

DevaCurl DevaTowel Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel: $20 at Ulta

Cotton and terry cloth towels can damage or even break your hair, leaving it more susceptible to humidity-induced frizz. Luckily, DevaCurl has you covered with this large microfiber towel that absorbs the water from your hair without creating frizz.

Slip Silk Pillowcase: $89 at Sephora

By sleeping on a silk pillowcase, you can protect your hair -- and face -- from damage during the night. This is especially helpful when you want to extend the longevity of a particular hairdo. We like Slip pillowcases because they come in a variety of colors and patterns so it's easy to find something that matches any bedroom decor.

Moroccanoil Treatment: $34 at Sephora

At this point, Moroccanoil seems like an old standby, but that's only because it works so well. Whether you're hoping to tame flyaways or curls, this non-greasy, fast-absorbing oil is an excellent way to protect your hair from summer humidity.

Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer: $29 at Sephora

For all those times you just couldn't keep the frizz away, we'd suggest Living Proof's No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer. This spray is designed to tame up to 92 percent of frizz by sealing the hair cuticles to smooth hair and tame flyaways. It's effective, but some users don't like the scent.

Other options

If you're really at your wit's end dealing with humidity, in-salon treatments like keratin and other smoothing treatments are solid options to discuss with your hairstylist the next time you're in the salon. You may find that a combination of in-salon treatments and sulfate-free hair products is exactly what you need to tame your frizz.

