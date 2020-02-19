Best gym bags for people who live in big cities

The hardest part about living in the city and working out is lugging the bag between work, home, and the gym on public transit.

In cities like Chicago and NYC, it can also get pretty competitive when it comes to how fashionable your gym bag is.

Lucky for you, we've scoured the internet to find the trendiest (and easiest to carry) gym bags from coast to coast.

Keep reading to find the best one that suits your needs, whether you're seeking practicality, style inspiration, or something in between.

Basic duffels

Need a sleek bag to transition between gym clothes and work attire? These simple options have you covered.

Florsheim Leather Overnight or Gym Bag: $155 at Macy's

Go straight from the gym to the office (or vice versa) in style with this full-grain leather bag. It has the professionalism of a briefcase yet enough space for all your gym equipment.

Adidas Sport to Street Bag: $39.96 at Amazon (was $55)

This Adidas carry-all is not your average duffel. Wide nylon straps make for comfy carrying, and you'll love the high level of organization with interior mesh pockets. Plus, it just looks cool.

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Duffel Bag: $81.99 at Macy's (was $138)

Looking for a lightweight duffel you can pack with a full change of clothes? This throwback Tommy design features an easy-to-clean nylon shell and soft cotton lining.

Adidas Creator Duffel: $150 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Opt for this tough, low-profile duffel if you're looking for understated style in an upmarket design. Its foam-molded strap is as comfortable as it gets during transport.

Nike Brasilia Medium Training Duffel Bag: $40 at Dick's Sporting Goods

This duffel has a three-way zipper to the main compartment and collapsible footwear pocket to maximize your storage options, ideal if you want to keep smelly gym sneakers separated from your clean clothes.

Kuston Sports Gym Bag with Shoe Compartment: $19.99+ at Amazon

Air out your sneakers on the way home with this gym bag's ventilated shoe compartment, which you'll appreciate after sweaty, high-intensity workouts.

Gym totes

Looking for a classy carry-all in lieu of a bulky bag? These trendy tote styles keep gym necessities organized.

DSG Puffer Duffel Bag: $29.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $44.99)

Choose this lightweight and trendy hybrid duffel tote in black or forest green. Given its dimensions, you can even turn this gym bag into your preferred personal item for flying.

Nike AF-1 Tote: $52.95+ on Amazon

Nike loyalists, take note: This is the companion tote to your Air Force 1s. It features the sneaker's signature details, right down to a rubber sole. We love it in black and yellow.

New Balance Women's Metallic Performance Tote: $89.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $125)

We love this ultra-convenient gym bag from New Balance that does it all. Its amenities include a heat styling tool compartment, antimicrobial lining, water bottle pocket, and even a yoga mat nest.

Waterproof bags

Whether you're swimming laps or working up a sweat, wet clothes pose a post-gym packing challenge. These designs have dedicated compartments to keep wet and dry items separate.

Nike Brasilia 9.0 Medium Training Duffel Bag: $40 at Dick's Sporting Goods

This updated design keeps its wet clothes compartment accessible on the bottom through an external zipper. It can also double as a place to store ice-cold water bottles that sweat.

MarsBro Water Resistant Gym Bag: $23.99+ at Amazon

This weekender design features PVC-lined compartments to hold wet accessories, like swim trunks, razors, and towels. It even has a secret security pocket for valuables.

Fashion picks

Looking for a gym bag that doesn't scream "gym bag?" These fashion-forward designs marry practicality with flair for the stylish city slicker.

Pendelton Round Gym Bag: $139 at Backcountry

This southwestern design is ideal to carry a change of clothes and a few necessities, like travel toiletries or a towel. Grab by the reinforced handles or employ the detachable shoulder strap for hands-free carrying.

MZ Wallace City Backpack: $225 at Nordstrom

Opt for this lightweight backpack to carry your sneakers, sweats, and a few necessities. While it's on the smaller side, it's perfect for the minimalist who likes a bit of pizzazz.

