The best gun wall rack

Whether you collect antique guns or have multiple working rifles on hand, you may want to display them with a gun wall rack.

Gun wall racks come with areas to support your guns horizontally or vertically. Rather than providing the locking security of a gun safe, a gun wall rack is made to show off your guns or to give you quick access to them.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is the American Furniture Classics Gun Wall Rack, which features a sharp-looking wood design.

Considerations when choosing gun wall racks

When shopping for a gun wall rack, you'll want to first think about how many guns you want to display. Some racks are made for only one gun, while others will work with multiple guns.

Single gun

For a simple gun rack made to work with one gun, a pair of metal hooks is common. With this style of wall rack, the gun hangs vertically, with the barrel pointing downward. A hook works for a revolver or a rifle-style long gun.

Another option is a single-gun wall rack that can hold the stock securely in the lower portion of the rack with a clip or magnet that holds the barrel of the gun vertically on the wall.

Multiple gun

The majority of multiple-gun wall racks are made for holding three to five guns in a horizontal position, although some extremely large racks will hold 10 or more guns. This type of rack is made to handle long guns, like rifles, as it has two points of support for each gun.

Some multiple-gun racks will hold the guns in a vertical position, with the stocks at the bottom and barrels near the top. This style of rack typically will be able to hold more than five guns.

Features

Depending on the usage and design needs you have for the gun wall rack, you may want a particular material in the construction. Two materials appear frequently in these racks:

Wood: For the most rustic look in a gun wall rack, wood racks are available in multiple stain colors. Some even offer decorative etching on the sides, giving them an eye-catching design.

Metal: A metal gun wall rack has an industrial look that will fit in better in some places than the wood rack. Metal should last longer than a wood rack, and it also typically weighs less. If you choose metal, you may want felt-covered metal, which protects your guns from scratches.



Some metal gun racks use magnetization, allowing them to hold the metal barrel of the gun in place in the wall rack. Occasionally, you may find a wood gun rack that has magnets inside the wood to keep the barrels locked in place, especially in a rack where the guns sit in a vertical orientation.

Some gun racks contain an attached storage compartment, so you can keep ammunition next to the guns. This compartment should have a lock on it so children cannot access it.

Price

A simple design in a gun wall rack will run $5 to $30. For a metal or rustic wood gun rack that can accommodate multiple guns, you'll pay $30 to $500.

FAQ

Q. Will a gun wall rack hold extremely heavy guns?

A. It depends on the model. Every rack should have a recommended maximum weight limit listed.

Q. Are guns in a wall rack locked in place?

A. No. The guns sit in notches or rest in hooks. To keep guns safe from children, mount the wall rack high and out of reach.

Gun wall racks we recommend

Best of the best: American Furniture Classics' 840 4-Gun Wall Rack

Our take: Solid wood and wood veneer gun rack that looks great in a rustic den. Has room for four weapons.

What we like: Lightweight design. Includes an ammunition storage rack underneath that has a solid lock on it.

What we dislike: Not made to accommodate handguns.

Best bang for your buck: Johnson Brothers' Gun Rack Felt-Lined

Our take: It's not fancy, but this pair of metal hooks is able to support the weight and size of almost any gun.

What we like: Very low price point. Has a felt lining, so it protects against scratches and keeps the guns in place.

What we dislike: Felt lining may pop loose from the hooks from time to time.

Choice 3: Rush Creek Creations' Rustic Gun Wall Rack

Our take: Really cool-looking wooden gun rack that's easy to put together and mount to the wall.

What we like: Designs hold between three and five guns. Reasonable price tag.

What we dislike: Rack is not made to hold handguns. Some guns sit at an odd angle in the rack.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.