Choosing the best gun sling for your rifle, shotgun or crossbow seems like a simple task — until you look at the surprisingly wide variety of styles available. So, we’ve put together a concise guide to give you all the buying information you need.

At the end of this guide, we’ve also picked a few recommendations that highlight what’s available for different kinds of shooters. Our favorite should appeal to both hunters and survivalists: The TLO Outdoors Paracord Gun Sling has both the toughness and the versatility you need in the great outdoors.

Considerations when choosing gun slings

Types of gun slings

There are six main types of gun slings, each with varying degrees of popularity. As they have an impact on carrying and firing, it’s worth considering all of them.

A single-point sling is the kind you’ll usually see on AR15s and similar weapons. It fixes to a central point on the firearm, which rests across your chest. This allows you to move quickly to a firing position. The disadvantage is that you usually need one hand on the weapon to stop it from flapping around, particularly if you’re moving quickly.

The two-point sling is probably the most common, attaching to the stock and a forward position. Its main benefit is easy, hands-free carry. There is a similar model called a ching sling with an extra central fixing point that allows for the “hasty” position (see below). Many firearms don’t have the required attachment point and the sling itself is perhaps a little more complicated than is necessary.

The three-point sling is another front-carry model with an additional strap to allow hands-free movement. It’s effective, but somewhat complicated and tangles are not unknown.

The hasty sling and the cuff sling are quite similar. The hasty sling usually has a two-point attachment (although three-point versions exist) with a strap that wraps around the forearm for extra support when shooting (it’s known as “looping up”). The cuff sling is a single-point version. Neither is particularly comfortable for long distance carrying, but the additional stability can increase accuracy.

Features

Although there are leather gun slings around, and they can look very attractive, nylon webbing and paracord (a multistrand nylon) are generally cheaper and more durable. They are largely unaffected by weather conditions, whereas leather requires continual care.

Attachment to the firearm (or crossbow) will depend on the fixings provided. Many gun slings have swivels (which help avoid twisted straps), and some use a quick-release clip. On cheap gun slings they might be plastic. We would recommend metal, though it can be hard to tell just by looking, so it’s worth checking the specification.

You’ll also want to look at length adjustment — we’re all different sizes, and sometimes a gun sling that suits one person will be too tight or too loose for another. If you’re unsure, just take any piece of cord and wrap it around yourself in the required position to give a rough idea — the sling itself should have enough adjustment to compensate for small differences.

Price

You can get a cheap gun sling for as little as $10, though component quality and durability may be limited. We’d recommend spending around $20 for something better made and more comfortable. Cuff slings, and those that can switch from single- to double-point, can cost more, as can so-called “tactical” models — though the latter may not represent good value.

FAQ

Q. What’s the difference between a gun sling and a rifle strap?

A. You could argue that they’re both the same thing, and some are dual-purpose. If you’re being picky, a strap carries your rifle across your back. The primary purpose of a sling is to provide additional shooting support for better accuracy.

Q. Why is paracord so popular in gun slings?

A. It’s extremely tough, hard-wearing, and virtually unaffected by weather extremes. The term “550 paracord” comes from its ability to support up to 550 pounds of dead weight.

Gun slings we recommend

Best of the best: TLO Outdoors Paracord Gun Sling

Our take: Comfortable, high-quality model suitable for all kinds of weapons.

What we like: Two-point sling with both quick-detach and traditional swivels. Multipurpose 550 paracord for extreme strength. Adjusts from 33 inches to 44 inches and doubles as a carry strap.

What we dislike: Not paracord throughout.

Best bang for your buck: Accmor Two-Point Rifle Sling

Our take: Low-cost nylon sling can also be used for cameras, bags, etc.

What we like: Made from high-density nylon and strong elastic rope. Adjustment anywhere from 20 inches to 40 inches. Metal hooks are a bonus on a sling at this price. Three colors available.

What we dislike: Durability can be an issue. It’s a little narrow for all-day comfort.

Choice 3: Ten Point Gear Gun Sling

Our take: Strong sling with good adjustability that should fit all standard swivel mounts.

What we like: Two-point sling made with 550 paracord, it offers easy adjustment from 33 inches to 46 inches. Can be used for most rifles, shotguns and crossbows. Seven color choices.

What we dislike: Inconsistent clip size may not fit AR15s.

