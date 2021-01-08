The best gun lock

A gun safe is great for keeping your firearms secure at home, but what about when you’re on the move? A gun lock does an excellent job of disabling your firearm, while taking up minimal space in your gear when not in use.

Many are very affordable, and there are options to suit all kinds of weapons, as you’ll see in the following buyer’s guide. We’ve also picked a few favorites that give examples of several different types. Our top choice, the Bison Finger Trigger Lock, uses biometric identification to ensure only authorized users can unlock and use the firearm.

Considerations when choosing gun locks

The cheapest way to lock your firearm is using the kind of steel cable lock you’ll see on cabinets, toolboxes, and all kinds of other equipment. Simply remove the magazine — or push open the cylinder on a revolver — and feed the cable through. Once locked (either with a key or a combination), the firearm is rendered unusable. Make sure you get one with a plastic or rubber sheath over the cable, so your gun doesn’t get scratched.

It’s an effective solution with a couple of minor downsides: The cables are usually quite a lot longer than you need and can get caught on things while you’re carrying the weapon around. It also means you need to carry it unloaded.

Trigger locks are perhaps the most popular kind of gun lock. They are relatively compact and very versatile in that the same model could fit semi-automatic handguns and revolvers, both hunting and assault rifles, and even shotguns (nevertheless you should always check that your model is compatible). They clamp either side of the trigger so you can’t get a finger to it. One major benefit with trigger locks is that you can leave the firearm loaded if you wish.

As with cable locks, most are operated by a key or a combination. However, the latest innovation is to use biometrics — fingerprint recognition. The technology means there can be no problems with lost keys, forgotten combinations, or either of those things falling into the wrong hands. Fingerprints are unique to each individual, so you have absolute control over who can use a particular weapon (most have a capacity to store up to 10 different prints).

Finally, there are internal chamber locks, which are cylindrical metal objects that look a bit like a bullet. They are fitted into the barrel of the gun and have a central screw mechanism which is turned to lock them in place. On some semi-automatics they also lock the slide to the frame.

There’s no danger of damage to the barrel because the outside of the chamber lock is made from anodized aluminum which is softer than ammunition brass. Chamber locks, not surprisingly, are specific to the caliber of the weapon so they don’t have the versatility of a trigger lock, though they are the most compact and easy to carry of these devices.

Price

You can buy a cheap cable lock for under $10. Keyed and combination trigger locks are from $20 to $30 (which often gets you a multipack). Biometric models start at $90. Chamber locks are in the $30 to $50 range depending on caliber.

FAQ

Q. Do gun locks allow me to carry a weapon on flights?

A. No. Current TSA (Transportation Security Administration) rules state that all firearms must be in a locked, hard-sided box inside checked luggage. You also need to declare it at check-in, and you should allow extra time for that process.

Q. What happens with a biometric gun lock if the battery goes dead?

A. For security reasons, it stays locked — whether on or off the gun. There are two alternatives for access: Either recharge it (depending on the model) or use the supplied auxiliary key to override it.

Gun locks we recommend

Best of the best: Bison Finger Trigger Lock

Our take: Advanced biometric model uses fingerprint recognition to secure most weapons.

What we like: Robust device locks out firearm triggers. Access can be provided for up to 10 people. One-second unlocking. IP65 water and dust resistant. Auxiliary key backup. DOJ approved.

What we dislike: In rare cases, the fingerprint unit gives problems.

Best bang for your buck: FSDC 15-Inch Cable Lock

Our take: Very low-cost method that effectively disables almost any firearm.

What we like: Easy-to-use locking mechanism can be threaded through any opening to prevent loading. Tough steel cable has wear-resistant cover so it won’t mark your weapon. DOJ approved.

What we dislike: Keys occasionally jam. Does not allow holstering.

Choice 3: Omega Internal Chamber Gun Lock

Our take: Compact and easy to carry in a pocket, it prevents firing by blocking the chamber.

What we like: Available for a wide range of calibers. Softer than ammunition so won’t damage the bore. Pistol can be holstered as normal. DOJ approved.

What we dislike: Very little. This model is only for semi-automatics. Revolver and rifle versions are available.

