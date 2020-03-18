The best gun cleaning kit

When it comes to firearms, you never want to risk a misfire or some other type of error. One way to ensure the gun fires properly every time is to keep the weapon as clean as possible.

To clean a gun properly, you need a gun cleaning kit, which comes with all of the required tools. But which kit is right for your guns? Our buying guide will walk you through what you need to know as well as provide reviews of our favorites at the end. The Gloryfire Universal Gun Cleaning Kit is our top choice. It has everything you could possibly need, all protected inside a tough exterior case.

Considerations when choosing gun cleaning kits

The primary factor when selecting a gun cleaning kit is whether the tools in the kit can clean the types of guns you own. You need different tools for different calibers of guns. (Caliber refers to the internal diameter of the gun barrel.)

Brushes inside the kit will be made to fit different calibers. The brushes need to fit tightly inside the barrel, so they clean each part of the barrel as you move the brush back and forth.

The kit may list the maximum and minimum caliber size brushes that it contains, which can help you match the right kit to the sizes of guns that you own.

Features

Once you've found some gun cleaning kits that fit the calibers of guns that you own, you then can focus on some of the other features of the kit to find the perfect unit to match your needs.

Case

The best carrying cases for gun cleaning kits will have specific storage locations for each item. This design simplifies organizing the tools, ensuring you can easily find exactly what you need.

Some cases use molded plastic, a series of clips, or molded foam to store tools. Others may only have trays or pockets to organize tools. While these designs work fine, the tools may fall out if you accidentally tip the case, causing a huge mess.

Cases may consist of plastic, fabric, or metal exteriors. While metal is more durable, plastic and fabric improve portability.

Pieces in kit

A kit that's made to clean multiple sizes of guns may have 30 or more individual pieces. Simple kits made to clean handguns may have 10 or fewer pieces. The pieces themselves may include brushes, rods, spear-pointed jags, slotted patch loops, muzzle guards, cotton swabs, and picks.

Pay close attention to the number of brushes in the set, as these are the most valuable parts of a gun cleaning kit.

Solvent and oil

You will need a high-quality solvent to clean the guns properly. Some kits only have a small bottle of solvent inside each case, while others may use a low-quality solvent brand. To meet your cleaning needs, you may have to purchase your own solvent separately from the kit. The same goes for the oil in the kit.

If you will be bringing your own solvent and oil to use with the kit, make sure the case has a little bit of extra space in it to hold the size of your bottle.

Price

The cheapest gun cleaning kits usually work nicely with handguns, running $10 to $25. For kits that cost $25 to $75, you'll receive multiple pieces that work with handguns or rifles.

FAQ

Q. Why should I use a gun cleaning kit?

A. As you fire your gun, particles and moisture build up inside the parts. Occasionally cleaning these items will limit misfires with the gun.

Q. Are there odors associated with cleaning a gun?

A. The solvents and oils in the kit can create fumes and odors, so it's best to clean the gun in an area with adequate ventilation.

Gun cleaning kits we recommend

Best of the best: Gloryfire's Universal Gun Cleaning Kit

Our take: For those who have many different types of guns, this versatile kit has all of the tools you could possibly need.

What we like: Case is extremely durable, so you can carry it anywhere. Extra space in the case to carry your favorite oils and solvents.

What we dislike: Interior of the case does not have labels, so you could have a hard time figuring out where everything goes after using it.

Best bang for your buck: Raiseek's Handgun Cleaning Kit

Our take: When you only need to clean handguns, this tiny portable kit is the perfect size and price.

What we like: Considering the cost, the quality of the tools is better than expected. Has everything you need.

What we dislike: Not made for long guns. Quality of the interior of the case could be better.

Choice 3: Allen Company's 80-Piece Company Kit

Our take: When you want plenty of different tools to clean your guns, this large kit has all of the gear you need.

What we like: Contains plenty of high quality tools. Easily handles guns of varying calibers and sizes.

What we dislike: Pricier than some others. Lid and hinges on the case feel a little flimsy.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.