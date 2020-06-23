The best gun cabinet

A good gun cabinet keeps your firearms organized, easily accessible, protected from damage, and safe from the hands of people who would misuse them -- whether accidentally or deliberately. There are a huge number to choose from, so we've been investigating all the options to put together a concise and useful guide. At the end, we've included short reviews of a few favorites to make shopping easier. Top spot goes to Steelwater Gun Safes' heavy-duty model. It's tremendously impressive, offering fireproof security for up to 22 long guns, 10 handguns, ammo, and other valuables.

Considerations when choosing gun cabinets

Size

A lot will depend on your gun collection and whether you expect it to grow. There's little point buying a four-gun cabinet if you're going to add more in the near future. It's very important to check internal dimensions. A manufacturer's idea of what constitutes a "long gun" may not actually provide enough height for some firearms. It's a common complaint.

Do you need extra space for handguns and ammunition? What about other valuables? Suddenly you might be looking at a much bigger unit than you initially anticipated, so it's worth taking time to think things through.

Construction

Wooden cabinets can be very stylish, but anyone with a pry bar will be inside in moments. They should keep your kids safe from accidental discharge, but they won't deter a thief.

At the other extreme, there are waterproof and fireproof safes with immense bolts and drill-resistant construction -- but they can be extremely heavy. In between there are a variety of mid-sized safes that can be bolted to walls or floors, or perhaps concealed within a wardrobe. So, where you want to put your gun cabinet may also become a factor.

Steel thickness is always worth checking. Doors are frequently quite substantial, but the main carcass might not be so tough. If you're considering a model of modest thickness, check door gaps and hinges. Would it be easy to get leverage in there to break it open?

Security and accessibility

Although basic steel cabinets are still operated by simple lock and key, even the cheapest proper gun safes offer a digital keypad (better models are backlit, so you can use them in low-light conditions). Keypads are quick and easy to set up and use, but there is the potential for codes to be forgotten, or for them to fall into the wrong hands. Biometrics -- fingerprint readers -- solve this issue. There's no code to remember, and security is guaranteed because fingerprints are unique. Today, this advanced technology often costs little more than keypad models.

Both types are battery powered, so while emergency access is always provided in some form, it's worth keeping a spare handy. Alarms are sometimes included, generally if a number of incorrect access attempts are made. Some also have internal power outlets and USB ports so you can charge your devices.

Price

You can buy a simple steel cabinet for $100 or so, which is better than nothing, if you don't mind all your guns being in a heap. Real gun cabinets start at around $200. Prices increase largely in line with capacity and construction quality. If you want something waterproof, fireproof, and capable of holding a dozen rifles or more, you can expect to pay over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a gun cabinet by law?

A. Currently, only Massachusetts requires firearms to be locked in a secure container. Restrictions in other states vary, and many have none. However, accidental discharge by minors and theft are serious problems, so a good gun cabinet is just common sense.

Q. If I buy a biometric gun cabinet, what happens if the battery goes dead?

A. It will stay locked for security purposes, but you'll have an override key so you can get in and change the battery. It should not lose the stored fingerprint data.

Gun cabinets we recommend

Best of the best: Steelwater Gun Safes' EMP Proof 22 Gun Cabinet

Our take: Heavy-duty, fireproof model provides flexible storage and will deter any thief.

What we like: Massive 1.5" steel bolts protect door. Fire-resistant for an hour at 1,875 °F. Simple but fast backlit keypad access. Versatile interior includes holsters for 10 handguns.

What we dislike: Nothing in product terms. There are some delivery restrictions.

Best bang for your buck: Invie's Electronic Gun Cabinet

Our take: Affordable entry-level model for the gun owner on a budget.

What we like: Sturdy construction with reliable digital lock. Battery override included. Can mount to wall or floor. Padded barrel rests. Top section for ammo, pistol, valuables, etc.

What we dislike: It's 52" tall, so not all long guns will fit. Modest shelf space.

Choice 3: American Furniture Classics' Eight-Gun Cabinet

Our take: Attractive and practical piece that would look good in any room.

What we like: Felt-lined butt plate and barrel rests protect your guns. Tough, tempered glass. Accommodates rifles up to 54". Separate storage for handguns and ammo.

What we dislike: Mostly veneer rather than solid wood. Not particularly secure.

