If you want to carry a gun in a holster on your belt, you really should reconsider using a standard dress belt. This type of belt is not made to support the weight of weapons.

Instead, consider purchasing a gun belt, which has the stability and durability required to support one or more weapons. The belt itself won't sag while still holding up your pants.

To learn how to choose the best gun belt for you, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our top choices at the end. Our favorite is the Relentless Tactical Ultimate Leather Gun Belt, which is an ideal selection for concealed carry weapons.

Considerations when choosing gun belts

When shopping for a gun belt, it is helpful to understand the difference between a gun belt and a dress belt.

Weight support

A gun belt will support the extra weight of a holster and at least one weapon, which can be three to seven pounds. A dress belt, however, would sag if you hang this kind of weight on the belt.

Reinforced material

Whether made of natural leather or synthetic nylon, gun belts will consist of thicker materials than a dress belt. The gun belt may even have an insert made from polymer, plastic, or metal, creating a two-ply belt that provides extra rigidity.

Many times, a gun belt will have double-stitched construction, which ensures it will not fray when under the stress of supporting the weight of a weapon. With the reinforcement, the gun belt will not twist or stretch, leaving you with an uncomfortable fit.

Heavy-duty buckle

Manufacturers design the gun belt buckle to remain connected, even when the belt is supporting the weight of a weapon. Dress belts may use buckles of cheaper-quality materials that may pop loose under stress. Some belts will have a traditional buckle design, while others use a clasp-type of buckle, which allows you to quickly put on and take off the belt.

Features

Multiple features set gun belts apart from each other. Choose features that will match how you want to use the gun belt.

Materials

The majority of gun belts will consist of nylon or leather. Both materials are durable and can support the weight of the gear you want to carry.

If you want a material that works nicely with dressy clothing, leather is the better choice. Nylon gives you a casual look.

Number of weapons

Some gun belts are made to carry one weapon at a time. Others have extremely sturdy materials that will support more than one weapon, as well as some ammunition. With a heavy-duty gun belt, you could attach additional gear, such as a flashlight or carrying pouches.

Color

With a leather belt, you'll most likely choose between traditional colors, such as black and brown. Nylon belts often will appear in colors of olive green or beige.

Lining

For more expensive gun belts, you may find a lining layer of felt or leather on the back side of the belt. The lining helps the belt stay in place as you move around, rather than rotating and sliding out of place.

Price

The least expensive gun belts will cost $10 to $20, but they may sag. Average gun belt prices are $20 to $45, and they work nicely for one weapon. The highest-quality belts will cost $45 to $70.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a specific belt for concealed carry?

A. Not necessarily. The majority of gun belts have a configuration that allows you to wear them as either open carry or concealed carry.

Q. Does the gun belt size match the normal belt size I would wear?

A. You will want an extra 2 to 4 inches in the gun belt versus what you wear with a typical dress belt. This allows for the extra gear that will be hanging from the belt.

Gun belts we recommend

Best of the best: Relentless Tactical's Ultimate Leather Gun Belt

Our take: Consists of high-level materials, meaning it will not stretch out of shape as you wear it.

What we like: Uses a thick leather, so it's made to last. Has a casual style that you can wear anywhere.

What we dislike: Only made to carry one firearm comfortably.

Best bang for your buck: BLACKHAWK's CQB Rigger's Belt

Our take: Uses a 1.75" nylon webbing that's reinforced to hold all of your gear securely.

What we like: Reasonable price. High-quality buckle will not slip out of place.

What we dislike: Occasionally has some sizing issues, as it tends to run small.

Choice 3: Aker Leather's B21 Conceal Carry Gun Belt

Our take: Serves as a dress belt as well as a concealed carry weapon belt, so you can wear it anywhere.

What we like: Uses a high-quality leather with a polymer insert that ensures the belt will not sag.

What we dislike: Could make a squeaking noise as you move.

