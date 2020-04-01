The best gummy candy

When it comes to quality snacking, gummy bears are arguably one of the best treats available. Whether you're looking for classic bears or something more unique, the chewy texture and burst of fruity flavor is sure to please. But with so many gummy varieties, it can be tough to find the right one for you. Do you crave something with a sour hint or are you searching for an all-organic option?

Below, we've outlined everything you need to consider before buying a tasty gummy treat. If you love super-soft gummies, be sure to check out our top pick from Albanese World's Best, which features a dozen delightful fruity flavors.

Considerations when choosing gummy candies

Size and shape

Most gummy candies are less than an inch in diameter, making them all too easy to gobble up by the handful. However, if you think bigger is always better, you can find plenty of jumbo-sized gummies (just be prepared that sinking your teeth into a novelty-sized gummy is quite a different experience). Gummy candies come in a wide variety of shapes. And while bears and worms are some of the most popular, you can also find lips, feet, burgers, soda bottles, and fruit-shaped gummies, just to name a few

Flavor and coating

Gummy candies are most commonly found in fruity flavors, such as strawberry, lemon, raspberry, and orange. However, more unusual flavors, such as root beer or coffee are also available, but these are rare and harder to find. Gummy candies can also be coated for added flavor. Typically, these coatings are salt, chocolate, or sugar. A light sugary coating is a good indication that your gummy will be sour.

Color

Gummy candies come in all sorts of wild and bright colors from lime green to cherry red. However, the flavor doesn't always match up with the color. If you are wary of artificial coloring, look for gummies that use all-natural alternatives.

Additives

When we hear the word additives, we often think of artificial dyes or other harmful ingredients, but additives aren't all bad. You can find gummies with added vitamins or caffeine to give you an extra boost of energy. It's important to note that gummy vitamins are not candy and should not be consumed as such.

Quantity

If you're planning a party or other large gathering, you'll often get more bang for your buck when you buy gummies in bulk. However, if you're concerned about portion control or simply want a quick on-the-go treat, look for preportioned four- to five-ounce bags instead.

Features

Resealable bags

Gummy candies are often sold in bulk and, without proper storage, they can go stale quick. If you don't plan on consuming the whole bag within a day or two, opt for candies with a resealable bag to keep your gummies soft and fresh for longer.

Gummy candy uses

Gummy bears and worms are a delicious treat all on their own, but there are a few alternative ways to enjoy your favorite gummy candy. Try putting them in the freezer, adding them to baked goods, sprinkling them on pudding, ice cream or frozen yogurt, or, for the grown-ups, soaking them in alcohol. If you enjoy fishing, you can even try using gummy worms as bait.

Price

Gummy candies remain generally affordable at about $0.50 to $1 per ounce. However, the lower-priced gummies tend to have a slightly less gummy texture. If you're looking for gummies that are organic, vegan, sugarless, or enriched with vitamins, you can expect to pay closer to $5 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. What are some common gummy candy ingredients?

A. The most common ingredients include gelatin, sugar, corn syrup, coloring, and flavoring. However, ingredients and ratios will vary from manufacturer to manufacturer.

Q. Is there any way to soften gummy candies that have hardened?

A. It is possible to soften hardened gummies by soaking them in warm (not hot) water for roughly 20 minutes. However, the newly softened candies are likely to melt and stick together after this.

Gummy candies we recommend

Best of the best: Albanese World's Best's 12 Flavor Gummi Bears

Our take: A soft and flavorful pack of gummy candies that truly live up to their name.

What we like: Includes a dozen distinctly different fruit flavors. Soft, chewy candies always feel fresh. Five-pound bag.

What we dislike: Large bag is not resealable.

Best bang for your buck: Black Forest's Gummy Worms

Our take: A value-sized bag of organic gummy candies that is ideal for the more health-conscious among us.

What we like: Gummies are made from real fruit juice and use all-natural dyes. Five-pound bag sits at a low price point. Bag is resealable.

What we dislike: Coloring isn't very bright.

Choice 3: Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers

Our take: A delicious berry-flavored gummy candy with a sour twist.

What we like: Gummy worms are the perfect combination of sour and sweet. Large 5-pound bag is divided into smaller bags of six worms each. Ideal for on-the-go snacking.

What we dislike: Some find these worms taste different than ones sold in stores.

