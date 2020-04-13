The best gumball machine

One of the first vending machines most of us ever encountered involved a penny, a knob, and a colorful piece of gum. At one time, gumball machines could be found almost everywhere, from grocery stores to waiting rooms to hotel lobbies. Some of these machines dispensed other treats, such as small toys, nuts, or hard candies. A few modern gumball machines offer customers entertainment, as the gumball is delivered via an elaborate maze.

It's possible to recapture the nostalgia of a vintage gumball machine at home or in the office, thanks to modern replicas of classic glass and metal gumball machines, along with supplies of gumballs and other treats. Many people use these gumball machines as banks or fundraisers, while others set them for free operation for family and friends.

If you are interested in owning a modern reproduction of a vintage gumball machine, read our helpful shopping guide. You can choose between freestanding and tabletop models, and many of these machines will accept coins of any denomination. Our top pick is the Great Northern Popcorn Company Old-Fashioned Vintage Candy Gumball Machine Bank, a tabletop model that holds a generous supply of gumballs or other small treats and works well as a personal bank or fundraiser.

Considerations when choosing gumball machines

Construction materials

Commercial-grade gumball machines are constructed with durability in mind. They will be on display in a public space for years, so manufacturers typically use heavy cast metal and solid glass components. Gumball machines sold for home display also use these same materials, but inexpensive mini gumball machines often use plastic parts. Ideally, the coin mechanism and dispenser should be made from a quality metal.

Capacity

All gumball machines have limits on capacity, but frequent refilling can get to be a chore. The better gumball machine models typically hold hundreds of standard-size gumballs or a fair amount of nuts, mints or hard candies in an oversized globe. In order to fit small toys in the globe, an owner may have to invest in special capsules for easier dispensing. Replenishing the machine should be an easy task to perform, but a few gumball machines can be challenging to access.

Tabletop vs. freestanding

Many commercial gumball machines are considered freestanding, which means they have a globe and dispenser supported by a sturdy metal pole-type base. Models marketed toward home use, however, can either be freestanding or designed for tabletop use. A freestanding gumball machine should feature the same sturdy dispenser as its commercial cousin. The advantage of a freestanding gumball machine is that it can be placed almost anywhere.

A tabletop gumball machine needs to be placed on a sturdy flat surface, such as an office desk or display table. Many owners prefer a tabletop model because it remains out of the line of traffic and creates a feeling of nostalgia for guests. A tabletop gumball machine also works well as a coin bank.

Contents

When shopping for a home or office gumball machine, it pays to consider the cost and availability of its contents. Some candy companies and vending machine suppliers do offer standard or giant gumballs in bulk, and some machines may only be designed for one specific brand. Fresh nuts and hard candies need to be refreshed regularly. Small toys and their storage capsules may need to be custom ordered from suppliers, and not all machines are capable of dispensing them.

Price

Inexpensive plastic gumball machines can cost as little as $8, but durability and capacity are serious considerations. Better models with glass and metal components will cost between $20 and $80 on average, while high-end reproductions of vintage machines or commercial vending models can cost $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I convert a vintage coin-operated gumball machine into a free dispenser?

A. It depends on the machine's specific design, but in many cases you can modify the coin mechanism to work as a free-treat dispenser. If not, you can always leave a tray of coins for guests to use as free tokens.

Q. Can I put other things besides gumballs in my gumball machine?

A. Yes, assuming sure the product can be dispensed safely. You may have to invest in special capsules that will protect small items from damage or contamination.

Gumball machines we recommend

Best of the best: Great Northern Popcorn Company's Old-Fashioned Vintage Candy Gumball Machine Bank

Our take: This glass and metal gumball machine has the look and feel of a vintage commercial model, and the collection box can hold all types of coins.

What we like: Accepts any denomination of coins. Will dispense other products besides gumballs. Holds up to 600 gumballs at a time. Easy to assemble.

What we dislike: Imperfect gumballs might not be dispensed. Coin mechanism can become jammed unexpectedly.

Best bang for your buck: Medium 12" Gumball Bank by Carousel

Our take: This budget-friendly tabletop gumball machine has the vintage look adults seek, and the reward system that keeps younger users coming back.

What we like: Very appealing price point. Solid glass and metal construction. Accepts coins of all denominations, plus free-dispensing option. Classic appearance.

What we dislike: Coin and dispensing mechanisms jam frequently. Converting from coin to free operation can be challenging.

Choice 3: Great Northern's 15" Vintage Candy Gumball Machine and Bank with Stand

Our take: The vintage cast metal stand makes this gumball machine stand out in an office or waiting room.

What we like: Can dispense a wide variety of products. Cast metal stand and real glass globe. Holds a generous number of gumballs.

What we dislike: Does not perform well with larger gumballs or capsules. Coins can get jammed in the mechanism.

