The best guitar tuner

In a perfect world, guitars would never go out of tune and their owners would never have to stop in the middle of a performance to retune them. However, a number of factors, such as humidity and temperature, will always affect the delicate balance between perfect pitch, tonality, and performance.

A basic guitar tuner quickly senses the string's pitch and translates that information into a simple "sharp, flat, perfect" display, while higher-quality models display the approximate distance from perfect pitch. Some guitar tuners also include additional features, such as a basic metronome or key transposer. Tuning is not always limited to guitars or other stringed instruments, either.

Considerations when choosing guitar tuners

Design

Guitar tuners come in several different designs that determine their accuracy and how they are used.

Clip-on: Perhaps the most common guitar tuner style is a clip-on device that can be attached to the head of the instrument. The internal electronics detect the pitch of a vibrating string, and then display whether the pitch is perfect.

Pedal: Another type of guitar tuner plugs directly into an effects pedal or amplifier jack to read the pitch electronically. This model is limited to electric or amplified acoustic guitars, however.

Handheld: Other instruments or voices can benefit from a tuner with a built-in microphone. This is not an ideal solution for tuning in a noisy environment, however.

Ease of use

Because a guitar tuner must first detect the pitch before displaying the results, there is always some lag time. Better models will display the tone within a few seconds, making tuning a much faster process.

The display should be easy to read from a number of different angles since a performer may hold an instrument in a different position on stage than in a rehearsal studio.

The tuner should also be easy to attach and detach from the instrument. Some models are so compact that they can be left on the guitar during an entire performance. Handheld tuners, on the other hand, will need to be stored discreetly between tunings.

Range of tunings

A basic guitar tuner is considered to be monochromatic, meaning it will only tune one string at a time. A more advanced model can be polyphonic, which means it can detect multiple tones and determine which ones are out of pitch. Some tuners can also provide alternative tuning options, such as pitching a guitar to an out-of-tune piano. More versatile instrument tuners can many different chromatic pitches beyond the standard six pitches of a guitar.

Features

Metronome function

While tuning a guitar or other instrument is a vital task, many musicians also benefit from a metronomic timing function. Some guitar tuners offer a basic timekeeping option that delivers a beep or click at a selected tempo. While this may not be practical during a performance, it does provide useful information during a rehearsal.

Reference tone

There are times when tuning is not just a matter of frequency or tone. Some musicians prefer to tune their instruments or voices by listening to a reference tone. Better guitar tuners can generate a perfect tone that musicians can compare to an instrument's current pitch. This is especially helpful whenever a keyboard or other reference tone generator is not available, much like a pitch pipe for vocalists.

Price

A very basic monochromatic clip-on guitar tuner can be found for less than $20, although a decent midrange model with a larger display should only cost $10 to $20 more. High-end models with polychromatic capability, metronomes, pitch generators, and fast readings can cost upward of $100.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to tune my guitar every time I play it?

A. Although it is possible to tune a guitar to itself for practice, most experts recommend using a calibrated tuner every time the guitar is played. The strings on a guitar can fall out of tune within a few hours.

Q. Do I need to play a string extra loud in order to tune it?

A. No, you should not put extra pressure on a string during the tuning process. Many tuners require some time to establish the initial pitch and plucking a string too aggressively can affect that pitch.

Guitar tuners we recommend

Best of the best: KLIQ's UberTuner

Our take: The KLIQ UberTuner works well on a variety of instruments and voices, not just guitars. We like its easy-to-read LED screen and fast response time.

What we like: Very fast pitch results. Large LED circle display is easy to read. Attachment clip is secure. Can be read at multiple angles during tuning.

What we dislike: Can drain batteries quickly, spares recommended. Not as accurate on non-stringed instruments.

Best bang for your buck: Snark's SN5X Clip-On Tuner

Our take: The Snark is more accurate than a phone-based tuning app, and affordable enough for guitarists to keep several on hand.

What we like: Entry-level price point for a rehearsal or student tuner. Very accurate results. Includes a tap metronome and a transposition feature.

What we dislike: Attachment clip is not easy to secure. Does not work well on guitars with a nitrocellulose finish.

Choice 3: D'Addario's NS Micro Clip-On Tuner

Our take: This compact model is ideal for real-time tunings during live performances.The manufacturer is a respected brand for stringed instruments.

What we like: Very sensitive, minimal tone generation required. Dial is compact, but easy to read at different angles. Includes rudimentary metronome. Long battery life.

What we dislike: Does not respond well if background is noisy. Ideal neck placement can be challenging. Some buzzing and humming reported.

