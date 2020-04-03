The best guitar amp

Whether you own an electric guitar or an acoustic-electric guitar, you need an amp. In other words, no matter what kind of guitar you have, at some point in your musical future, you'll likely be purchasing one of these.

The right guitar amp varies from person to person, so make sure the one you choose includes everything you want. Because of its versatility and affordability, our favorite is Fender Mustang V2 20-Watt Guitar Amp. To learn more about this amp or which features to look for in a quality guitar amp, keep reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing guitar amps

Types of guitar amps

Tube amp: A tube amp uses vacuum tubes to drive the amp. It produces a rich, warm sound that purists argue is the ideal. On the downside, a tube amp is heavy, fragile, and costly.

Solid state amp: When the transistor was invented, the tube amp evolved into the solid state amp. A solid state amp is lighter, more durable, and it costs less than a tube amp. A solid state amp produces a crisper, cleaner sound, but purists often still prefer tube amps.

Modeling amp: A modeling amp uses digital technology to reshape the tone of the guitar. This type of amp is capable of delivering a nearly limitless variety of tones that are either unique or mimic another type of amplifier. A modeling amp is lightweight and affordable. The flexibility offered by this type of guitar amp makes it the best value.

Hybrid amp: As might be expected from the name, a hybrid amp is a cross between a tube amp and a solid state amp. While it offers the best of both worlds -- the authentic tone of a tube amp and the flexibility of a solid state amp -- the price and weight are both higher than a modeling amp.

Features

Wattage

Wattage is power: a 20-watt guitar amp is twice as powerful as a 10-watt guitar amp. However, doubling the power only increases the volume output by three decibels. In general, up to 30 watts is a small amp and over 60 watts is considered a large amp.

Speaker size

The size of the speaker directly relates to the type of sound you're capable of producing. A small speaker (6 inches) produces a smaller sound with an emphasis on higher frequencies, while a larger speaker (12 inches) produces a rich sound with a full low end.

EQ

An EQ (equalizer) is used to adjust the loudness and softness of specific frequencies to change the tonal color of your guitar. Most guitar amps only have controls for 2 or 3 general frequencies: highs (treble) and lows (bass) or highs, mids, and lows.

Built-in effects

Effects change the sound of your guitar in a wide variety of ways. Reverb, for instance, can make it sound like you're performing in a large arena, while a chorus can make it sound like more than one guitar is playing. If the amp you're considering doesn't feature effects, you can purchase them separately.

Price

Guitar amps can range from a 10-watt solid state amp with 5-inch speakers for $50 to a 40-watt tube amp with 12-inch speakers for $800. The $300 range is where you find the most variety and best value.

FAQ

Q. What is a guitar amp?

A. Amp is short for amplifier. A guitar amp takes the signal from the pickup on your guitar and amplifies it so it's powerful enough to be heard through a speaker. When the average person refers to a guitar amp, they're usually talking about both the amp (aka head) and the speaker.

Q. What's the difference between an open back and a closed back guitar amp?

A. Sonically speaking, a closed back guitar amp delivers a more focused, directional sound with a punchier low end. On the other hand, with an open back guitar amp, the sound seems to come from all around the amp.

Guitar amps we recommend

Best of the best: Fender's Mustang V2 20-Watt Guitar Amp

Our take: An affordably priced 20-watt modeling amp from a company known for its guitar products.

What we like: This compact guitar amp features 8-inch speakers, reverb, delay/echo, tremolo, and more. It comes with 17 amp models and 24 onboard presets so you have a wide range of sounds immediately available. The model even has a USB out for recording.

What we dislike: Some users find the controls on this amp to be overly complicated.

Best bang for your buck: Blackstar's FLY3 Mini Guitar Amp

Our take: A 3-watt budget amp designed for practicing.

What we like: This mini amp practically fits in the palm of your hand, making it easily transportable. It can run on batteries if needed, and it features tape delay effects and Blackstar's Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) to offer an expansive variety of tonal colors.

What we dislike: If you opt to use DC power, you must purchase Blackstar's accessories, as a regular 9-volt adapter will damage the amp.

Choice 3: Orange Amps' Orange Crush 20 Twin-Channel 20-Watt Guitar Amp

Our take: A compact, budget-priced, 20-watt amp.

What we like: This highly adaptable amp has a convenient handle for ease of transport. It features gain and tone knobs so you can add a bit of crunch to your playing. Unlike some other models in this price range, the AC adapter is included with the purchase of the amp.

What we dislike: The 8-inch speaker may not produce the volume that some users desire.

