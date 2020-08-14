The best gua sha scraping massage tool of 2020

A gua sha scraping massage tool is used for the Chinese massage therapy practice that calls for rubbing the tool over your skin in long strokes. It is believed to improve circulation and promote lymph node drainage to relieve tension and even chronic pain.

Because you often run your gua sha massage tool over sensitive areas of the skin, you need a tool that's the right size to avoid irritation and ensure an effective massage.

Not sure which one to choose? Our guide is here to help you decide. We've taken another look at product trends and developments and included a new premium tool for your consideration as well as two returning favorites that still earn top marks.

Best gua sha scraping massage tool of 2020

1. Mount Lai's Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool: An excellent massage tool available in several natural materials that can help lift the skin. It's been on our short list for several years.

2. Heart Can Feel's Jade Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool: Made of 100% jade, this massage tool's design is inspired by tools that have been used in China for thousands of years. This is another returning favorite on our list.

3. MelodySusie's Pink Rose Quartz Gua Sha Board Set: A high-end massage tool set made of rose quartz and featuring three tools. This is a new addition to our list that's earned a spot for its durability and versatility.

What is a gua sha scraping massage tool?

Gua sha is an alternative therapy that's been practiced in China for thousands of years. Traditionally, practitioners believe this special massage technique helps release chi, which is blocked energy and heat that can lead to inflammation and illness. The technique involves scraping the skin in long downward strokes with enough pressure to leave red or purple marks on the skin.

A gua sha scraping massage tool is used to apply pressure as you stroke it over the skin. Most are made from natural materials, but traditional gua sha tools are made of bian stone. These days, it's challenging to find options made of bian stone, so many feature jade. Rose quartz is another popular option and is believed to help open the heart chakra. You can also find some gua sha massage tools made of stainless steel that work as well as traditional gemstone options.

For successful gua sha massage, you need a thick, heavy tool to apply the necessary pressure. This is particularly important for gua sha massage on the body. A heavier tool allows you to apply less pressure, but a lighter model is usually easier to move over the skin. You may want to experiment with tools in different weights to see which you prefer.

Some gua sha massage tools are sold separately, but others come as part of a set. It's a good idea to buy a set because you get tools in different shapes, so you have one suitable for the face and another for the body. Some gua sha tool sets contain more than two pieces, so you have even more variety.

Gua sha scraping massage tools typically cost between $2 and $30. There are plenty of well-made tools that cost $10 or less, which are usually made of rose quartz or jade. If you're willing to spend $10 to $20, you can find gua sha massage tool sets that contain two or more tools. For the highest quality gua sha scraping massage tools, expect to pay between $20 and $30.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of gua sha?

A. If you use a gua sha massage tool on the face, it can have a lifting effect and help your skin look firmer, though you should use gentler strokes than you do on the body. When you perform gua sha on the body, it can help reduce inflammation and soothe chronic pain.

Q. How often should I use a gua sha massage scraping tool?

A. You can use a gua sha massage tool on the face two to three times a week. It can be used more frequently on the body, so whenever you feel pain or inflammation, you can do a massage.

In-depth reviews for best gua sha scraping massage tools

Best of the best: Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

What we like: Features high-quality genuine gemstones. Available in jade, rose quartz, or amethyst. Offers an ergonomic design that's comfortable to hold. Has a sturdy feel in hand.

What we dislike: Pricier than other options. Can get damaged if dropped.

Best bang for your buck: HEART CAN FEEL Jade Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool

What we like: Features premium jade. Very easy to clean. Doesn't hurt skin because of its smooth surfaces. Includes an instructional ebook.

What we dislike: There are some questions about the jade's purity due to color variations and quality issues.

Choice 3: MelodySusie's Pink Rose Quartz Gua Sha Board Set

What we like: Features handmade construction. Offers an attractive design. Can be used on all skin types. Includes three tools in different shapes.

What we dislike: Some users found the tools to be too thin and fragile.

