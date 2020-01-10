The best gua sha scraping massage tool

Although gua sha tools have been around for centuries in China, they've only recently gained popularity in the West as the latest beauty and wellness must-have product. Gua sha scraping massage tools are commonly made from jade or rose quartz. Shaped to have smooth edges, these handheld tools are used repeatedly to press and stroke the skin. This motion improves blood circulation and lymphatic drainage and relieves headache and muscle tension, plus offers cosmetic benefits.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of our favorite gua sha products at the end. Our top pick is the Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, a high-quality tool that comes in jade, rose quartz, or amethyst.

Considerations when choosing gua sha scraping massage tools

Uses for gua sha tools

Traditional Chinese medicine claims that gua sha treatment releases blocked energy believed to cause illness. Applying long, firm strokes to the body causes skin to redden and possibly bruise. This is thought to promote blood flow and draw out toxins by stimulating the lymph system. Gua sha treatment is also used to relieve muscle and joint pain by breaking down scar and connective tissue.

Most popularly, these scraping tools are used on the face in natural "face lift" techniques to release muscle tension responsible for fine lines and wrinkles and to increase circulation for a more radiant complexion. Gentler strokes along the jawline and neck can also stimulate lymphatic drainage for a depuffing effect.

Materials to consider

Here's a partial list of the materials that gua sha tools are made of:

Bian stone: Although not as easy to find, gua sha tools constructed from bian stone are as authentic as you can get when it comes to ancient practices of Chinese medicine. The uses of this black stone for medicinal purposes date back millenia.

Jade: Probably the most popular material for gua sha tools, and readily available, is jade. Less expensive than bian stone (historically as well), jade has cooling and balancing properties that feel soothing to the skin.

Rose quartz: Also frequently used for gua sha tools, rose quartz is a crystal with calming properties that is believed to open the heart chakra and increase self-love. For skeptics, the appeal may be more in rose quartz's pretty color.

Buffalo horn: Sourced from an almost-extinct animal population, buffalo horn gua sha tools aren't very popular, or readily available, due to ethical concerns. Plus, the material is more fragile and can break easily.

Stainless steel: High-quality stainless steel gua sha tools are believed to work as well as more traditional materials and are easier to sanitize if you're a masseuse, physical therapist, or other healthcare provider.

Other considerations

Thickness and weight: Because you'll be applying firm pressure when using these massage tools on your body, you'll want to be sure the product is thick and weighty enough to withstand the pressure. If you're using gua sha tools on your face, however, you can use thinner tools, because you'll be applying gentler pressure.

Accessories and sets: It's important to store your gua sha tool when not in use in a bag or padded box, which some tools come with. Gua sha tools can also come in sets with jade rollers and/or different shapes and sizes of scrapers, anywhere from two to six.

Price

Expect to pay between $2 and $58 for a gua sha scraping massage tool. Mid-range genuine jade or rose quartz tools cost between $10 and $20 and may include a set.

FAQ

Q. Will gua sha treatments hurt or cause bruising?

A. When done correctly, gua sha techniques cause zero pain and should never break the skin. Your skin will redden, however, as the skin is scraped and minor bruises may occur, which should fade within days.

Q. How often should I use gua sha tools on my skin?

A. Facial gua sha treatments that you perform on yourself can be done two to three times a week. Body treatments should be performed as needed to relieve symptoms of illness or pain and are best done by a practitioner.

Gua sha scraping massage tools we recommend

Best of the best: Mount Lai's Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

Our take: A high-quality gua sha tool popular for facial treatments and beautifying rituals.

What we like: Comes in authentic and gorgeous jade, rose quartz, or amethyst. Chisels cheekbones, reduces wrinkles, and stimulates lymphatic drainage.

What we dislike: On the high end of the price spectrum.

Best bang for your buck: HEART CAN FEEL's Jade Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool

Our take: An authentic jade scraper designed to replicate 2,000-year-old Chinese tools.

What we like: Traditional material and shape. High-quality jade. Popular for relieving tension in neck, back, and feet. Comes with 70-page e-book instruction manual.

What we dislike: Quality of stone is questioned by some consumers.

Choice 3: STICKON's Stainless Steel Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool

Our take: A medical-grade stainless steel scraper ideal for healthcare practitioners and athletes.

What we like: Developed as a soft-tissue massage tool; helps physical therapists treat scarring and muscle soreness. Double-beveled edges.

What we dislike: Not ideal for facial use.

