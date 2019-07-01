The best grow bag

There are times when growing plants directly in the ground isn't feasible, such as in rental properties where you aren't allowed to dig flower beds, if you have a patio garden, or if you need to move plants around during the day to make the most of the light. Grow bags are a lightweight and inexpensive alternative to standard plant pots.

This guide will aid you in finding the perfect grow bags to house your plants. Our favorite grow bags on the market are by Winner Outfitters, which are made from thick rugged fabric.

Considerations when choosing grow bags

Material

Grow bags tend to be made of either fabric or flexible plastic. Fabric grow bags are generally considered superior, but there are pros and cons to each.

Fabric grow bags are moderately permeable, which is great for drainage and allowing air to your plant's roots. However, it does mean they don't retain water as effectively, so you need to water more frequently, plus heat retention isn't great. Fabric options tend to be much more durable than their plastic counterparts and can last for five or more growing seasons. They also tend to be more aesthetically pleasing than plastic pots.

Plastic grow bags are an affordable option that retain moisture and heat well, which is great for plants that are always thirsty or that need warm soil to thrive. On the downside, they aren't highly durable -- they only last a couple of growing seasons before they must be replaced. Some gardeners are also wary of using BPA-containing pots for edible plants.

Size

You can buy grow bags in a huge range of sizes from one to 100 gallons, so you can easily find one that meets your needs. Tomatoes have fairly deep roots and thrive in 15- to 25-gallon containers. Potatoes require about five gallons per plant, and most people grow several plants in the same container. Flowers and other ornamental plants don't need huge containers, but you may choose to grow a range of flowers in one grow bag.

Features

Handles

Grow bags often have handles, which is useful when you need to move a plant from one spot to another once potted. Just be certain said handles are strong enough to hold the weight of the soil and plants inside when lifted.

Color

The majority of grow bags are black, but this isn't the best option for delicate plants that easily get scorched roots, since black absorbs more heat from the sun than lighter colors. You can also sometimes find green, tan, or white options.

Windows

Some grow bags designed for potatoes and other root vegetables have windows in the side for easy access to your crop.

Grow bag prices

Packs of grow bags range in price from around $10 to $50 depending on the size of the bags and the number you get in the pack. It can be useful to compare them on a price-per-bag basis, dividing the total price by the number of bags you receive.

FAQ

Q. What can I grow in a grow bag?

A. Any plant you can grow in a container you can grow in a grow bag. In fact, you can grow practically anything in a grow bag, from tomato plants to petunias. You can even grow root vegetables, including potatoes, in large, deep grow bags.

Q. Can I reuse the potting soil in my grow bag?

A. Yes, you can reuse the potting soil in your grow bag, but it's best not to grow the same type of plant in the same soil two years in a row, especially blight-prone plants, such as tomatoes and potatoes, as this increases the risk of disease.

Grow bags we recommend

Best of the best: Winner Outfitters Six-Pack Grow Bags

Our take: A six-pack of super sturdy grow bags that should last for several growing seasons.

What we like: Four size options available: three, five, seven, and 10 gallon. Fabric construction allows for airflow and prevents root circling. Rugged reinforced handles.

What we dislike: Would like some larger options.

Best bang for your buck: 247Garden Grow Bags

Our take: These affordable grow bags are available in sizes up to a whopping 100 gallons.

What we like: Made from a strong yet lightweight fabric that helps prevent overwatering. BPA-free. Some sizes also available in tan and white.

What we dislike: Sizes run slightly small.

Choice 3: VIVOSUN Five-Pack Grow Bags

Our take: The heavy-duty semi-permeable material allows for great drainage and lets plant roots breathe.

What we like: Heavy-duty but lightweight fabric can stand on its own for easy filling. Allows for excellent root aeration. Bonus color-coded plant tags included.

What we dislike: A little wider and shallower than other options.

