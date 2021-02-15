The grout between your bathroom and kitchen tiles can get dirty in a hurry because it absorbs stains and bacteria so easily. That’s why keeping it clean is crucial to your family’s health. Scrubbing grout can be really tedious work, though, especially if you need to get down on your hands and knees to do it. Fortunately, a grout steamer can make this household chore much easier. It allows you to clean your grout and other surfaces around the house without any chemicals. Instead, the hot steam it produces penetrates the grout to deep clean it of dirt, stains, and even bacteria.

Our buying guide provides all the information you need to find the best grout steamer for your home. We’ve included some specific product recommendations, too, such as our top pick, the Bissell PowerFresh, which features a lightweight design and a wide array of tools and accessories for easier cleaning.

Considerations when choosing grout steamers

Handheld versus full-size

Grout steamers are available in two main types.

Handheld grout steamers are small and lightweight, so they work best for cleaning smaller spaces. They have a small water tank with a nozzle and trigger attached. Because they’re smaller, though, you usually have to refill them frequently depending on the size of the area you’re cleaning.

Full-size grout steamers are also known as steam mops and resemble a stick vacuum. They have a larger water tank and a head that runs over the floor to emit steam. Some larger models look like a canister vacuum, with a water canister connected to the head via a hose.

These steamers work well for cleaning large areas without needing frequent refills. But they’re heavier, harder to store, and more expensive.

Reservoir capacity

Grout steamers can feature water reservoirs that hold between 10 and 60 ounces. A handheld steamer obviously has a smaller water tank than full-size models.

If you have a large area or many tiled surfaces in your house to clean, you’ll need a grout steamer with a larger water tank. For a smaller tiled area, though, a steamer with a small water tank is usually easier to use.

Weight

You don’t want a grout steamer that’s too heavy, or it will be difficult to maneuver. That’s because you have to fill the steamer with water, which adds to its overall weight. A handheld steamer should weigh 4 pounds or less, while a full-size steamer should weigh somewhere between 4.5 and 10 pounds.

Features

Heat-up time

All grout steamers require some heat-up time, but you don’t want to have to wait too long when you’re ready to clean. Some high-end models need just five minutes to heat up, but others may take as much as 20 minutes. The best grout steamers shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to heat.

Maximum heat

If you want to kill bacteria, you need a grout steamer that can reach at least 225 degrees. That max temperature allows the steam to kill up 99.9% of germs while removing dirt at the same time.

Continuous refill

To help you clean more efficiently, some grout steamers allow you to add water to the tank when it’s time for a refill while in the middle of steaming. Models with a continuous refill feature have two tanks, one that holds cold water and one that boils water for the steam. The cold water reservoir sends water into the other tank when its water level gets low.

Steam control

Some grout steamers let you customize how much steam and moisture it creates. If you’re dealing with grout that’s extremely dirty and needs some extra steam, this feature is very helpful.

Convertible

While you usually have to choose between a handheld or full-size grout steamer, some models can actually function as both. They allow you to detach the head from the handle for use as a handheld steamer or leave it in place for use as a full-size model.

Attachments

Some grout steamers include specialty attachments for specific cleaning tasks. These attachments may include a scrubbing brush, flat mopping pad, nozzles in different shapes and sizes, a flat scraper, and/or an extension wand.

Power cord

If you decide on a full-size grout steamer, make sure to consider how long its power cord is. You don’t want to have to move the plug from outlet to outlet when you’re cleaning a large area, so look for a cord that’s 15 feet or longer.

Auto shutoff

Most grout steamers feature an auto-shutoff feature, which automatically shuts the appliance down when it reaches a temperature that’s too hot for operation. Not only can it prevent accidents, but it also keeps the steamer’s components from breaking down.

Price

You’ll usually pay between $35 and $300 for a grout steamer. Handheld steamers typically cost between $35 and $60, while full-size models with a smaller water tank generally go for $60 to $105. For a full-size grout steamer with a larger water tank, though, you’ll usually pay between $120 and $300.

FAQ

Q. What kind of water should I use in a grout steamer?

A. It’s not a good idea to use tap water in your steamer because of the possible minerals that can be left behind and damage the appliance’s components. Using filtered or distilled water is a better option.

Q. What else can I clean with a grout steamer?

A. In addition to grout, you can usually use your steamer to clean tile, vinyl, sealed hardwood, linoleum, porcelain, shower doors, and windows. Some models are also suitable for carpeting and upholstery.

Grout steamers we recommend

Best of the best: Bissell PowerFresh Slim Hardwood Floor Steam Cleaner System

Our take: A full cleaning system that can effectively clean grout on floors and walls in addition to other surfaces.

What we like: Comes with plenty of tools and accessories for cleaning grout and flooring. Doesn’t require harsh chemical cleaning agents. Features a lightweight design that’s easy to maneuver.

What we dislike: Steam doesn’t always lift off stubborn dirt and stains.

Best bang for your buck: Light ‘N’ Easy Steam Mop and Handheld Steamer

Our take: An affordable, versatile steamer that cleans grout but can also handle plenty of other cleaning tasks.

What we like: Offers both a steam mop and a handheld steamer. Also suitable for use on fabric and upholstery. Features a lightweight, user-friendly design.

What we dislike: Handheld steamer sometimes emits steam at random moments.

Choice 3: O-Cedar Microfiber Steam Mop

Our take: Cleans floor grout well and works well for quick cleaning, as long as you don’t have tough stains.

What we like: User-friendly steam mop design features an angled head to get into corners. Extremely lightweight for easy maneuvering. Produces a generous amount of steam. Doesn’t require chemical cleaning agents.

What we dislike: Takes some time to heat up and doesn’t handle stubborn dirt well.

