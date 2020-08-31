Becoming a top-notch grillmaster certainly requires the right grill, but high-quality ingredients are also a must. A grilling spice set can become your secret weapon in your quest for the best barbecue. These spices can give meats, veggies, and meat substitutes delicious flavor without adding too much salt, fat, or calories. Some grilling spice sets focus on individual spices, while others feature spice blends to take your recipes to the next level. Choose a brand that offers high-quality ingredients and stay-fresh packaging to grill up the tastiest meals possible.

Our buying guide has all the answers when it comes to finding the best grilling spice set for your next barbecue. We've even included several specific product recommendations, like our top choice from BBQ Bro's Rubs, which contains three different spice rubs that are MSG- and gluten-free.

Considerations when choosing grilling spice sets

Single spice vs. seasoning blends

If you prefer to create your own recipes, it helps to choose a spice set that includes several single spices. This allows you to mix spices like black pepper, red pepper, garlic powder, cumin, or paprika into a custom blend.

Other grilling spice sets contain premixed blends. They usually contain a mix of spices, as well as sugar, salt, and some herbs. The blends have names that give you an idea of their flavor profile, such as Carolina Style, Memphis Style, or Roasted Garlic & Herb.

Variety

While some sets contain multiple containers of the same single spice or blend, most sets offer a variety of spices. For example, you can find sets with Carolina, Memphis, New Orleans, and St. Louis-inspired spice rubs, so you can choose a spice based on what you're grilling or the mood you're in.

Number of jars

Nearly all grilling spice sets contain at least three jars, but you can find sets with as many as 50. While variety and volume can be a good thing, spices can lose their freshness in just a few years, so you only want to buy a set with as many jars as you can get through in about two years to avoid wasting money.

Features

Organic

Non-organic spices are usually sterilized through a process that can strip them of some of their flavor. They may also be mixed with fillers like flour that dilute the flavor. Organic grilling spice sets provide the freshest flavor, so it's usually worth spending more for them.

Accessories

Some grilling spice sets come with extras to up your grilling game. You can find some that include barbecue sauces, food serving tins, wooden spoons, and other accessories to help give your grilled recipes the most flavor.

Price

You usually pay between $12 and $60 for a grilling spice set. Lower-quality spices go for $3 or $4 per bottle, while higher-quality options can cost between $5 and $6 a bottle. For the highest-quality spice sets, expect to spend about $10 per bottle.

FAQ

Q. How long do grilling spice sets stay fresh?

A. Spices can begin to lose their freshness at the six-month mark, but most still deliver good flavor for two to three years. As a general rule, you shouldn't buy a grilling spice set larger than you can use up in two years. Otherwise, you may wind up having to throw some of the containers away.

Q. How should I store a grilling spice set?

A. Heat and light can cause spices to lose their flavor, so choose a cool, dark spot to keep your grilling spices. The best temperature for spice storage is about 70°F, so don't want to keep your spices too close to the stovetop or oven.

Grilling spice sets we recommend

Best of the best: BBQ Bro's Rubs Barbecue Spices Seasoning Set

Our take: Top-quality grill rubs inspired by the best-known American barbecue styles.

What we like: Includes three different flavorful spice blends for plenty of variety. Works for both grilling and smoking. Doesn't contain any gluten or MSG.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the blends' flavors to be too mild.

Best bang for your buck: McCormick's Grill Mates Grilling Variety Pack

Our take: An affordable spice set with four blend options ideal for both meat and veggies.

What we like: Includes four different blends with different spices. Blends don't contain any MSG. Offers an excellent value per ounce compared to other brands. A great introductory set for new grillers.

What we dislike: Flavor isn't as rich as some other spice blends.

Choice 3: FreshJax's Grilling Spice Gift Set

Our take: Provides five different spice blends that offer mild to spicy flavor options.

What we like: Ingredients are clearly listed. Offers plenty of variety for grillers who want options. Suitable for both grilling and smoking.

What we dislike: Jars are on the small side, so the value per ounce isn't as good as other options.

