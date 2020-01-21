The best grilling glove

Burning your hand while trying to grill a delicious meal for your friends and family can ruin your whole weekend. Thankfully, you can now find well-made grilling gloves to avoid just that problem. Not only should a good pair of grilling gloves be thick and durable, they should also be flexible and pliable, so you can focus all your attention on grilling that delicious food.

If you're ready for a new set of grilling gloves, read our buying guide. Our top pick, Jolly Green Products' Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves, are slip-proof, so you can be sure they'll stay on in even the most hectic grilling environment.

Considerations when choosing grilling gloves

Dry heat vs. wet heat

When choosing a set of grilling gloves, you first need to determine whether you're using them to protect against dry heat or wet heat. Dry heat is the heat that comes off the coals of a grill and is transferred to other items, such as pans and grilling tools. Wet heat, on the other hand, is the heat that comes from contact with wet substances, such as hot grease or steam. Dry heat gloves won't protect against wet heat and vice versa. If you want to protect yourself against both, purchase two separate sets of grilling gloves.

Dry-heat gloves: Grilling gloves that protect against dry heat are usually made from either leather or fabric. Leather gloves are versatile but not intended for handling food. They can also be difficult to clean and become stiff over time. Fabric grilling gloves are very flexible and usually include a silicone fingertip coating. They're often machine washable, though like leather gloves, they're not meant for handling food.

Wet-heat gloves: Wet-heat grilling gloves are usually made from food-grade silicone or neoprene. These are waterproof and intended for handling hot foods. They're also easy to clean and often are dishwasher-safe. Because they protect against direct contact with hot food, they can be a little bit stiff.

Size

While a lot of grilling gloves are designed as one-size-fits-all, other models come in small, medium, and large sizes. Keep in mind that the longer the cuff of the glove is, the more protection you have against heat from your grill.

Heat resistance

Manufacturers usually include measures of heat resistance on their gloves. Think about the temperature at which you usually grill when determining what level of protection you need from the heat. Most are graded to protect up to about 500°.

Flexibility

Try to find the best balance between protection and flexibility when choosing your grilling gloves. You don't always have to sacrifice dexterity in favor of safety, so compare gloves before choosing.

Texture

Wet heat grilling gloves that include textured fingers are preferable to those with smooth fingers. Textured fingers on a grilling glove make it far easier to grip wet food items in a hurry.

Durability

Durability is one of the most important aspects of any grilling glove because it doesn't only impact convenience, but safety. Any split or seam in a grilling glove could expose your hands to dangerously high temperatures.

Features

Loop

Some grilling gloves include built-in loops for hanging and storage. This makes for easy access whenever you're in the mood to grill.

Bundle

Some companies include other items when you purchase their grilling gloves. Many times, these bundle packages include items such as grilling tools or even a barbecue apron.

Price

Most grilling gloves cost between $10 and $30. $10 grilling gloves are budget models that aren't as durable or flexible as more expensive options. For $20, you can find more rugged gloves for both dry and wet heat. If you spend $30, expect to get the most durable grilling gloves with longer cuffs.

FAQ

Q. How much protection against heat will my grilling gloves give me?

A. The answer depends on how hot your grill is. Some gloves are designed to protect up to 900°F. However, the majority of grilling gloves are rated for heat of up to about 500° F.

Q. Can't I just use tongs instead of grilling gloves?

A. You can, though you're at a higher risk for burns. The best option is to both use grilling gloves as well as tongs. This gives you the versatility to cook with your hands over the grill for long periods without too much heat exposure.

Grilling gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Jolly Green Products' Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves

Our take: A durable and dishwasher-safe set of gloves for everyday grilling use.

What we like: Protects up to 425°. Lifetime replacement warranty. Extra-long cuff design.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the gloves absorb object heat after some time.

Best bang for your buck: GEEKHOM's Grilling Gloves

Our take: Surprisingly durable gloves for such a reasonable price.

What we like: BPA-free silicone construction. Heat resistant up to 446°. Comfortable cotton-insulated interior.

What we dislike: Some found the gloves to be too rigid for their liking.

Choice 3: AYL's Silicone Cooking Gloves

Our take: Long-lasting gloves that can take a lot of heat.

What we like: Bright fluorescent color makes these gloves hard to lose. Nonslip grip design. Thick yet flexible.

What we dislike: Short cuffs.

