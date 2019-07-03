The best grill set

Having a capable and versatile grill in your backyard is great, but that grill is nothing without the proper tools -- and a single pair of tongs isn't going to cut it. For backyard barbecues with a variety of items, you need a proper grill set. These often include forks, spatulas, skewers, and tongs, in addition to a few other items for cooking and keeping your grill in good shape.

The number of pieces and their materials varies from one set to another. Some sets include a carrying case for easy storage and transportation. Our favorite is the Cuisinart Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set, which features excellent construction and a convenient case. To learn more about the types of grill sets available, continue reading.

Considerations when choosing grill sets

The most important aspect of a grill set is the number and type of tools it includes. Common grill set tools include:

Tongs: These allow you to maneuver, flip, and serve food on the grill.

Spatula: This is the tool you use for flipping flat foods like burgers, since it can easily get between the food and the grill itself.

Barbecue fork: This tool can also be used for flipping and maneuvering food. You can use it to stab meat to determine whether it has been cooked thoroughly.

Skewers: These allow you to make kabobs.

Corn holders: While these won't help you cook, they give you an easy way to serve and enjoy corn fresh off the grill.

Grill brush: This is the primary tool for cleaning and scraping down your grill to remove any remnants of food.

Basting brush: For applying marinade evenly, you need a good basting brush.

Features

Grill sets vary in their number of pieces, the materials of their pieces, and their storage method.

Many midrange to expensive grill sets include carrying cases, often made of metal or plastic. These may have handles for easy transportation. While this isn't a necessary feature, it is convenient and provides a place to keep your tools organized.

The number of pieces in a grill set varies, with some sets offering up to 24 pieces. Though many brands boast the number of pieces, be sure to take note of what tools are included and whether you will use them all regularly.

Most grill sets have tools made of stainless steel, which holds up well over time and is easy to clean. The tool handles may be made of wood, rubber, or stainless steel.

Grill set prices

Inexpensive grill sets for $13 to $20 have three or four pieces, which usually include tongs, a barbecue fork, and a spatula.

For $20 to $40 are grill sets with up to 14 pieces that may include a storage case. Materials are usually attractive and durable.

High-end grill sets for $40 to $110 almost always include a carrying case and may have wooden handles. These sets may include up to 24 pieces.

FAQ

Q. Are grill sets dishwasher safe?

A. Oftentimes, yes. However, you should always check the manufacturer's recommendations. Sometimes hand washing is the best way to remove debris.

Q. Why would I need a 24-piece grill set?

A. For one thing, it makes you look like a true grill master. For another, if you are cooking for vegetarian guests, you'll likely want to use separate tools to handle meat and vegetables, and a grill set with additional pieces can make this easier.

Grill sets we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set

Our take: This is a reliable grill set from a trusted brand that will last for years.

What we like: With 14 stainless steel pieces with heat-resistant handles and an aluminum case, this is a great value grill set that works for a variety of occasions and is highly durable.

What we dislike: The tongs may be difficult to use for some.

Best bang for your buck: New Star Foodservice Four-Piece BBQ Set

Our take: One of the best value grill sets available.

What we like: With stainless steel tongs, a fork, and two spatulas, this low-priced set includes the minimum for the griller on a budget. The wooden handles are long and easy to use.

What we dislike: Scratches on the wood and steel out of the box are possible.

Choice 3: Alpha Grillers Heavy-Duty BBQ Grilling Tools Set

Our take: For the griller who doesn't need many tools but still puts quality first, this is a great option.

What we like: The four stainless steel tools in this smaller set are well crafted and feature ergonomic handles for control and ease of use.

What we dislike: You can easily find similarly priced sets with more tools and a carrying case.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.