The best grill mat

You may have never heard of grill mats, but they can be a real food saver. If you've ever lost bits of meat, fish, or vegetables through the grills, battled food stuck to foil, or you simply don't want to scrub your grates any longer, a grill mat may be the solution. Made from fiberglass cloth coated with a synthetic nonstick material that has a high melting point, grill mats resist water and have the ability to bend and flex. Our shopping guide gives you more information on how to use grill mats, plus recommends three favorites at the end, including our top choice, the durable Kona Best BBQ Grill Mat.

Considerations when choosing grill mats

Grill mats are available in a range of thicknesses. With a thinner mat, you may get those coveted grill marks on your food. Thicker mats are sturdier but may take slightly longer to heat up. It all depends on whether you'll feel more in control while you cook on a stiffer surface that's more stable or a thinner surface that has a little give to it when you're flipping food.

A quality nonstick coating on a grill mat will be slick and nearly seam-free, and a mat with more layers of nonstick material will tend to be of a higher quality.

Most mats are rectangular and can be cut down to a specific size for smaller grills. There are circular versions to fit kettle grills.

Features

If you think you'll be a frequent user of grill mats for outdoor cooking and indoor cooking and baking, consider a multipack of mats.

Grill mats can withstand high temperatures, which makes them ideal for grilling as well as in the oven. Thinner mats can withstand temperatures up to 500° F. Thicker mats can withstand temperatures up to 600°. The melting point of the material the grill mat is made from is about 620°. For maximum safety, keep your mat at about 300° to 400° when grilling. Cooking with your mat at a lower temperature also means it may last longer.

Price

Grill mats range in price between $5 and $20. Less expensive mats under $10 are thinner with low heat tolerances of around 300°, and often found in packs of two to three. Mats between $10 and $15 have a higher heat resistance up to about 500°. You'll begin finding copper mats in this range. For $20, you'll find top-quality grill mats that are thicker, have higher heat tolerances and longer lifespans.

FAQ

Q. Are grill mats healthy to use?

A. A grill mat is typically made from fiberglass cloth that's coated with PTFE, which is a synthetic polymer also used to coat nonstick cookware. Both materials are deemed safe to use if your product is FDA-approved, which most grill mats are. Teflon cookware is a brand name of PTFE and is not suspected to cause any form of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Though PTFE is harmless if accidentally ingested, keep a watch on the mats so they don't melt and release irritating fumes.

You'll also see labels for PFOA-free grill mats; PFOA is a chemical that's minimally used to produce PTFE, but it's already phased out of use in most instances, such as in the making of nonstick-coated cookware items.

Q. When should I place the mat on my grill?

A. A grill will be ultra hot when it starts to burn. Wait a few minutes for the temperature to even out before putting the mat on the grill. To determine if the grate is cooled down enough for the mat, hold out your hand five inches above the grate. If you can leave your hand comfortably above the grate for four to five seconds, then it's safe to put down the mat and begin to cook.

Grill mats we recommend

Best of the best: Kona's Best BBQ Grill Mat

Our take: A durable, thick grill mat for grilling enthusiasts who don't want to cook directly on top of gritty grills with old microscopic food particles or bacteria left on the surface.

What we like: Easy cleaning with soap and water at your sink, though it's also dishwasher-safe. Food never sticks to the mat.

What we dislike: Reports of the mat falling apart with holes after a few uses.

Best bang for your buck: Aoocan's Grill Mat, Set of Five

Our take: A wallet-friendly package of mats for multitasking; use for grilling, microwaving, and baking.

What we like: Larger size than some other mats at 15 ¾" x 13", achieves grill marks even at lower temperatures, and is easy to cut down to custom sizes.

What we dislike: Could be thicker. Customer service could be more responsive.

Choice 3: MiTBA's Copper Grill Mats

Our take: This thin yet strong copper-thread-infused grill mat seems to conduct heat better and more evenly at lower temperatures, which makes it cooler to use.

What we like: Can also be used to line baking sheets, rolls up for compact storage in a tube (included), easy to cut to size, a good alternative to foil and parchment paper.

What we dislike: Not as easy to clean as non-copper mats.

