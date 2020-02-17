The best grill gazebo

It's great to be cooking outdoors, but on sunny days it can get pretty uncomfortable standing in front of a hot barbecue. One simple solution is a grill gazebo. There is a wide range of summer or all-year-round models to choose from. In addition, grill gazebos come in a variety of sizes and are made of a range of materials from fabric to metal.

We've put together this buying guide to walk you through all the features you need to consider, and we've also included a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Sojag Outdoor Messina Grill Gazebo, offers excellent protection in all weather and makes a stylish permanent addition to any garden.

Considerations when choosing grill gazebos

Design and space

With one or two exceptions, most grill gazebo designs are very similar: an open, four-legged frame supporting a roof. Usually, the latter is two-tiered, which allows for venting of smoke and heat. Some have curved roofs, which perform the same function but perhaps don't offer quite so much protection.

The most popular size is 8 feet by 5 feet, which provides plenty of room for the grill itself, plus the hard-working chef. However, they can get considerably bigger, providing space for more people or perhaps outdoor dining furniture.

Color options are quite limited. Muted are common and are designed for universal appeal. If that's not to your taste, it's worth looking around -- some manufacturers offer more choices.

Instructions

Instructions can be frustrating at times, but these are not particularly complex assemblies. We suggest getting a friend to help. Another pair of eyes often clarifies things, and even though grill gazebos are not heavy, it's nice to have another pair of hands to hold things steady while you work.

Construction

Frame

The main frame is either steel or aluminum. Aluminum is light and does not rust, though it doesn't quite have the strength of steel. Steel needs some for of weather protection, and is usually powder-coated, which adds a protective layer of polymer that's tougher than paint. The thickness of the frame -- particularly the legs -- has a big impact on stability.

Roof

Roofs are either fabric (canvas or tear-resistant polyester) or steel. Fabric is a much cheaper option. It is usually UV-resistant and may be flame-retardant (look for international standard CPAI-84). However, while it provides some degree of protection against bad weather, it will let rain through eventually. Solid-roofed (often called hardtop) grill gazebos offer shelter in all weathers and help make for a more sturdy build. However, they come at a much higher price.

Shelves

You can never have enough places to rest utensils, food, or drinks, and many grill gazebos provide side shelves. While some can hold your tools (or your favorite beverage), they may not provide sufficient support for prep work.

Price

Grill gazebos fall into two distinct price brackets: those with fabric roofs and hardtop models. The cheapest grill gazebos are around $100, though we'd look at paying something like $150 for one with good durability. Those with solid roofs start around $750 and large ones can be over $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to store my grill gazebo in winter?

A. It mostly depends on the roof construction. Galvanized steel roofs will put up with all weathers -- as long as they're well anchored. Manufacturers usually recommend brushing off heavy snow falls. Those with fabric roofs are less sturdy and should be taken down before the weather turns bad.

Q. How should I secure my grill gazebo?

A. Some have holes in the legs so they can be bolted down, or you can buy inexpensive gazebo leg weights (more convenient if you're storing it over winter). Check the size before ordering. They do vary, so you need to make sure they fit.

Grill gazebos we recommend

Best of the best: Sojag's Outdoor Messina Grill Gazebo

Our take: A strong and superbly finished shelter for those who take their barbecuing seriously.

What we like: Great all-weather protection. Aluminum frame will not rust. Galvanized steel roof is powder-coated for extra durability. Sturdy side shelves suitable for food prep. Quality fit creates a stylish, permanent structure.

What we dislike: Expensive, but worth it. Instructions could be clearer.

Best bang for your buck: Sunjoy's Soft-Top Grill Gazebo

Our take: This lightweight but well-made option offers great value for money.

What we like: Rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame, plus a UV and rain-resistant canopy. Two useful shelves for cooking utensils or drinks. Includes LED light and bottle opener.

What we dislike: Very light -- needs anchoring. Holes are provided for bolting down.

Choice 3: Mastercanopy's Grill Gazebo

Our take: This very affordable, fully-featured model provides good summer shade.

What we like: Very much what you'd expect for the money. Powder-coated steel frame with polyester roof. Two useful shelves, LED light, and bottle opener. Good choice of colors.

What we dislike: Not particularly sturdy or durable. Some customers reported roof leaks.

