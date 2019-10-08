The best grill cover

Although grills are intended for outdoor use, they aren't designed to weather the elements without protection.

If you want your grill to last for a long time, then you need to equip it with a high-quality grill cover. Doing so will protect it from the sun, the rain, and everything in between. Grill covers vary in their materials, durability, and features.

For advice on choosing the right cover, keep reading our buying guide, which includes a few product recommendations, like our top pick, the Classic Accessories Hickory Grill Cover. Its water-repellent fabric will keep your grill dry in even the wettest conditions.

Considerations when choosing grill covers

Size

Measure your grill before choosing which grill cover to purchase. You'll need to measure the maximum width, height, and depth of your grill to determine the right size cover. Most grill covers are between 44 and 64 inches wide.

Shape

Most grill styles have covers designed for a specific type of grill. A charcoal grill will need a different-shaped cover than a smoker or electric grill. As such, shop around for a grill cover shape that fits your grill style.

Material

Polyester is durable and strong. A polyester cover that has been chemically treated will probably last longer and be better at weathering the elements than one that isn't treated.

Canvas grill covers are also often treated or coated with polyurethane. They are durable like polyester but tend to be slightly heavier.

Vinyl covers offer the best waterproofing option. However, durability on some vinyl grill covers can be questionable. Be sure to choose a high-quality model if you decide to go with a vinyl cover.

Tie-downs

Some grill covers include tie-downs. It's important to consider whether your grill cover is at risk of flying away in windy conditions. If so, you probably need to opt for a cover that has tie-downs or hook-and-loop straps. Some even come with hooks that can attach to the lower part of your grill, which helps to keep the cover taut

Features

Air vents

Most high-quality grill covers include air vents. This helps air circulate through the grill and avoids buildup of moisture inside. This can be an effective way of keeping rust from building up on your grill.

Handles

Stitched handles built into your grill cover are helpful when you need to move the grill without taking off your cover. Make sure the handles on your cover are durable before using them to move your grill.

Reinforced seams

The seams are the most vulnerable part of any grill cover. Double or reinforced stitching is more durable than standard single-stitched seams. Because your grill cover will be outside, you want to get something that's going to last for a long time.

Pockets

Zippered pockets on a grill cover are helpful for keeping your grilling tools all in one place and protected from the elements. While it's not a necessity for most users, it can be a nice added convenience.

Price

Most grill covers cost between $10 and $50. A $15 grill cover does a decent job, but is not as durable as more expensive models. For $30, you can get a more durable cover with added features like handles and tie-downs. If you spend $50, you can expect a grill cover to come from a trusted brand and feature a highly waterproof design.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to get my cover from the same manufacturer as my grill?

A. No. Although most grill manufacturers also offer covers, there are plenty of available covers from other companies. Some of them offer added features that grill makers don't.

Q. Will a grill cover trap moisture underneath and cause rust even in dry conditions?

A. It shouldn't as long as it's being used properly. While it is important to dry your grill off before putting a cover on it, the cover itself should not trap moisture.

Grill covers we recommend

Best of the best: Classic Accessories' Hickory Grill Cover

Our take: Fabric that repels water and a fit of up to 70 inches wide make this a top pick.

What we like: More durable than most other options while maintaining flexibility.

What we dislike: Extreme sunlight can wear on the cover over time.

Best bang for your buck: Homitt's Gas Grill Cover

Our take: Multiple size options make this a great pick for any grill size.

What we like: The Velcro straps make securing the cover a breeze and the extra fabric on the sides of the cover easily accommodate most gas grills.

What we dislike. The seams are not as strong as they could be.

Choice 3: Tadge Goods' BBQ Grill Cover

Our take: A universal fit at a universally appealing price.

What we like: Fabric is heavy-duty but folds to a nice small size for stowing when not in use.

What we dislike: Some users complained of receiving covers with seam errors.

