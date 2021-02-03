The best Greenworks weed eater

Greenworks has been manufacturing lawn equipment since 2007. In that short time, they have already become a customer favorite for their reliable electric tools. When purchasing a Greenworks weed eater, there are a few factors to consider to get the best model for your needs.

The biggest choice you’ll need to make is whether you want a corded or cordless weed eater. We love the Greenworks 14-Inch 40-Volt Cordless String Trimmer because it operates off of a 40-volt battery, which gives you cord-free convenience. Keep reading to learn more about all of the features and options that are available when purchasing a Greenworks weed eater.

Considerations when choosing Greenworks weed eaters

Cord or battery?

The biggest factor when comparing Greenworks weed eater models is whether a corded or battery-powered model is right for you.

Corded: A corded weed eater must be plugged into an outlet or an extension cord (that is at least AWG 16). While a 50-foot cord is best, the extension cord you use should never exceed 100-feet, and you should never string multiple extension cords together. This gives you a maximum working range of 100 feet from your house, which may be limiting. Additionally, you must be careful not to damage the cord while working. On the plus side, corded weed eaters cost significantly less, are far lighter, and never run out of power.

Battery: With a battery-powered weed eater, you have no distance limits — you can trim wherever you'd like. You also do not have the hassle of dragging around an extension cord. However, you do have a time limit (usually around 30 minutes maximum) and the battery will make the machine heavier. Some also feel the battery makes the weed eater feel less balanced. When you purchase a battery-powered weed eater, you must pay for the machine, the battery, and the charger, which can drive the cost up a bit. Additionally, many people like to purchase a second battery so they can trim for longer periods of time.

Multipurpose: If you plan on doing more yard work than just trimming, you may want a weed eater with a rotating head so it can function as an edger as well. Greenworks also makes attachments for certain models of weed eaters. These attachments can turn the machine into a tiller, a pole saw, a hedge trimmer, and more. If that sounds handy, be sure you purchase a model that can accommodate attachments.

Features

Cutting width

The larger the cutting width, the fewer passes it takes to trim.If you are going to be trimming larger areas, cutting width is important because it will save you time. The largest Greenworks weed eater is 16 inches, while the smallest has a cutting width of 11 inches. However, the average homeowner will likely use a weed eater to get into the tighter areas where a lawnmower doesn't fit. If this is the case, a smaller cutting width is easier to maneuver.

Line advancing

There are three ways to advance the trimmer line on a Greenworks weed eater: auto-feed, bump-feed, and manual-feed.

Auto-feed: Auto-feed is the most convenient and takes the least effort, but it comes at a higher price.

Bump-feed: With a bump-feed weed eater, whenever you need more trimmer line, just bump the tool on the ground and you're all set.

Manual-feed: A manual-feed model requires you to shut off the unit, flip it over, and manually adjust the length of the trimmer line by hand.

Bundles

The best way to get a great value (besides waiting for a sale) is to purchase a bundle. Some weed eaters come packaged with a battery and a charger, while others may include attachments or tools. Look for a bundle that contains the items you need most.

Price

A corded Greenworks weed eater can cost as low as $25 while a cordless model (without the battery) will start at around $75. From $100 to $200 and above, your purchase will include the machine, a battery, and a charger.

FAQ

Q. What safety gear do I need to wear when using a Greenworks weed eater?

A. To be fully protected from debris that may be flung up while working, we recommend you wear eye protection, work gloves, long pants, and closed toe shoes.

Q. Should I mow my lawn first or trim first?

A. Always mow your lawn first as this will let you know precisely how low you need to trim your edges to give your entire lawn a nice, even look.

Greenworks weed eaters we recommend

Best of the best: Greenworks 14-Inch 40-Volt Cordless String Trimmer

Our take: An impressively powerful weed eater that runs off of a rechargeable 40-volt battery.

What we like: This model has a 14-inch cutting width with a dual-line, bump-feed head. Purchase includes battery and charger. The unit can be adapted to a wide range of purposes through attachments (which are not included).

What we dislike: No overriding cons, but some users felt that the unit was a little top-heavy.

Best bang for your buck: Greenworks 13-Inch 40-Volt Cordless String Trimmer

Our take: While this model has a slightly smaller cutting width (13 inches), it can serve as both a weed eater and an edger.

What we like: Featuring a reliable push-button start and a pivoting head, this Greenworks tool delivers a lot of value. It has a telescoping shaft to adapt to your height and cordless operation for convenience.

What we dislike: The one somewhat consistent area of trouble on this model is the quirky functioning of the auto-feed.

Choice 3: Greenworks 13-Inch 4-Amp Corded String Trimmer

Our take: We love that this corded weed eater weights in at just 7 pounds.

What we like: This weed eater has a strain-relief hook that ensures the extension cord will stay attached during operation. The auto-feed has a backup manual-feed option for string advancement. This unit can also quickly convert into an edger, if needed.

What we dislike: Just be aware that your range is limited by the length of your power cord.

