The best Greenworks pole saw

Stray tree branches that crack during storms or that die back as the tree grows can be difficult for a homeowner to remove. Using ladders around the tree to reach branches for cutting that are many feet off the ground is not the safest move.

Instead, consider using a Greenworks pole saw, which consists of a mini chainsaw at the end of a pole that will extend several feet, so you can safely keep your feet firmly on the ground.

The Greenworks Pro 80-Volt Cordless Pole Saw is our favorite model, offering impressive power for a battery-powered saw. To learn more, keep reading our guide.

Considerations when choosing Greenworks pole saws

Greenworks pole saws run from electric power rather than from gasoline. When comparing electric Greenworks pole saws, the primary consideration will involve whether you want to purchase a corded or cordless model.

Corded

The corded pole saw will run from an electrical cord at all times. This means you will need to have an electrical outlet in the area where you’ll be using the power tool. Corded saws tend to have more power than battery saws.

Homeowners with a smaller yard area or who only want to use the pole saw on trees near the home will be able to use the corded pole saw.

Cords can tangle around bushes and ladders, however, so you need to use them carefully.

Battery

A battery pole saw from Greenworks will run from a rechargeable battery, similar to the battery you may use with cordless drills or circular saws.

With a battery-powered model, you can work anywhere you want without worrying about whether you are close enough to an electrical outlet.

As a downside, battery-powered Greenworks pole saws won’t be large enough to handle medium-to-large-sized branches, because they cannot deliver the cutting power equal to the majority of corded models.

Features

Once you have decided on a design for the pole saw, you then can determine which features you’d like to have.

Pole length: The majority of poles for these saws will use a telescoping design, making them easy to store. Expect to find poles for Greenworks saws between 6 and 12 feet in length.Chain oiling: Having a pole saw with an automatic oiler for the chain is a significant benefit for ease of use.Weight: The longer you are using the saw during a particular cutting session, the more that the weight will come into play. Heavier saws will cause your arms to tire, which could lead to mistakes. Most Greenworks electric saws have far lower weights than gas-powered saws.Bundled kits: If you have chosen a battery-powered cordless pole saw, you may want to buy a kit, which includes the saw, a battery, and a charger. This ensures you have everything you need to begin using it right away.



Price

Corded Greenworks electric pole saws may cost $125 or less. If you want a battery-powered saw expect to spend $100 to $250 for the saw and a rechargeable battery.

FAQ

Q. Are pole saws dangerous to use?

A. As with any power tool, users need to operate them with care and by following the instructions. Don’t modify the pole saw or remove safety guards.

Q. Do Greenworks pole saws require special maintenance?

A. The primary maintenance work on these electric saws involves keeping the chain tight and oiled properly during use. After several uses, you may need to have the chain sharpened.

Greenworks pole saws we recommend

Best of the best: Greenworks Pro 80-Volt Cordless Pole Saw

Our take: Delivers more power than you’d expect from a battery-powered saw, so you can take on bigger jobs.

What we like: The pole can reach a length of nine feet, exceeding the majority of others from this manufacturer, yet it remains relatively easy to handle.

What we dislike: It’s heavier than other Greenworks models, so your arms may wear down after long cutting sessions.

Best bang for your buck: Greenworks 10-Inch 7A Corded Pole Saw

Our take: Offers a lightweight design, which is ideal for using with the extra-long 12-foot aluminum pole to reach tall branches.

What we like: Has more power than you may expect at such a low price point. Determining when to add chain oil is easier than you may think.

What we dislike: The 10-inch bar isn’t large enough to handle thicker branches. Only can run from an electrical cord.

Choice 3: Greenworks 24-Volt Cordless Pole Saw

Our take: Designed for small jobs around the house, and it handles them efficiently with an eight-foot length pole.

What we like: Relatively easy to operate during long cutting sessions with a simple chain tightening system.

What we dislike: Not made for busy situations or big branches. Cost is a little higher than we’d like to see.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.