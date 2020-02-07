The best Greenworks chainsaw

Greenworks is one of the leading innovators in corded and cordless garden tools, and their comprehensive chainsaw range has something for just about everyone -- both in terms of performance and budget.

Greenworks electric chainsaws vary in their power, design, and features, so choosing the right tool for your needs is key. We've been looking at their selection of chainsaws in more detail to put together this buying guide. We've also recommended a few models at the end of this article to get you started. Our favorite, the Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Chainsaw, lives up to its promise by providing great convenience and delivering power that rivals traditional gas chainsaws.

Considerations when choosing Greenworks chainsaws

Corded vs. cordless

You're probably looking at electric power because it's quieter, cleaner, and less fuss than gas -- but that still leaves a question of whether to choose a corded or cordless Greenworks chainsaw.

There are two factors: cost and distance from an outlet.

Even the biggest of the corded tools is significantly cheaper than cordless models, and when you consider the cost of a spare battery (a good idea if you don't want to stop every half hour or so) the difference is even greater.

The maximum practical length for an extension cable is 100 feet. At greater distances, power drop makes equipment much less effective. So if you're inside that range, corded is a very affordable solution. If you're farther away -- or if you simply don't want the inconvenience of dragging cable all round your yard -- you need a cordless model.

Amps

If you're choosing a cordless model, we recommend a 40V motor or larger. The other thing to consider is the Amp hours (Ah) of the battery -- which you can look at as the amount of fuel. Higher Ah means your tool will run for longer. 2.0Ah batteries are common, 4.0Ah will deliver at least twice as much run time, and possibly more.

For corded models, consider the size of the branches you plan to cut when deciding between amp ratings. A 10-amp Greenworks chainsaw can generally handle branches up to 10 inches in diameter.

Features

Bar length

Greenworks chainsaws range from very compact 10-inch models for minor garden maintenance all the way out to 18-inch tools that can handle serious tree felling. While theoretically a 10-inch bar can cut through a 10-inch branch, for example, as a general rule we deduct 10% to 20% of that estimate for real-world performance.

Chain tension

Chains also stretch during use and need adjusting fairly regularly. On most Greenworks models, this is a quick and simple tool-free operation.

Other features

Electric tools offer push-button starting, which is a lot easier than pulling the cord on a gas model. They also tend to be quieter (though the actual sawing can still be noisy).

As the chain runs, it gets hot -- so chain lubrication is important. All Greenworks chainsaws have automatic oilers, and the tank is translucent so it's easy to see when you need to top it up.

The whole Greenworks chainsaw range comes with the reassurance of a four-year warranty, with two years on batteries.

Price

The cheapest Greenworks chainsaws are smaller models that start around $50 and may be corded or cordless. An 18-inch corded is still well under $100, and their 16- and 18-inch cordless models cost up to $320.

FAQ

Q. Is a Greenworks chainsaw easy to maintain?

A. Yes. With no spark plug or gas system to look after, it's much more straightforward than the petrol equivalent. Make sure the chain oiler is working properly, adjust the chain from time to time, and clean it after use.

Q. What safety gear should I wear with a Greenworks chainsaw?

A. You should wear tough but comfortable gloves (you need feel for good control), plus sturdy work boots so your feet don't slip. You should wear safety glasses at a minimum, but a lightweight face shield is ideal. Although electric chainsaws are not as loud as gas models, you might still want ear defenders.

Greenworks chainsaws we recommend

Best of the best: Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Chainsaw

Our take: Great all-rounder is a serious rival for mid-range gas-powered models.

What we like: Excellent, fuss-free performance from reliable brushless motor and 4.0Ah battery. Well balanced and easy to handle. Low vibration. Very competitively priced.

What we dislike: Some people report excessive oil leaks. Slow charger.

Best bang for your buck: Greenworks 14-Inch Electric Chainsaw

Our take: Lightweight, low-cost model for general-purpose use in modest yards.

What we like: The 14-inch bar is enough for numerous garden maintenance tasks. Reliable 10.5-amp motor provides ample power. Very manageable. Weighs just 8 pounds.

What we dislike: Problems with chain retention. Some customers think it requires adjustment more often than it should.

Choice 3: Greenworks PRO 18-Inch 80V Cordless Chainsaw

Our take: A big high-performance tool powerful enough for commercial users.

What we like: The 18-inch bar gives great cutting capacity. Brushless motor extends battery life. Fast charger. Weighs only 0.5 pounds more than the 40V model.

What we dislike: Has a 2.0Ah battery (we'd prefer 4.0Ah, as on the 40V tool). Unlikely to provide the 150 cuts claimed.

