The best green screen

From major motion pictures to local commercials, the green screen is an essential part of shooting video and incorporating visual effects. Green screens allow for the superimposition of images or video through a process called chroma key compositing. Whether you're venturing into production design or only have a casual interest in video, a green screen is indispensable.

However, there are a lot of different options ranging in size, cost, and quality. To get you started, our buying guide discusses what to look for in a quality green screen and includes a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice is the comprehensive Fancierstudio Green Screen Kit, which includes three softbox lights to enhance your project.

Considerations when choosing green screens

Hue

Green screens are, of course, green in color. But the shade or hue of green can impact its effectiveness. The screen should be completely uniform in its greenness: any slight difference in brightness or any area that's shaded disrupts the post-production process.

Size

Find a green screen that appropriately fits what you're shooting. Consider the size of your subject or subjects, how close or far the camera will be, and from what angles you'll be shooting. Larger screens naturally cover more area but come at a higher price and require more maintenance and patience when setting up and taking down. Some small options may run 3 x 5 feet, while large selections can be up to 20 x 20 feet. When shooting a single person, a 5 x 7-foot screen should suffice.

Portability

Determine whether you plan to shoot in a set location like a studio or space in your house, or if you're taking your green screen to various locations. Some options are easier to transport than others, coming with a cover, carrying case, and even a stand. Larger models tend to be geared toward stationary use but may roll out from a rod and easily wind back up when not in use.

Features

Materials

Green screens are made from a variety of materials, with 100% cotton among the best quality. Paper, muslin, nylon, and polyester are common choices, though it's best to look for a high thread count and watch out for anything that wrinkles easily.

Stand

Some options come with a stand or frame from which to hang the green screen. This is especially useful if you're taking the screen with you on location. Some screens unravel from rods, while others are easel-like for quick and easy setup.

Washability

Green screens need to be washed, since over time they collect dust and dirt, particularly if they're handled often or if you frequently travel with them. Some options may be machine-washable, which makes them easier to clean than those requiring hand washing.

Price

Depending on the size and any extras included, a quality green screen can range from $30 to over $150. For those looking for large options made of high-quality fabrics with handy features, expect to pay up to $400.

FAQ

Q. How long does a green screen take to set up?

A. Most green screens should only take around five to ten minutes to set up, but large options may take longer. Perhaps the most difficult part of the setup is making sure the screen is taut with no wrinkles or shadows.

Q. What accessories do I need to effectively use a green screen?

A. In addition to a video camera, proper lighting is important when using a green screen -- they don't work well with natural light. You may need more than one light, and even a reflector. For post-production, you need software that allows you to chroma key and work with superimposed images.

Green screens we recommend

Best of the best: Fancierstudio Green Screen Kit

Our take: Comprehensive green screen studio kit for those looking to immerse themselves in production design and effects.

What we like: This extensive kit features a 10 x 12-foot muslin green screen and three softbox lights, including one with a boom stand. Includes a portable screen stand that's easy to set up.

What we dislike: Screen may need additional support to avoid sagging.

Best bang for your buck: ePhoto Green Screen

Our take: Simple and effective 6 x 9-foot green screen good for beginners and single-subject shoots.

What we like: Durable cotton green screen that's easy to set up and keep clean and wrinkle-free. Solid low price.

What we dislike: Material is somewhat thin. Small size isn't for more than one or two subjects.

Choice 3: Prism Backdrop Green Screen

Our take: Thick, durable, and long-lasting green screen option made from quality cotton.

What we like: Made from 100% cotton, this hefty screen doesn't allow light to pass through and comes with a sturdy rod for hanging. Boasts a decent price as well.

What we dislike: May fray and require regular brushing and cleaning.

