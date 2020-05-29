Sometimes, no matter how carefully you watch what your diet or how much you exercise, there are those few stubborn pounds you just can't get rid of. In recent years, green coffee bean supplements have become a useful tool for anyone who needs a little extra help on their weight loss journey.

These natural supplements are rich in antioxidants and feature caffeine and chlorogenic acid to help increase your energy levels, curb your appetite, and maintain your blood sugar. This combination can increase fat burning and boost your metabolism, too, so you're able to lose or maintain your weight in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle.

Our buying guide provides the facts you need to find the best green coffee bean supplement to hit your weight loss goals. We've included several specific product recommendations, including our top pick from NatureWise, which features a vegan, gluten-free formula that doesn't cause a jittery or nervous feeling.

Considerations when choosing green coffee bean supplements

Supplement form

Capsule: Capsules are the most common form of green coffee bean supplements. They're usually softgels and are fairly easy to swallow. They can work quickly, because they readily dissolve to make their way into your system. If you have trouble swallowing capsules, make sure to pay attention to the size, since larger capsules can be tough to get down.

Tablet: Tablets are another common form of green coffee bean supplements. They work in a similar way to capsules, but some people have a harder time swallowing them.

Powder: You can also find green coffee bean supplements in powder form. You mix the powder with a liquid and drink it. Powder supplements are an excellent option if you have trouble swallowing capsules or tablets, but some people aren't a fan of the taste.

Dosage

The recommended dosage for most green coffee bean supplements is 200 milligrams per dose, with a total daily dosage not exceeding 800 milligrams. If the supplements contain caffeine, it's particularly important not to take too much, or you can experience side effects.

With capsules and tablets, you should also understand how many milligrams each pill contains, so you know how many to take. Many green coffee bean supplements contain 400 milligrams, so you shouldn't take more than two capsules or tablets a day. Other pills contain less than 400 milligrams so you're able to take more per day.

No matter the dosage or the supplement form, manufacturers recommend taking green coffee bean supplements half an hour before eating.

Quantity

The number of pills in a container of green coffee bean supplements doesn't really matter -- pay more attention to how many days the bottle will last you. If dosage requires more than two pills per day, you'll go through even a large container fairly quickly. Some bottles only offer a month's supply, while others offer two or three months, making them a better value.

Features

Caffeine vs. non-caffeinated

Green coffee beans contain caffeine, so the supplements naturally do as well. Caffeine can help increase your energy levels and curb your appetite for effective weight loss, but some people aren't fans of the jittery, nervous feeling it can create.

Fortunately, some green coffee bean supplements are decaffeinated, so most of the caffeine has been removed -- though even decaffeinated supplements contain a bit of caffeine.

Chlorogenic acid

Chlorogenic acid is a compound found in high amounts in green coffee beans that have not been roasted. It can boost your metabolism and aid in lowering blood sugar levels. For effective weight loss, a green coffee bean supplement should contain at least 45% to 50% chlorogenic acid. More potent formulas contain an even higher percentage of the acid.

Other ingredients

Some green coffee bean supplements contain other ingredients to aid in weight loss. You can find formulas that feature black pepper extract, which supports the body in absorbing the supplement; coconut oil to help boost your metabolism; and fat-blocking enzymes, which help rid the liver of fat.

Organic

Many green coffee bean supplements feature organic formulas, meaning they don't contain any chemical pesticides or insecticides. These products are usually certified, so you can be confident the formula is pure.

Non-GMO

Some green coffee bean supplements feature non-GMO formulas, which means they don't contain any genetically modified ingredients. There's not any indication that genetically modified ingredients are dangerous, but some people prefer not to ingest products that contain GMO ingredients.

Price

Expect to pay between $10 and $30 for a month's supply of green coffee bean supplements. Basic formulas cost $10 to $13, but you can find higher-quality formulas for $13 to $18. For a certified organic, non-GMO supplement, you'll likely pay $18 to $30.

FAQ

Q. Can I find green coffee bean supplements that are vegan?

A. If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, you can find green coffee bean supplements that don't contain any animal products -- they feature non-animal ingredients like vegetable cellulose rather than gelatin. Be sure to look closely for this before you buy, so you don't waste your money.

Q. What side effects should I expect from green coffee bean supplements?

A. Side effects usually result from the caffeine in the supplements. You may notice a nervous or jittery feeling, headaches, upset stomach, and diarrhea. Taking a decaffeinated formula can help prevent these effects.

Green coffee bean supplements we recommend

Best of the best: NatureWise Green Coffee Bean Extract 800

Our take: A concentrated supplement that can help with weight loss and management and even regulate blood sugar levels.

What we like: Features a vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO formula. Contains only 20 milligrams of caffeine to prevent jitters and anxiety. Third-party tested for purity and potency.

What we dislike: Can cause a jittery feeling if you're extremely sensitive to caffeine.

Best bang for your buck: Nature's Craft Green Coffee Bean Extract

Our take: An all-natural formula that can jumpstart your metabolism and energy levels with 800 milligrams per pill.

What we like: An affordable option for those on a budget. Boasts a quick-dissolving, antioxidant-rich, vegetarian formula. Manufactured in the USA. Doesn't contain fillers or artificial flavoring.

What we dislike: Some users experience dehydration.

Choice 3: Sports Research's Green Coffee Bean Extract Liquid Softgels

Our take: These easy-to-swallow softgels assist in weight loss without any caffeine.

What we like: Features the natural plant extract Svetol, which helps in shedding extra pounds. Zero fillers or artificial ingredients. Decaffeinated so you won't get the jitters. Contains extra virgin coconut oil to lower cholesterol.

What we dislike: Doesn't work for everyone.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.