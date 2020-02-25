The best gravel bike

Gravel bikes fill the gap between out-and-out road bikes and full-on mountain bikes. They are the ideal solution for those who ride asphalt or concrete a lot of the time, but also like to take it off-road. They vary from those that handle a bit of dust and dirt on occasion to those that take you anywhere you want to go -- in fact, gravel bikes are often called adventure bikes.

Our favorite, the Raleigh Willard 1 Gravel Bike, is one of the best of these machines, adapting effortlessly to whatever terrain you're riding on.

Considerations when choosing gravel bikes

How to choose the right gravel bike

At first glance, gravel bikes look a lot like road bikes. The frame is longer than a mountain bike and most have drop handlebars. However, a closer look shows that the frame is more robust, and the tires are fatter and usually have a deeper tread. Riding position gives a lower center of gravity, improving balance when conditions get tricky.

Frame size is a very important decision. Most manufacturers have charts to tell you the optimal frame for your height. Just about everything else is a matter of personal preference.

Frame material is either steel on budget gravel bikes or aluminum, which is considerably lighter. If you're really looking to save weight, you can look at carbon fiber (also called graphite), but it's very expensive.

Wheels are either 650 (26-inch rims), 650b (27.5-inch rims), or 700c (29-inch rims). Smaller wheels give good maneuverability, while larger wheels give better straight-line stability. 600b are a common compromise and are popular on gravel bikes.

Tires are generally wider than road bike tires -- often 40 millimeters. General-purpose ones are fitted at the factory and are designed for all-weather use. You can change them for something slicker if you spend most of your time on the road, or chunkier if you want more grip on the dirt. Most tires are tubed. Tubeless tires may be available on high-end machines, but they need special wheel rims -- you can't just switch from one type of tire to the other.

Gear sets get a lot of focus, perhaps because the numbers can sound impressive. 21-speeds are common and give you ratios for all kinds of different terrain. However, many top gravel bikes only have between 5 and 10, which is enough for most riders, and it saves a considerable amount of weight.

Brakes are either caliper (rim) type or disks. Cable-operated caliper brakes are less expensive, simpler, and, in general, very effective. Disk brakes can be cable or hydraulic on high-end machines. They provide more feel and are superior in wet conditions.

Seats vary tremendously, from comfortably padded to very slender and lightweight. It's really a question of the type of rider you are. Generally speaking, they are inexpensive to change if the one supplied with the bike doesn't suit you.

Price

Inexpensive gravel bikes are in the $250 to $300 range -- not a lot for such a versatile machine. Mid-range models covering most enthusiasts' needs run from $300 to $650. Above that are bikes for the serious adventure cyclist, and they can be $1,500 or more.

FAQ

Q. Is a cyclocross bike the same as a gravel bike?

A. Budget models can be very similar, and there's a lot of crossover between mountain, cyclocross, hybrid, and gravel models. However, good cyclocross bikes are much more sport-focused and are not really for road use. A gravel bike is a better multisurface choice.

Q. Do I need to put my bike together when it arrives?

A. If you order from an online retailer, some assembly is required. It's not complicated, and there are numerous videos to help you. If you're not confident, a local expert can do it for a small fee.

Gravel bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Raleigh's Willard 1 Gravel Bike

Our take: The legendary brand delivers superb versatility for truly adventurous riders.

What we like: Excellent aluminum frame is light but strong. Disk brakes provide great stopping power. Fitted with wide all-terrain tires to give control on all kinds of surfaces.

What we dislike: Expensive if you're mostly commuting, but good value if you're getting off-road regularly.

Best bang for your buck: Kent's Eagle Ridge Men's Adventure Bike

Our take: Great value for those who want to take the rough with the smooth.

What we like: Durable steel frame and 27.5-inch wheels for efficient road use. 21 speeds and disk brakes for good control on more difficult terrain. Versatile 40-millimeter tires.

What we dislike: One size only. Not for serious off-road use.

Choice 3: Retrospec's Barron Comfort Hybrid Bike

Our take: Designed for the commuter who likes to ride gentle trails occasionally.

What we like: Combines lightweight aluminum frame and 21-speed drivetrain with comfortable seat and upright riding position. Front suspension helps with uneven surfaces. Wide range of frame sizes.

What we dislike: Minor quality control problems. Narrow handlebars.

