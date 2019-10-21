The best graphics card

For computer gamers, having the right gaming controller and a large display screen are important. But even more important is a component you won't see as you're playing: The graphics card.

The graphics card, sometimes called a video card, connects to the computer's motherboard. It has a processor on it that performs graphics calculations, drawing the scene on the display screen.

The following shopping guide will help you determine the graphics card that's right for you. We've included a few of our favorites, including our top choice, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW2. Even though it has a high price, it offers far-above-average performance in every area.

Considerations when choosing graphics cards

To find just the right graphics card for your needs -- and to ensure you don't overpay -- think about the kinds of tasks you want to perform on the computer. Those with simple needs in a graphics card can save quite a bit of money.

Gaming: One of the primary reasons to upgrade a graphics card is to gain more power for gaming. First-person games and those with fast-moving scenes will require high-end graphics cards to avoid lags in the game. If you prefer virtual board games or puzzles, you can probably do just fine with a simple, inexpensive graphics card.

Video: If you're someone who loves to shoot and edit movies, a powerful graphics card is a must. Those who want to stream video at full HD or 4K resolution will need an above-average card, too. However, if you're content watching cat videos on YouTube in small windows, a basic graphics card is adequate.

Output screens: Some people like to run multiple display screens from the computer. Perhaps you need two or three screens active simultaneously for work or for gaming. Nearly all video cards can send video signals to multiple screens at the same time. However, to receive the best performance in this scenario, you need a high-quality card.

Free space: The graphics card will need to be installed inside your computer case. But graphics cards often have a bulky design, requiring a large amount of empty space. Sometimes, a single card may even require two side-by-side empty PCI-E slots. Before you buy a particular card, determine if your computer case has the free space to accommodate it.

Features

Understanding the components that make up a graphics card will help you determine whether you're receiving a good value.

GPU: The graphics processor unit, or GPU, is the chip that does the processing work for the graphics card. GPUs are measured by their clock speed in megahertz and by the number of cores they contain. Larger numbers equal more power.

RAM: Random access memory, or RAM, is a temporary data storage area. Computers also use RAM, but the RAM on the graphics card is only available for the graphics card to use. As a starting point, a graphics card should have at least 4GB of RAM.

Dual cards: If you want more graphics power than a single card can provide, some models of graphics cards allow you to connect two cards. You won't quite receive twice the power of a single card, but this setup delivers a significant performance boost over one card. Not all graphics cards can be daisy-chained together, though.

Price

If you only want a simple graphics card, you'll pay $50 to $150. However, those interested in video streaming or gaming can expect to pay $150 to $500. The most powerful cards can cost up to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a fan on the graphics card?

A. As the graphics card runs and performs processing tasks, it generates heat. If it overheats, it will suffer performance losses. A fan cools a high-end graphics card efficiently.

Q. Which companies make graphics cards?

A. Quite a few manufacturers make graphics cards. However, only two companies create the GPUs used on the cards -- NVIDIA and AMD. NVIDIA's GPU brand name is GeForce, while AMD uses the Radeon brand name.

Graphics cards we recommend

Best of the best: EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 FTW2

Our take: It's expensive, but it justifies its cost with impressive performance and excellent customer service.

What we like: Smoothly handles the graphics load of newer games. Offers quiet operation.

What we dislike: Near the upper end of the market in price.

Best bang for your buck: XFX's Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition

Our take: Surprising number of features and power for the price you'll pay.

What we like: Offers multiple display connection options. Offers 8GB of RAM, so it can handle almost any gaming software efficiently.

What we dislike: Doesn't deliver 4K resolution. Requires a lot of space, so it may not fit in smaller computer cases.

Choice 3: ZOTAC's GeForce GT 710

Our take: It's not the most powerful graphics card, but it's a reliable choice with a very low price point.

What we like: Nice selection for those who are looking for a new graphics card to place in an older computer system.

What we dislike: Just doesn't have the features and power needed to run games that require high-end graphics.

